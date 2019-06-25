Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Ulterion® Coatings Make Paper Packaging Truly Sustainable

25.06.2019 - 13:45

0

- In its first major product rollout, well over 2 million paper cups coated with Ulterion® have been sold by a major fast-food chain and no complaints have been received.  Paper cups coated with Ulterion® are available now from major cup converters throughout North America and will soon be available in Europe. 

Surendra Jain, Chairman of Jain Chem states, "We created Ulterion® coatings to help the world flourish in a clean environment." Manoj Jain, CEO of Jain Chem continues, "When we considered the amount of packaging waste that occurs in our culture, we realized that we could really contribute to the circular economy."

About Jain Chem, Ltd.  Founded in 1977, Jain Chem, Ltd. specializes in designing customized and unique chemical solutions for our customers across a number of downstream businesses, including paper, packaging and textiles.  Our product innovation strategy is focused on developing environmentally friendly, green and sustainable products. We believe in delivering performance, added value and a competitive edge with our products that help differentiate our customers from their competition in the global marketplace.  Jain Chem adheres to the highest quality, safety and environmental standards and our manufacturing facility is ISO 9001:2015 certified.

More information can be found at www.Ulterion.com.

Contact: Gil Sherman, Sales Manager, Jain Chem, Ltd. (864) 323-6993

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/927859/Ulterion_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Superenalotto, jackpot da 175,4 milioni di euro. E' il più alto al mondo

Superenalotto, jackpot da 175,4 milioni di euro. E' il più alto al mondo

Allarme caldo, in 100 al pronto soccorso

Allarme caldo, in 100 al pronto soccorso

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

Mediagallery

Spazio, l'impulso della politica con l'Intergruppo parlamentare

Spazio, l'impulso della politica con l'Intergruppo parlamentare

Roma, 25 giu. (askanews) - Il settore aerospaziale è un fiore all'occhiello per l'Italia dal punto di vista tecnologico ed economico. Un aspetto rimarcato oggi alla Camera in occasione della firma per la costituzione dell'Intergruppo parlamentare che vede esponenti di maggioranza e opposizione impegnati per un ulteriore sviluppo di questo comparto. Askanews ha sentito Giorgio Saccoccia, ...

 
Nugnes lascia il M5s: "Spero in una separazione pacifica, vado per la mia strada"

Nugnes lascia il M5s: "Spero in una separazione pacifica, vado per la mia strada"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 25 giugno 2019 Nugnes lascia il M5s: "Spero in una separazione pacifica, vado per la mia strada" La senatrice Paola Nugnes dopo aver annunciato l'intenzione di lasciare il Movimento 5 stelle e di voler passare al Gruppo Misto: "Voglio lasciar decantare questa situazione perché ho fatto le mie dichiarazioni. Aspetto di sapere quali sono le conseguenze e le decisioni che ...

 
Colpo alla 'Ndrangheta in Emilia Romagna, il video delle intercettazioni

Colpo alla 'Ndrangheta in Emilia Romagna, il video delle intercettazioni

(Agenzia Vista) Bologna, 25 giugno 2019 Colpo alla 'Ndrangheta in Emilia Romagna, il video delle intercettazioni La Polizia di Stato di Bologna, in collaborazione con quella di Parma, Reggio Emilia, Piacenza e con il coordinamento del Servizio Centrale Operativo, sta eseguendo una vasta operazione nei confronti del sodalizio `ndranghetistico operante in Emilia, storicamente legato alla nota ...

 
Ponte Genova, Toninelli: "Inaugurazione in primavera 2020"

Ponte Genova, Toninelli: "Inaugurazione in primavera 2020"

(Agenzia Vista) Genova, 25 giugno 2019 Ponte Genova, Toninelli: "Inaugurazione in primavera 2020" "Inaugurazione in primavera 2020". Lo ha detto il ministro delle Infrastrutture, Danilo Toninelli, in visita nella cosiddetta zona rossa a Genova. Fonte: Facebook/Danilo Toninelli Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Foco al Aire

LOStheULTRAMAR con i cittadini di Vysočina in KoresponDance Festival (Rep.Ceca)

Dal Messico all'Umbria la danza degli LOStheULTRAMAR

Vengono dall'altra parte dell'oceano, dal Messico, e porteranno il fascino di una danza che richiama cadenze ancestrali, proprie delle tribù, in realtà profondamente calate ...

11.05.2019

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Social

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Belen Rodriguez torna a postare foto in bikini e i suoi follower impazziscono. Quasi un milione di like complessivi per le due foto pubblicate dalla showgirl sul suo profilo ...

23.04.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33