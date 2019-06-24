WHIMZEES™ All-Natural Daily Dental Treats Poised for Rapid Growth; Expands Its Netherlands-Based Campus with New Manufacturing Facility

- TEWKSBURY, Massachusetts, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WHIMZEES™, the maker of all-natural daily dental treats for dogs and part of the WellPet family of natural pet food and treat brands, announced today the opening of a new manufacturing facility in Veendam, The Netherlands. The expansion and new facility support the WHIMZEES brand in its continued double-digit global growth as the category of all-natural doggy dental treats continues to boom. The new state-of-the-art facility was built according to the highest rating for manufacturing quality and safety and will enable the brand to double production capacity.

"We are poised for double-digit growth based on the popularity of our all-natural daily dental treats and the opening of our new facility supports our growing global demand and our commitment to providing the best, healthiest and most-fun dog products to the world," said Camelle Kent, CEO of WellPet. "We take our commitment to quality and safety very seriously and the new factory adheres to quality standards that go above and beyond the industry average."

The facility was awarded an "AA" rating by the British Retail Consortium (BRC), the leading global brand and consumer protection agency. The rating, which reflects the BRC Global Standard for Food Safety, is the highest rating given to factories demonstrating exemplary quality and food safety standards—developed by food industry experts from retailers, manufacturers and food service organizations to ensure it's rigorous, clear and comprehensive. Earning the "AA" rating for four years in a row, WHIMZEES has furthered its commitment to bring healthy, fun dog products to the world in a sustainable, socially-responsible way.

WHIMZEES are sustainably made, equipment and new manufacturing techniques use forty percent less energy and enable ninety percent of waste to be composted, helping minimize the impact WHIMZEES has on our environment.

As part of the brand's growth, the company continues to invest in scientific research to demonstrate WHIMZEES' superior health benefits. Recent scientific studies show that WHIMZEES are two times more effective in reducing plaque than leading competitors1 and have a three times longer chewing time for three times more fun. Using limited, all-natural ingredients, WHIMZEES provide "Triple Care Dental Health" by helping to reduce (1) tartar, (2) plaque, and (3) bad breath.

WHIMZEES are currently available in 32 countries around the world, including North America, South America, Central America, Asia Pacific and Europe. WHIMZEES contain no artificial ingredients, colors, flavors, preservatives, gluten, wheat, grain, GMOs, or meat. To learn more about WHIMZEES, please visit www.whimzees.com.

About WHIMZEES: WHIMZEES, manufactured by WellPet LLC in Veendam, Netherlands, are all-natural daily dental treats for dogs with only six primary ingredients and no artificial ingredients, colors, flavors, preservatives, gluten, or meat. WHIMZEES are created through a patented design process at a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that is committed to delivering the highest quality products for pets. WHIMZEES is a Non-GMO Project Verified brand. WHIMZEES Brushzees shape also earned the Veterinary Oral Health Council (VOHC) Seal of Acceptance for tartar, which provides peace of mind to consumers that the product will help to control tartar levels on their pet's teeth. For more information, visit http://www.whimzees.com/.

About WellPet, LLC:WellPet, the number-one, independent, family-owned natural pet food company is home to premium pet food brands Wellness®, Old Mother Hubbard®, Eagle Pack®, Holistic Select®, Sojos® and WHIMZEES®. For more than 100 years, WellPet has delivered on the promise of doing whatever it takes to make the healthiest natural products for the pets that depend on us.

Today, our team of animal lovers, nutritionists and vets at WellPet are committed to carrying forth our strong heritage, continuing to find new ways to bring innovation, nutritional excellence and product quality to our family of natural brands, always putting pet health first. For more information, visit www.wellpet.com.

1 Based on studies at an independent kennel.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/927270/WHIMZEES_grand_opening.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/927271/Camelle_Kent_CEO_of_WellPet.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/464644/WHIMZEES_Logo.jpg