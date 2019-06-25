Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Two New PHNIX R32 Inverter EVI House Heating Heat Pumps to Launch in Europe

25.06.2019 - 07:45

0

- The two R32 inverter EVI house heating heat pumps to be released in Europe are 6 kW and 10 kW units respectively. These two models are mainly for house heating applications in new European buildings. For example, a 6 kW unit can meet the basic heating needs of a 200m2 house. The two R32 models to be released soon and a 20 kW product released last year form a complete PHNIX R32 Inverter EVI series, according to Mr. Jab Fan, Director of PHNIX House Heating Division.

About PHNIX R32 Inverter EVI Heat Pump HeroPlus Series

PHNIX R32 HeroPlus Series with A++ ErP LevelReaching 60°C with exterior conditions at -30°C according to PHNIX certified laboratory, the unit can work efficiently through floor heating, water fan coils or radiators for heating/cooling. When the target temperature is close to setpoint, the units will run at a lower frequency, and the temperature control accuracy can be as precise as 0.5°C.

Smart Colorful Touch Display PHNIX R32 HeroPlus Series' 5-inch wire-controlled TFT display has many powerful functions, such as water temperature curve display, easy timing, one-key mute, and mute timer. It has several control modes and is easy to operate. PHNIX smart colorful touch display will undoubtedly give users a unique experience.

PHNIX New 4G-DTU Remote Controller PHNIX R32 HeroPlus Series with a 4G-DTU module inside the control board which can connect to internet with 4G Mobile signal automatically. Then all the data of the heat pump will be transferred to the cloud (server) for sellers and users to easily control the heat pump and check the unit running condition.

About PHNIX

PHNIX, a leading manufacturer of heat pumps in China, is an international enterprise specializing in the R&D and production of heat pump products and energy-saving solutions. Nearly 50% of PHNIX products are exported to Europe, North America and other overseas markets. For more information about PHNIX and its products, please visit www.phnix-e.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/926600/PHNIX.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Superenalotto, jackpot da 175,4 milioni di euro. E' il più alto al mondo

Superenalotto, jackpot da 175,4 milioni di euro. E' il più alto al mondo

Allarme caldo, in 100 al pronto soccorso

Allarme caldo, in 100 al pronto soccorso

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

Mediagallery

Blitz antimafia contro la cosca Grande Aracri, arresti e perquisizioni in Emilia Romagna

Blitz antimafia contro la cosca Grande Aracri, arresti e perquisizioni in Emilia Romagna

(Agenzia Vista) Emilia Romagna, 25 giugno 2019 Blitz antimafia contro la cosca Grande Aracri, arresti e perquisizioni in Emilia Romagna La Polizia di Stato di Bologna, in collaborazione con quella di Parma, Reggio Emilia, Piacenza e con il coordinamento del Servizio Centrale Operativo, sta eseguendo una vasta operazione nei confronti del sodalizio `ndranghetistico operante in Emilia, storicamente ...

 
Siena accoglie la Cina: autorità di ospedali cinesi in visita formativa alle Scotte
SIENA

Siena accoglie la Cina: autorità di ospedali cinesi in visita formativa alle Scotte

Un’intensa due giorni di formazione e collaborazione ma anche un ponte tra due culture lontane che si incontrano all’Azienda ospedaliero-universitaria Senese. È questo il significato più importante della visita al policlinico Santa Maria alle Scotte di oltre 20 tra presidenti, vicepresidenti e autorità provenienti dai più importanti ospedali della Cina, organizzata dall'Ufficio Rapporti ...

 
Innovazione, verso la commercializzazione della carne coltivata

Innovazione, verso la commercializzazione della carne coltivata

Roma, 24 giu. (askanews) - Coltivare la carne? Si può, si sta già facendo, e presto ne vedremo l'evidenza sul mercato. Ne è certo il professor Mark Post, che dopo aver fatto ricerca sul tema ha già lanciato una start up che nel giro al massimo di tre anni saprà produrre veri hamburger senza passare dal mattatoio. E' uno degli incontri di eccellenza che hanno vissuto a Roma i selezionatissimi ...

 
Sala: emozione incredibile, rivincita su Ema ma più importante

Sala: emozione incredibile, rivincita su Ema ma più importante

Losanna, 24 giu. (askanews) - "Un'emozione incredibile, sono contentissimo per Milano e l'Italia. Festeggiano stasera e poi cominciamo subito a lavorare. Per me è bastata emotivamente una rivincita dopo Ema, ma se devo dire questa è più importante. Perdere una seconda volta sarebbe stato alquanto seccante, ci voleva". Lo ha detto il sindaco di Milano, Giuseppe Sala, dopo l'assegnazione a ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Foco al Aire

LOStheULTRAMAR con i cittadini di Vysočina in KoresponDance Festival (Rep.Ceca)

Dal Messico all'Umbria la danza degli LOStheULTRAMAR

Vengono dall'altra parte dell'oceano, dal Messico, e porteranno il fascino di una danza che richiama cadenze ancestrali, proprie delle tribù, in realtà profondamente calate ...

11.05.2019

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Social

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Belen Rodriguez torna a postare foto in bikini e i suoi follower impazziscono. Quasi un milione di like complessivi per le due foto pubblicate dalla showgirl sul suo profilo ...

23.04.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33