Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Giift Launches CoolfenPay, a Fully Integrated Points Payment Gateway

21.06.2019 - 09:45

0

- SINGAPORE, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Giift, the Loyalty Marketplace specializing in the exchange of loyalty currencies (points, miles, gift cards, rewards) announced that it has launched "CoolfenPay", a fully integrated Points Payment Gateway with Alipay and WeChat in China.

"CoolfenPay offers unrivalled Loyalty Points Offline Payment, turning points into a universal payment currency and abolishing the frontier between payment and loyalty points," says Giift Chief Product Officer Dr. Yinzhou Zhou.

"In every market, we see loyalty members willing to turning their points into currency. Giift Loyalty Marketplace already offers the most incredible experience for Points online payment. CoolfenPay technology takes us one step further in our loyalty currency journey. GiiftPay, the western version of CoolfenPay, is expected to be launched in Q3 '19," adds company co-founder and Director Pascal Xatart.

About Giift.com: Giift is a Loyalty Marketplace, where points, rewards, miles, gift cards can be issued (accrued), tracked, and exchanged. Giift operates in more than 50 countries, with offices in New York, London, Singapore, Wuhan, Nairobi, Dubai, Jakarta, Mumbai, Colombo, Doha, Lagos, Cairo and Dhaka. Giift business model is transaction based.

For more information about this story, contact:

Pascal Xatart, Co-Founder & Director pascal.xatart@giift.com www.giift.com

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Incidente davanti alla caserma dei carabinieri: tre feriti, due sono gravi

Incidente davanti alla caserma dei carabinieri: tre feriti, due sono gravi

Blitz della Finanza nel noto bar: in nero un lavoratore su quattro

Blitz della Finanza nel noto bar: in nero un lavoratore su quattro

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

Mediagallery

Usa-Iran, New York Times: Trump ordina attacco mirato poi annulla

Usa-Iran, New York Times: Trump ordina attacco mirato poi annulla

Roma, 21 giu. (askanews) - Dopo l'abbattimento di un drone Usa da parte dell'Iran sullo stretto di Hormuz, Donald Trump ha approvato attacchi militari mirati contro l'Iran, ma poi ha avuto un ripensamento. A scriverlo è il New York Times, citando alcune fonti fra alti funzionari coinvolti o informati sulle delibere, secondo cui verso le 19 ufficiali militari e diplomatici erano in attesa ...

 
Video e foto di pedopornografia via Whatsapp, 51 indagati

Video e foto di pedopornografia via Whatsapp, 51 indagati

Roma, 21 giu. (askanews) - Operazione denominata "Tana della Luna" contro la pedopornografia online : 51 persone, di cui 30 minori, indagate per detenzione e divulgazione di pornografia minorile. Le indagini sono state svolte dalla polizia postale e delle comunicazioni di Catania, coordinata dalla Procura Distrettuale e dalla Procura per i Minorenni di Catania e sotto la direzione del Centro ...

 
Massimo Lapucci presenta OGR Tech: ecosistema per innovazione

Massimo Lapucci presenta OGR Tech: ecosistema per innovazione

Torino, 21 giu. (askanews) - Massimo Lapucci, direttore generale delle Officine Grandi Riparazioni di Torino nonché segretario generale di Fondazione CRT, ha presentato ad askanews OGR Tech, la nuova ala dello spazio torinese dedicata all incubazione di idee e alla promozione dell innovazione. Un ecosistema che debutta con la Techstars Startup Weeks dal 25 al 28 giugno.

 
Colori 1 Minuto_Gli scatti di Jeff Bark al Pala Expo, un Gran Tour in Italia tra immaginario e reale

Colori 1 Minuto_Gli scatti di Jeff Bark al Pala Expo, un Gran Tour in Italia tra immaginario e reale

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 21 giugno 2019 Colori 1 Minuto_Gli scatti di Jeff Bark al Pala Expo, un Gran Tour in Italia tra immaginario e reale La mostra “Jeff Bark - Paradise Garage” al Palazzo delle Esposizioni. Curata da Alessio de'Navasques, è pensata come un percorso che coinvolge il pubblico, trasportandolo nel mondo onirico ideato dal fotografo; nel suo garage nell'Upstate New York, è lui stesso ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Foco al Aire

LOStheULTRAMAR con i cittadini di Vysočina in KoresponDance Festival (Rep.Ceca)

Dal Messico all'Umbria la danza degli LOStheULTRAMAR

Vengono dall'altra parte dell'oceano, dal Messico, e porteranno il fascino di una danza che richiama cadenze ancestrali, proprie delle tribù, in realtà profondamente calate ...

11.05.2019

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Social

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Belen Rodriguez torna a postare foto in bikini e i suoi follower impazziscono. Quasi un milione di like complessivi per le due foto pubblicate dalla showgirl sul suo profilo ...

23.04.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33