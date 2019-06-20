Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

OxThera Initiates Extension Part of a Phase 3 Study of Oxabact in Primary Hyperoxaluria

20.06.2019 - 10:45

0

- Primary Hyperoxaluria is a rare autosomal recessive disorder leading to markedly elevated levels of endogenous oxalate in plasma and urine. High levels of oxalate cause kidney damage, including crystallization of oxalate in tissues and in the kidney. If left untreated, the disease can cause kidney failure and premature death.

"We are confident that our drug candidate Oxabact® has potential to provide clinical benefit for patients with this devastating disease, and are delighted to announce that the enrolment to the ongoing Phase 3 study is approaching completion", says Matthew Gantz, CEO of OxThera.

The placebo-controlled Phase 3 study, OC5-DB-02, is conducted at 10 clinical sites in Europe and US and will enroll a total of 22 patients. Last patient is expected to enroll during 2019.

Oxabact® is an oral drug candidate composed of highly concentrated freeze-dried live bacteria (Oxalobacter formigenes), administered in capsules. The product is designed for delivery to the small intestine, and the ongoing Phase 3 study is aiming to confirm its ability to improve secretion of oxalate from plasma to the gut, where oxalate is broken down by the microbiome.

OxThera holds proprietary rights to pharmaceutical preparations of enzymes and bacteria and their use for treatment of Hyperoxaluria. Oxabact® holds orphan drug designations in the EU and the US for the treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria.

About OxThera

OxThera AB is a Swedish biotech company developing a new treatment for primary hyperoxaluria - a rare genetic and devastating disease with fatal outcomes. Currently pharmaceutical treatment is not available and median age of death is 30. A phase 3 study of Oxthera's drug candidate Oxabact® is ongoing, and an application for registration is expected to be submitted in the second half of 2021. Oxabact® has received orphan drug status in the US and the EU.

For further information, please contact:

Matthew Gantz, CEOPhone: +1-484-6803001E-mail: matthew.gantz@oxthera.com

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

Cavalli scambiati, condannato Trecciolino: ecco cosa ha deciso il giudice

Cavalli scambiati, condannato Trecciolino: ecco cosa ha deciso il giudice

Maxi operazione anti droga, carabinieri impegnati anche a Siena

Maxi operazione anti droga, carabinieri impegnati anche a Siena

Mediagallery

Premio Eliseo Scuole, Barbareschi: sono gli spettatori del futuro

Premio Eliseo Scuole, Barbareschi: sono gli spettatori del futuro

Roma, 20 giu. (askanews) - Sul prestigioso palco dell'Eliseo per un giorno. Cinque "compagnie teatrali" di rispettive classi scolastiche si sono esibite nello storico teatro di via Nazionale a Roma per la seconda edizione del Premio Eliseo Scuole. Il primo premio nella categoria Giovanissimi è andato all'Istituto comprensivo Publio Vibio Mariano. Il direttore dell'Eliseo Luca Barbareschi: "Se non ...

 
Autonomia, Cirio: "Come Regione Piemonte saremo in prima fila"

Autonomia, Cirio: "Come Regione Piemonte saremo in prima fila"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 20 giugno 2019 Autonomia, Cirio come Regione Piemonte saremo in prima fila Le parole del neo-presidente della Regione Piemonte al termine della sua prima Conferenza delle Regioni. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Fico: "Preziosa e condivisibile scelta Draghi di nuovi stimoli"

Fico: "Preziosa e condivisibile scelta Draghi di nuovi stimoli"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 20 giugno 2019 Fico: "Preziosa e condivisibile scelta Draghi di nuovi stimoli" Nella Sala della Regina di Montecitorio la presentazione del Rapporto annuale 2019 dell'Istat sulla situazione del Paese con il presidente Gian Carlo Blangiardo alla presenza del presidente della Camera dei deputati, Roberto Fico Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Foco al Aire

LOStheULTRAMAR con i cittadini di Vysočina in KoresponDance Festival (Rep.Ceca)

Dal Messico all'Umbria la danza degli LOStheULTRAMAR

Vengono dall'altra parte dell'oceano, dal Messico, e porteranno il fascino di una danza che richiama cadenze ancestrali, proprie delle tribù, in realtà profondamente calate ...

11.05.2019

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Social

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Belen Rodriguez torna a postare foto in bikini e i suoi follower impazziscono. Quasi un milione di like complessivi per le due foto pubblicate dalla showgirl sul suo profilo ...

23.04.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33