Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Subex Joins GLF's (Global Leaders' Forum) Communications Blockchain Network

25.06.2019 - 13:15

0

- The ITW Global Leaders' Forum is a global network of leaders from the world's largest International Carriers, who convene to discuss strategic issues and to agree collaborative activities, with the aim of upholding the principle of interoperability and ubiquitous international and technological coverage.

The CBN, which is expected to go live in the coming months, will be governed by a collaborative structure. Besides technology providers like Subex, the platform will see support from 11 leading global carriers to ensure this blockchain-based, special purpose mechanism can become a reality.

Blockchain, or distributed ledger technology (DLT), can provide significant benefits that will transform inter-service provider settlement processes by enabling automation and improving security. DLT-based automation can facilitate carriers to settle new types of traffic, underpinning network and service innovation, and save costs.

The objective for the platform, and the collaborative industry-wide governance framework, is to facilitate development of open-source standards and APIs that enable service-provider interoperability of DLT-enabled services and manage critical infrastructure elements of the platform.

Louisa Gregory, leading the GLF working group on blockchain and Chief of Staff of Colt, said, "For the past 14 months the GLF and its partners have been putting rigour and processes behind this platform and we believe that now is the time to launch. The blockchain-based ecosystem has been tested with resounding success at every stage, and we believe that this platform signals nothing less than the future of ICT financial settlement."

Vinod Kumar, Managing Director and CEO, Subex said, "Digital Trust is increasingly gaining importance in the connected ecosystem and there is an urgent need to simplify inter-service interactions, without diluting the trust within these transactions. This is where technologies like blockchain can be of great significance. In line with this, Subex is excited to be a part of GLF's CBN initiative and work together with leading carriers and technology partners towards democratizing trust and simplifying the settlement process by using blockchain"

Rohit Maheshwari, Head of Strategy and Products, Subex adds, "Subex has been at the center of enabling digital businesses to effectively partner and transact with each other. Through the open and secure nature of blockchain, the potential to fundamentally transform the way digital service providers (DSP) interact with each other is now on the table. Subex's Blockchain based partner management solution is designed to enable DSPs to innovate, launch new services faster and disrupt markets while ensuring safety and security. 

We are also excited about the possibility of leveraging blockchain for use cases beyond partner management to areas with far reaching use cases for establishing Digital Trust. Therefore, we believe being part of a consortium of leaders like GLF will only propel our R&D efforts in blockchain and help make it a business reality."

About Subex:

Subex is a pioneer in enabling Digital Trust for businesses across the globe.

Founded in 1994, Subex has spent over 25 years in helping global Communications Service Providers maximize their revenues and profitability.

With a legacy of having served the market through its world-class solutions for business optimization and analytics, Subex is now leading the way by enabling all-round Digital Trust in the business ecosystems of its customers. Focusing on privacy, security, risk mitigation, predictability and confidence in data, Subex helps businesses embrace the disruptive changes in the business landscape and succeed with Digital Trust.

Subex leverages its award-winning product portfolio in areas such as Revenue Assurance, Fraud Management, Network Analytics, and Partner Management, and complements them through its digital solutions such as IoT Security and Insights. Subex also offers scalable Managed Services and Business Consulting services.

Subex has more than 300 installations across 90+ countries.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/537249/Subex_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Superenalotto, jackpot da 175,4 milioni di euro. E' il più alto al mondo

Superenalotto, jackpot da 175,4 milioni di euro. E' il più alto al mondo

Allarme caldo, in 100 al pronto soccorso

Allarme caldo, in 100 al pronto soccorso

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

Mediagallery

Trasporti, Conte: "Abbiamo fatto una rivoluzione con tariffe trasparenti"

Trasporti, Conte: "Abbiamo fatto una rivoluzione con tariffe trasparenti"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 25 giugno 2019 Trasporti, Conte abbiamo fatto una rivoluzione, gli utenti se ne accorgeranno Oggi abbiamo celebrato una rivoluzione, noi siamo intervenuti per rafforzare le competenze dell'Autorita' dei Trasporti, l'abbiamo dotata di nuovi mezzi e nuove risorse con due leggi in particolare: il decreto Genova e una legge nel marzo 2019. Abbiamo realizzato una rivoluzione che ...

 
Commercialisti: rilancio dell'economia passa dai professionisti

Commercialisti: rilancio dell'economia passa dai professionisti

Napoli, 24 giu. (askanews) - Il rilancio economico del Paese passa anche attraverso il coinvolgimento dei professionisti più vicini al mondo delle imprese e del lavoro - come i commercialisti - mettendo a valore da parte del legislatore la loro esperienza ascoltando cioè proposte concrete per sciogliere i non pochi nodi tecnici presenti nei provvedimenti in materia economica e fiscale. E' in ...

 
Alpitour ed Europ Assistance: una app per la salute in viaggio

Alpitour ed Europ Assistance: una app per la salute in viaggio

Milano, 25 giu. (askanews) - Una piattaforma digitale di assistenza sanitaria per chi è in viaggio. Alpitour ed Europ Assistance hanno presentato "MyClinic", strumento digitale integrato nella app di MyAlpitour World. "L'idea - ha detto ad askanews Gabriele Burgio, presidente e amministratore delegato del Gruppo Alpitour - è quella che un tour operator deve dare sempre il massimo dei servizi, e ...

 
Alleanza Africa-Europa, Hogan (Commissario Ue): "Prima dichiarazione politica Ue-African Union"

Alleanza Africa-Europa, Hogan (Commissario Ue): "Prima dichiarazione politica Ue-African Union"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 21 giugno 2019 Alleanza Africa-Europa, Hogan (Commissario Ue): "Prima dichiarazione politica Ue-African Union" "Prima dichiarazione politica Ue-African Union". Così Phil Hogan Commissario per l'economia rurale e l'agricoltura della African Union, a margine della terza conferenza ministeriale per l'agricoltura Ue-African Union, svoltasi presso il Palazzo Fao a Roma. Fonte: ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Foco al Aire

LOStheULTRAMAR con i cittadini di Vysočina in KoresponDance Festival (Rep.Ceca)

Dal Messico all'Umbria la danza degli LOStheULTRAMAR

Vengono dall'altra parte dell'oceano, dal Messico, e porteranno il fascino di una danza che richiama cadenze ancestrali, proprie delle tribù, in realtà profondamente calate ...

11.05.2019

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Social

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Belen Rodriguez torna a postare foto in bikini e i suoi follower impazziscono. Quasi un milione di like complessivi per le due foto pubblicate dalla showgirl sul suo profilo ...

23.04.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33