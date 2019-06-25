Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Leading Environmental NGOs Stand Together to Call for 100% Observer Coverage on Industrial Tuna Fishing Vessels

25.06.2019 - 14:45

0

- These NGOs include: Birdlife International, Conservation International, The Earthworm Foundation, Ecology Action Centre, Environmental Defense Fund, Fishwise, Greenpeace, International Seafood Sustainability Foundation (ISSF), Monterey Bay Aquarium, The Nature Conservancy, PEW Charitable Trusts, Sustainable Fisheries Partnership, and World Wildlife Fund.  Below is their statement.

Unmonitored tuna fisheries are unacceptable.

In many tuna fisheries around the world, the lack of independent monitoring of fishing activity means there is much we cannot see – including many known conservation and compliance problems such as illegal fishing, misreported or unreported catch, and bycatch of endangered, threatened & protected species. What we can't see creates risk to fish stocks, to fisheries, and to companies that purchase tuna.

Regional Fisheries Management Organizations (RFMOs) have the power to reduce these risks by requiring 100% observer coverage – human and/or electronic – on industrial tuna fishing vessels. 100% observer coverage provides the means to mitigate the conservation and compliance issues that put tuna stocks, ocean ecosystems, and tuna supply chains at risk.

100% observer coverage can and must happen soon. There are no longer credible reasons to delay.

We are committed to working together to make 100% observer coverage a reality. Join us in support of 100% observer coverage requirements across all tuna RFMOs.

#unmonitoredunacceptable

The NGOs will seek broad support from commercial concerns, fisheries organizations, conservation organizations and foundations for 100% observer coverage requirements across RFMOs and fisheries agencies responsible for management of global tuna stocks.

Consumers can join these NGOs in their call for 100% observer coverage on industrial tuna fishing vessels by adding their signature to the statement of support above by clicking the following link: #UnmonitoredUnacceptable .

FROM:  Yellow Bridge Communications  Media Contact: Samantha BridgerSamantha.Bridger@yellowbridgecommunications.com   724-272-1757

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/927639/SOS_Logo.jpg  

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Superenalotto, jackpot da 175,4 milioni di euro. E' il più alto al mondo

Superenalotto, jackpot da 175,4 milioni di euro. E' il più alto al mondo

Allarme caldo, in 100 al pronto soccorso

Allarme caldo, in 100 al pronto soccorso

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

Mediagallery

Spazio, l'impulso della politica con l'Intergruppo parlamentare

Spazio, l'impulso della politica con l'Intergruppo parlamentare

Roma, 25 giu. (askanews) - Il settore aerospaziale è un fiore all'occhiello per l'Italia dal punto di vista tecnologico ed economico. Un aspetto rimarcato oggi alla Camera in occasione della firma per la costituzione dell'Intergruppo parlamentare che vede esponenti di maggioranza e opposizione impegnati per un ulteriore sviluppo di questo comparto. Askanews ha sentito Giorgio Saccoccia, ...

 
Nugnes lascia il M5s: "Spero in una separazione pacifica, vado per la mia strada"

Nugnes lascia il M5s: "Spero in una separazione pacifica, vado per la mia strada"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 25 giugno 2019 Nugnes lascia il M5s: "Spero in una separazione pacifica, vado per la mia strada" La senatrice Paola Nugnes dopo aver annunciato l'intenzione di lasciare il Movimento 5 stelle e di voler passare al Gruppo Misto: "Voglio lasciar decantare questa situazione perché ho fatto le mie dichiarazioni. Aspetto di sapere quali sono le conseguenze e le decisioni che ...

 
Colpo alla 'Ndrangheta in Emilia Romagna, il video delle intercettazioni

Colpo alla 'Ndrangheta in Emilia Romagna, il video delle intercettazioni

(Agenzia Vista) Bologna, 25 giugno 2019 Colpo alla 'Ndrangheta in Emilia Romagna, il video delle intercettazioni La Polizia di Stato di Bologna, in collaborazione con quella di Parma, Reggio Emilia, Piacenza e con il coordinamento del Servizio Centrale Operativo, sta eseguendo una vasta operazione nei confronti del sodalizio `ndranghetistico operante in Emilia, storicamente legato alla nota ...

 
Ponte Genova, Toninelli: "Inaugurazione in primavera 2020"

Ponte Genova, Toninelli: "Inaugurazione in primavera 2020"

(Agenzia Vista) Genova, 25 giugno 2019 Ponte Genova, Toninelli: "Inaugurazione in primavera 2020" "Inaugurazione in primavera 2020". Lo ha detto il ministro delle Infrastrutture, Danilo Toninelli, in visita nella cosiddetta zona rossa a Genova. Fonte: Facebook/Danilo Toninelli Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Foco al Aire

LOStheULTRAMAR con i cittadini di Vysočina in KoresponDance Festival (Rep.Ceca)

Dal Messico all'Umbria la danza degli LOStheULTRAMAR

Vengono dall'altra parte dell'oceano, dal Messico, e porteranno il fascino di una danza che richiama cadenze ancestrali, proprie delle tribù, in realtà profondamente calate ...

11.05.2019

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Social

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Belen Rodriguez torna a postare foto in bikini e i suoi follower impazziscono. Quasi un milione di like complessivi per le due foto pubblicate dalla showgirl sul suo profilo ...

23.04.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33