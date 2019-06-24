Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

ROIDMI Accelerates Its Global Strategic Upgrade by hosting the Global Product Launch Conference of ROIDMI X10 in Europe

24.06.2019 - 11:15

0

- ROIDMI has been sold to over 80 countries around the world. And the stunning design and excellent performance of ROIDMI's products have captured a large number of overseas consumers' attention. Comparing with the previous ROIDMI F8 Storm cordless vacuum cleaner, the new release model - ROIDMI X10 implements a breakthrough innovation. Functionally, ROIDMI X10 achieves the dual-function of powerful vacuum and mop all at the same time which makes home cleaning even easier and more efficient. In terms of performance, ROIDMI X10 is powered by a new generation Engine-X digital brushless motor (Up to 120,000 RPM) with a super strong suction power of 145AW and an extended battery life of up to 60 minutes on one charge.

With the increasingly fierce competition of the vacuum cleaner market in China, the global market has gradually become a new channel for breakthrough innovation of many major vacuum cleaner brands. The first generation of ROIDMI cordless vacuum cleaner - ROIDMI F8 Storm has been sold to more than 80 countries around the world. This remarkable product of ROIDMI is highly praised and recognized in the world, and claimed to be the world's first "smart app cordless vacuum cleaner". It has already won 3 major industrial design global awards (the Red Dot Best of the best award, iF Golden award and Good Design Best). 

Recently, ROIDMI becomes the only Chinese cordless vacuum cleaner brand that has successfully entered the largest retail channel of electrical appliance "Media Markt" in Europe.

With the continuous expansion of ROIDMI in the European market, the global market segmentation strategy of ROIDMI is escalating too. Therefore, the Global product launch and European investment promotion conference of ROIDMI X10 this time will be bound to be another key milestone in ROIDMI's global journey. Taking a step further to reveal the "Brand Power" of leading Chinese home cleaning appliances to the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/927110/ROIDMI.jpg  

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Scontro tra auto e moto, la vittima è un agente della Municipale

Scontro tra auto e moto, la vittima è un agente della Municipale

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

Concluse le previsite al Ceppo: nove assenti

Concluse le previsite al Ceppo: nove assenti

Mediagallery

Olimpiadi 2026 Milano-Cortina, la delegazione italiana arriva al CIO a Losanna

Olimpiadi 2026 Milano-Cortina, la delegazione italiana arriva al CIO a Losanna

(Agenzia Vista) Losanna, 24 giugno 2019 Olimpiadi 2026 Milano-Cortina, la delegazione italiana arriva al Cio a Losanna La delegazione italiana composta dal Presidente della Regione Veneto Luca Zaia, il Presidente della Regione Lombardia Attilio Fontena, i sindaci di Milano e Cortina, Beppe Sala e Giampietro Ghedina arriva alla sede del Cio a Losanna dove verranno assegnate le Olimpiadi invernali ...

 
Voto Turchia: a Istanbul vince Imamoglu, candidato anti-Erdogan

Voto Turchia: a Istanbul vince Imamoglu, candidato anti-Erdogan

Roma, 23 giu. (askanews) - Il candidato di opposizione Ekrem Imamoglu ha vinto nuovamente le elezioni a sindaco di Istanbul, battendo l'esponente del partito di governo Binali Yildirim con il 54% dei voti contro il 45% dell'uomo del presidente Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Le elezioni replica di quelle del 31 marzo, già vinte per uno stretto margine da Imamoglu, erano state decise dalla Commissione ...

 
Cambogia, crolla palazzo di sette piani, almeno 24 morti

Cambogia, crolla palazzo di sette piani, almeno 24 morti

Sihanoukville, 24 giu. (askanews) - Un edifico di sette piani è crollato in Cambogia uccidendo almeno 24 persone, mentre i soccorritori scavano ancora tra le macerie alla ricerca di altri dispersi. L'edificio in costruzione nella città costiera di Sihanoukville era di proprietà di una gruppo cinse. Negli ultimi anni Sihanoukville, ex villaggio di pescatori, ha cambiato volto con la costruzione di ...

 
Di Maio: "Governo si indebolisce con dichiarazioni a mezzo stampa"

Di Maio: "Governo si indebolisce con dichiarazioni a mezzo stampa"

(Agenzia Vista) Campobasso, 23 giugno 2019 Di Maio Governo si indebolisce con manovre a mezzo stampa "Per me la manovra di bilancio si puo' fare anche domani mattina, il tema e' che ancora non conosco quale siano le coperture della flat tax. Sono preoccupato per la procedura di infrazione, ma sono anche fiducioso del fatto che si potrà evitare perche' l'Italia puo' pretendere di piu' a quei ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Foco al Aire

LOStheULTRAMAR con i cittadini di Vysočina in KoresponDance Festival (Rep.Ceca)

Dal Messico all'Umbria la danza degli LOStheULTRAMAR

Vengono dall'altra parte dell'oceano, dal Messico, e porteranno il fascino di una danza che richiama cadenze ancestrali, proprie delle tribù, in realtà profondamente calate ...

11.05.2019

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Social

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Belen Rodriguez torna a postare foto in bikini e i suoi follower impazziscono. Quasi un milione di like complessivi per le due foto pubblicate dalla showgirl sul suo profilo ...

23.04.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33