ActiveViam Receives Investment from Guidepost Growth Equity

24.06.2019 - 11:15

0

- ActiveViam's intuitive, flexible platform aggregates vast amounts of disparate data and drives real-time operational analytics and data visualization, enabling its customers to make better decisions, faster.  ActiveViam serves global banks, asset managers, hedge funds, exchanges, and other financial services providers by enabling these customers to proactively and more accurately deploy capital, manage risk, improve trading performance, and ensure compliance in an increasingly complex regulatory environment. Through a unique combination of turnkey applications and platform build approach, ActiveViam solves for market, liquidity, and credit risk, as well as FRTB and a host of other Basel regulations.

ActiveViam also provides retailers with the ability to dynamically price goods and optimize inventory across an omni-channel ecosystem.  ActiveViam is trusted by leading financial institutions such as HSBC, ING, Nomura, Société Générale, Freddie Mac, the CME, and international retailers including Monoprix, Feu Vert, Leroy Merlin, and Intermarché.

The firm also maintains strong development and go-to-market partnerships with Microsoft, MSCI, Calypso, and Numerix, among others.

"We founded ActiveViam to offer our customers the ability to conduct timely decision-making over fast-moving data where existing systems had failed to address these needs.  Financial services and retail organizations require actionable intelligence from rapidly changing operational data in real-time and we continue to innovate ActivePivot, our in-memory analytical platform and additional business applications to address these demands.  Guidepost will help us accelerate these initiatives," said Allen Whipple, Co-Founder and Managing Director of ActiveViam.

"We are delighted to partner with ActiveViam and its outstanding leadership team for their next phase of rapid growth.  The company maintains a compelling market vision, has built out an industry-leading platform with an innovative product roadmap, and maintains exceptional customer retention metrics.  We look forward to working together with ActiveViam to accelerate growth in existing and new markets and further solidify its leadership position within the broader in-memory data analytics market," said Russ Pyle, Managing Partner of Guidepost Growth Equity.

Gene Nogi of Guidepost Growth Equity added: "We see ActiveViam as a transformational platform with powerful and distinct capabilities and use cases where legacy solutions have proven inadequate, becoming continuously more strained in a demanding data environment.  We look forward to supporting ActiveViam's vision and significant growth."

As part of the investment, Russ Pyle and Gene Nogi will join the ActiveViam Board of Directors. 

About ActiveViam:ActiveViam provides precision analytics platforms to help organizations in finance and retail make better decisions, faster. Our mission is to deliver data analytics solutions that empower businesses to change their future. Practically, this means allowing business users to make faster and better decisions – whether those decisions relate to detecting deviations, measuring risk, responding to unplanned events, or selecting the best course of action after simulating alternatives.  We do this by combining our unique technology expertise and business knowledge to deliver insight levels beyond customer expectations. Or as one client has put it – "Without ActivePivot, decision makers fly blind." Our name, ActiveViam, manifests our mission. In Latin, "Aut inveniam viam aut faciam" means "I shall find a way or make one" - reflecting our continuous efforts to push the boundaries of what data analytics can do for our clients. We have offices in London, New York, Paris, Singapore, and Hong Kong.  For more information, visit activeviam.com.

About Guidepost Growth Equity: Guidepost Growth Equity is a leading growth equity firm that partners with technology companies offering innovative solutions in large, dynamic markets including software and tech-enabled services, communications and infrastructure, and data and information services. Current and prior investments include OutSystems, WP Engine, Dyn (acquired by Oracle), Jive Communications (acquired by LogMeIn), and ProtoLabs (IPO on NYSE). Guidepost Growth Equity provides the flexible capital, operational support, and strategic guidance necessary to support the continued success of growth-stage businesses and has over $1 billion of capital under management. For more information, visit guidepostgrowth.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/926270/Guidepost_Growth_Equity_ActiveViam_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/926271/Guidepost_Logo.jpg

