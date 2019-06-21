"All Night," Third Song From BTS WORLD's Original Soundtrack, To Be Released On June 21

- - A 90s hip hop track produced by RM

- Netmarble introduces another preview story from BTS WORLD

SEOUL, Korea, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Netmarble has announced that "All Night (BTS WORLD OST Part.3)," the third song available from the BTS WORLD original soundtrack, will be released on June 21 at 2 am PDT/6 pm KST. BTS WORLD, the highly anticipated mobile game from Netmarble offering the fantastic experience of becoming BTS' manager, will launch worldwide on June 25 PDT/June 26 KST.

"All Night" is a moderate tempo hip hop song with a 90's chill vibe featuring RM and SUGA of BTS along with Juice WRLD, the emo-rapper who has topped the charts with hits like "Lucid Dreams."

The track, produced by RM, incorporates beats by Powers Pleasant, the co-founder of the Pro Era collective and producer of hits like Joey Bada$$'s "Devastated," weaving itself a melodic singing rap.

The latest song joins "Dream Glow (BTS WORLD OST Part.1)" and "A Brand New Day (BTS WORLD OST Part.2)" as the third track released from BTS WORLD's original soundtrack. The full soundtrack, featuring all-new music from BTS unique to the game, will be available on June 28.

BTS WORLD is a story-based mobile simulation game that takes players back to the start before the band's debut to pursue the role of BTS' manager, with the ultimate goal of fostering BTS to become superstars.

Players will encounter various missions where they will select certain BTS member cards to clear the mission and progress through the game. Collecting and upgrading these cards will open up even more stories along the way, and players will be able to interact virtually with BTS as managers in the game through various 1:1 interactive content.

In addition to BTS WORLD's main story that allows players to foster BTS to become superstars, the game will feature individual stories with each BTS member appearing as the main character. Netmarble has released another preview of these individual stories through the BTS WORLD website, with six preview stories now available including RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin and V. The last story, featuring Jung Kook, will be available to preview on June 22.

The game will be released worldwide (excluding some countries) for iOS and Android devices. For more information, please visit the official site [https://btsw.netmarble.com] or follow BTS WORLD on Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

About Netmarble CorporationNetmarble Corporation strives to entertain audiences of all ages around the world by providing great mobile gaming experiences. Established in Korea in 2000, Netmarble is one of the fastest-growing mobile game companies and consistently ranks as a top mobile developer and publisher worldwide. With more than 6,000 employees, Netmarble has been producing and servicing some of the most successful mobile games including Lineage 2: Revolution, Blade & Soul Revolution, MARVEL Future Fight, Everybody's Marble, and Seven Knights. As a parent company to Kabam, a top mobile game developer in massively multiplayer free-to-play games, and the largest shareholder to Jam City, a leading casual social game developer, Netmarble has a strategic partnership with CJ ENM Corporation, Asia's largest entertainment company, Tencent Holdings, Asia's largest internet company, and NCsoft, a prominent MMORPG company. More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com

About Big Hit EntertainmentFounded in February 2005 in South Korea by CEO and Producer Bang Si-Hyuk, Big Hit Entertainment's core business focuses on music production, artist management and publishing. Big Hit's business ventures incorporate and develop a range of content produced from top-notch artists' IP, including global superstars BTS and its newest addition TOMORROW X TOGETHER. With its mission of 'Music & Artist for Healing', Big Hit strives to impart a positive influence through content while providing comfort and inspiration to music fans worldwide.

About Takeone CompanyTakeone Company Corp. is an innovative content company that utilizes pop-culture within a gaming environment. Established in 2016, Takeone is leading the new genre of mobile games called 'Cinematic Games' that combines interactive game elements within a story concept based on both pop-culture and original IP's. The games include full motion videos and various visual contents that push the boundaries of next-generation storytelling. Years of experience and knowledge in both storytelling and game development have led to the creation of cinematic games such as Take Urban, BTS WORLD. Takeone is currently developing a series of future cinematic games for their next up and coming titles. For more information, please refer to www.takeonecompany.com.

