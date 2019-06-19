Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

HONOR Kicks off HONOR 20 Global Availability, Continues Record-breaking Sales Performance in China

19.06.2019 - 17:15

0

-  

 

 

HONOR also emerged as the No. 1 performing brand for the fifth consecutive year at the annual 618 Sales Day on JD.com, one of the biggest e-commerce platforms in China.[1] This year the brand topped the sales volume and revenue in Android smartphone category.[2] The HONOR 20, a star performer of the HONOR 20 Series, also bagged the top selling product in the Android smartphone category at the RMB 2,000 – 2,999 price point on JD.com.[3]

The HONOR 20 Series, which comprises the HONOR 20 LITE, HONOR 20 and HONOR 20 PRO, was launched in London on 21 May. Lauded for its superior design and unmatched photography capabilities, the HONOR 20 has garnered tremendously positive feedback from top technology media including GSMArena, Tech Advisor, Stuff and Mashable. Apart from its best-in-class AI Quad Camera and unparalleled performance, the HONOR 20 draws waves of commendation from consumers and media alike.

"This is a momentous occasion for HONOR as we hit a record-high sales performance for the HONOR 20," said George Zhao, President of HONOR. "Riding on this momentum, we are thrilled to announce the global availability of the HONOR 20 to our steadfast fans who have been tireless in their support for the brand and our innovative products. We are in a prime position to achieve success with HONOR 20 in our overseas markets and I cannot wait for each and every one to experience this product."

The HONOR 20 PRO, which is currently available in China, has attained an astonishing combined sales volume of RMB 100 million within three seconds of its launch yesterday. Users outside of China will be able to get their hands on this highly-anticipated smartphone soon. Earlier last month, it had already scooped up two awards from Android Authority and Android Police for being the "Editors' Choice" and "Most Wanted" respectively. Furthermore, it was accorded a full rating (i.e. 5/5) by Android Authority and a 4/5 rating by Tech Advisor and Android Central. These impressive accolades by industry experts attest to the brand's commitment to offer features-laden and premium experience for its users. The wait is over and stay tuned for updates on the HONOR 20 PRO's global availability.

About HONORHONOR is a leading smartphone brand. The brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, HONOR has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers.

For more information, please visit HONOR online at www.hihonor.com or follow us on:https://www.facebook.com/honorglobal/ https://twitter.com/Honorglobal https://www.instagram.com/honorglobal/ https://www.youtube.com/honorglobal

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/925348/HONOR_20.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

Cavalli scambiati, condannato Trecciolino: ecco cosa ha deciso il giudice

Cavalli scambiati, condannato Trecciolino: ecco cosa ha deciso il giudice

Va a fuoco la cucina in un appartamento

Va a fuoco la cucina in un appartamento

Mediagallery

Ue, Conte: "Documento Cdm dimostrerà sopravvento nostre stime"

Ue, Conte: "Documento Cdm dimostrerà sopravvento nostre stime"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 19 giugno 2019 Ue, Conte: "Documento Cdm dimostrerà sopravvento nostre stime" "Documento Cdm dimostrerà sopravvento nostre stime". Così il Presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte, intervenuto in Aula al Senato in vista del Consiglio Europeo. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Monti duro con Conte: "Italia isolata in Europa a causa di un anno cacofonico del Governo"

Monti duro con Conte: "Italia isolata in Europa a causa di un anno cacofonico del Governo"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 19 giugno 2019 Monti duro con Conte: "Italia isolata in Europa a causa di un anno cacofonico del Governo" "Italia isolata in Europa a causa di un anno cacofonico del Governo". Così l'ex Presidente del Consiglio Mario Monti rispondendo al Presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte, intervenuto in Aula al Senato in vista del Consiglio Europeo. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander ...

 
Conte e i Ministri lasciano il Quirinale dopo la colazione con Mattarella

Conte e i Ministri lasciano il Quirinale dopo la colazione con Mattarella

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 19 giugno 2019 Conte e i Ministri lasciano il Quirinale dopo la colazione con Mattarella Il Presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte e i MInistri lasciano in automobile il Quirinale, dove hanno incontrato il Presidente della Repubblica Sergio Mattarella per una colazione di lavoro in vista del Consiglio Europeo. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Tonon (Ebs): da Biomasse impatti positivi su economia e ambiente

Tonon (Ebs): da Biomasse impatti positivi su economia e ambiente

Roma, 19 giu. (askanews) - Utili all'economia del nostro Paese e non solo. Questo è ciò che emerge dagli studi commissionati da Ebs, l'Associazione Energia da Biomasse Solide all'Università di Venezia e al Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche, rispetto all'utilizzo delle biomasse solide per la produzione di energia, e che sono stati illustrati durante la presentazione del primo "Rapporto ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Foco al Aire

LOStheULTRAMAR con i cittadini di Vysočina in KoresponDance Festival (Rep.Ceca)

Dal Messico all'Umbria la danza degli LOStheULTRAMAR

Vengono dall'altra parte dell'oceano, dal Messico, e porteranno il fascino di una danza che richiama cadenze ancestrali, proprie delle tribù, in realtà profondamente calate ...

11.05.2019

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Social

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Belen Rodriguez torna a postare foto in bikini e i suoi follower impazziscono. Quasi un milione di like complessivi per le due foto pubblicate dalla showgirl sul suo profilo ...

23.04.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33