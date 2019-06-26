Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

The Royal Canadian Mint Releases Innovative Tributes to Canada Just in Time for Annual July 1st Celebrations

26.06.2019 - 09:15

0

- The patriotic offering continues with the 2019 $15 Fine Silver Coin – Golden Maple Leaf, a Trevor-Tennant tribute to our iconic maple leaf, which is selectively gold-plated and sculpted in a 3D relief, surrounded by a bough of maple leaves evoking the reverse designs of Canada's first circulation coins. The 2019 $200 Pure Gold Coin – Celebrating Canada's Diversity: Light and Prosperity is a stunning creation designed by artist Frances Ferdinand, featuring a genuine Madagascar ruby around which a mandala-inspired array of cross-cultural symbols is meticulously engraved.

A lesser-known story of Canadian know-how and ingenuity lies behind one of the biggest achievements in human history, celebrated on a pair of convex gold and silver coins commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. Designed by artist Tony Bianco, features the lunar module which transported the first astronauts to the surface of the moon in July 1969. The module's landing gear, manufactured by Quebec company Héroux-Devtek, was a giant step for Canada's budding aerospace industry. Surrounding the circumference of the coin are the words of former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau who, along with other world leaders of his era, issued a goodwill message to the Apollo 11 mission. 

Other collectibles available this month include:

Mintages, pricing and full background information on each product can be found on the "Shop" tab of www.mint.ca. Coin images are available here.

All of these products can be ordered directly from the Mint at +1-800-267-1871 in Canada, +1-800-268-6468 in the US, or on the Mint's web site. The coins are also available at Royal Canadian Mint's boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg, as well as through our global network of dealers and distributors, including participating Canada Post outlets.

About the Royal Canadian MintThe Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is recognized as one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, offering a wide range of specialized, high quality coinage products and related services on an international scale. For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca. Follow the Mint on TwitterFacebook and Instagram.

Alex Reeves, Senior Manager, Public Affairs, Tel: +1 (613) 949-5777, reeves@mint.ca

 

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Il mitico Frankie Dettori a Siena per il Palio

Il mitico Frankie Dettori a Siena per il Palio

Processo time outNo al patteggiamento per Minucci

Processo time out
No al patteggiamento per Minucci

Ecco il drappellone: tanti applausi per Stecchi

Ecco il drappellone: tanti applausi per Stecchi

Mediagallery

Symbola, al seminario estivo il futuro tra Empatia e Tecnologia

Symbola, al seminario estivo il futuro tra Empatia e Tecnologia

Roma, 28 giu. (askanews) - Ermete Realacci, presidente di Fondazione Symbola, presenta l'edizione 2019 del seminario estivo di Treia, in programma il 5 e 6 luglio nella cittadina marchigiana, preceduto dal 2 al 4 luglio dal festival della Soft Economy. Quest'anno il seminario ha scelto come titolo "Da soli non si può empatia e tecnologia per costruire il futuro". "Cerchiamo di fare i conti con i ...

 
Russia, orche e beluga liberate dal carcere delle balene

Russia, orche e beluga liberate dal carcere delle balene

Milano, 28 giu. (askanews) - Due orche e sei balene beluga rinchiuse per mesi in condizioni precarie nella cosiddetta "prigione delle balene" sono state rimesse in libertà in Russia. Dopo una lunga battaglia è stata infatti chiusa la struttura illegale che teneva in alcune gabbie i cetacei nel Golfo di Sakhalin, un'insenatura nella parte occidentale del mare di Ochotsk, in Russia. Si tratta dei ...

 
A13 chiusa a Bologna per quasi un'ora, arrampicato sul ponte, minacciava il suicidio

A13 chiusa a Bologna per quasi un'ora, arrampicato sul ponte, minacciava il suicidio

(Agenzia Vista) Bologna, 28 giugno 2019 "Sono io che comando" ha urlato il marocchino 33enne che ha minacciato di suicidarsi dal ponte dell'A13 questa mattina, tratto in salvo dalla Polizia Stradale. Ubriaco e sotto gli effetti della cocaina ha gridato più volte "lo stato tratta male gli immigrati, sono costretto a spacciare per sopravvivere". Nelle immagini anche il momento in cui viene ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Foco al Aire

LOStheULTRAMAR con i cittadini di Vysočina in KoresponDance Festival (Rep.Ceca)

Dal Messico all'Umbria la danza degli LOStheULTRAMAR

Vengono dall'altra parte dell'oceano, dal Messico, e porteranno il fascino di una danza che richiama cadenze ancestrali, proprie delle tribù, in realtà profondamente calate ...

11.05.2019

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Social

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Belen Rodriguez torna a postare foto in bikini e i suoi follower impazziscono. Quasi un milione di like complessivi per le due foto pubblicate dalla showgirl sul suo profilo ...

23.04.2019

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33