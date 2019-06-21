Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

EXR Foundation Launches EXR, A New Collateral Digital Asset

21.06.2019 - 12:16

0

- Described as trusted and regulatory-compliant, EXR is a stable-priced virtual asset that sets out to bridge the divide between blockchain and financial industries and act as a trusted and stable-priced hedge against looming international trade conflict.

EXR is poised to be a welcome addition to the growing new asset class - digital assets that are equivalent in value to real-world assets. Announced shortly after the release of Facebook's Libra coin whitepaper, EXR will differentiate itself from Libra by pegging its value to a weighted basket of leading fiat currencies. Currencies are tentatively expected to form part of the EXR basket but will be confirmed at a later stage once compliance requirements are finalized and fulfilled.

EXR is designed to act as a store of value, simplify transactions across organizations of diverse industries and act as a hedge against the fallout of a potential trade war between countries. Furthermore, EXR will be managed by professionals and independently monitored by a respected audit firm in order to comply with the relevant regulatory requirements.

EXR will maintain the basket currencies on an audit-ready and transparent platform, to ensure that the EXR amount in circulation does not exceed the value of assets held in the reserve accounts. The assets will be redeemable against the underlying fiat currencies based on the index-weighted ratios. New EXR assets will be minted upon issuance and burned after they have been redeemed for the equivalent underlying fiat currencies.

EXR Founder - "EXR to foster stability"

Mr. Norihiko Ishihara, the founder of EXR Foundation Ltd., shared his sentiments in the following statement:

"With the formation of EXR Foundation, we are bringing together highly-skilled members from dynamic and converging industries such as blockchain, telecoms, e-commerce, payments, social media and more. I strongly believe that EXR will lay a vital foundation to help facilitate seamless payment operations across these diverse industries and foster increased stability against any adverse socio-political issues."

About EXR Foundation

EXR Foundation is a global Fintech group, committed to leading the development of a better financial system through the application of the latest blockchain technology and sophisticated digital asset ecosystems. By leveraging its unique insights, network and access to capital, EXR Foundation actively builds, supports and invests in promising companies.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/926718/EXR_Foundation_Limited.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Incidente davanti alla caserma dei carabinieri: tre feriti, due sono gravi

Incidente davanti alla caserma dei carabinieri: tre feriti, due sono gravi

Blitz della Finanza nel noto bar: in nero un lavoratore su quattro

Blitz della Finanza nel noto bar: in nero un lavoratore su quattro

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

Mediagallery

Usa-Iran, New York Times: Trump ordina attacco mirato poi annulla

Usa-Iran, New York Times: Trump ordina attacco mirato poi annulla

Roma, 21 giu. (askanews) - Dopo l'abbattimento di un drone Usa da parte dell'Iran sullo stretto di Hormuz, Donald Trump ha approvato attacchi militari mirati contro l'Iran, ma poi ha avuto un ripensamento. A scriverlo è il New York Times, citando alcune fonti fra alti funzionari coinvolti o informati sulle delibere, secondo cui verso le 19 ufficiali militari e diplomatici erano in attesa ...

 
Video e foto di pedopornografia via Whatsapp, 51 indagati

Video e foto di pedopornografia via Whatsapp, 51 indagati

Roma, 21 giu. (askanews) - Operazione denominata "Tana della Luna" contro la pedopornografia online : 51 persone, di cui 30 minori, indagate per detenzione e divulgazione di pornografia minorile. Le indagini sono state svolte dalla polizia postale e delle comunicazioni di Catania, coordinata dalla Procura Distrettuale e dalla Procura per i Minorenni di Catania e sotto la direzione del Centro ...

 
Massimo Lapucci presenta OGR Tech: ecosistema per innovazione

Massimo Lapucci presenta OGR Tech: ecosistema per innovazione

Torino, 21 giu. (askanews) - Massimo Lapucci, direttore generale delle Officine Grandi Riparazioni di Torino nonché segretario generale di Fondazione CRT, ha presentato ad askanews OGR Tech, la nuova ala dello spazio torinese dedicata all incubazione di idee e alla promozione dell innovazione. Un ecosistema che debutta con la Techstars Startup Weeks dal 25 al 28 giugno.

 
Colori 1 Minuto_Gli scatti di Jeff Bark al Pala Expo, un Gran Tour in Italia tra immaginario e reale

Colori 1 Minuto_Gli scatti di Jeff Bark al Pala Expo, un Gran Tour in Italia tra immaginario e reale

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 21 giugno 2019 Colori 1 Minuto_Gli scatti di Jeff Bark al Pala Expo, un Gran Tour in Italia tra immaginario e reale La mostra “Jeff Bark - Paradise Garage” al Palazzo delle Esposizioni. Curata da Alessio de'Navasques, è pensata come un percorso che coinvolge il pubblico, trasportandolo nel mondo onirico ideato dal fotografo; nel suo garage nell'Upstate New York, è lui stesso ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Foco al Aire

LOStheULTRAMAR con i cittadini di Vysočina in KoresponDance Festival (Rep.Ceca)

Dal Messico all'Umbria la danza degli LOStheULTRAMAR

Vengono dall'altra parte dell'oceano, dal Messico, e porteranno il fascino di una danza che richiama cadenze ancestrali, proprie delle tribù, in realtà profondamente calate ...

11.05.2019

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Social

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Belen Rodriguez torna a postare foto in bikini e i suoi follower impazziscono. Quasi un milione di like complessivi per le due foto pubblicate dalla showgirl sul suo profilo ...

23.04.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33