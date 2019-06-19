Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Global Premiere Of Renault TRIBER in India

19.06.2019 - 15:46

0

- NEW DELHI, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Groupe Renault, the number one European brand in India, revealed its all new global product, Renault TRIBER in India today. Renault TRIBER is the outcome of a joint project between Renault teams in India and France and is a world-first vehicle specifically designed for the Indian market. India is one of the key markets for Groupe Renault's development and with Renault TRIBER, Groupe Renault aims to accelerate its expansion in India.

Renault TRIBER is a breakthrough concept and was conceived, developed and produced in India. It is a real game-changer and will reinvent the game in terms of space and modularity, targeted at a wide set of customers across segments, led by the B-segment. Renault TRIBER is a strong demonstration of Renault's expertise in terms of deep customer understanding, ingenious engineering capability, deep design expertise, and strong manufacturing competencies. Renault discovered the Indian customers' unmet need for an attractive and spacious yet affordable urban car, all under 4 meters. Indian customers place a high premium on the value proposition, and Renault TRIBER offers Renault's contemporary design, modern features, unmatched space, roominess and versatility.

Renault TRIBER was designed as a car that would transform according to the many needs and the many lives of customers. Whether they are parents, lovers, a friends' group, a family pack, whatever their tribe, whatever their lifestyle, Renault TRIBER would adapt. Renault TRIBER is true to the Indian values of conviviality and sharing, which are the same in Renault. Renault TRIBER is an attractively designed, sturdy, compact, roomy and modular, versatile vehicle which also achieves the feat of accommodating one to seven adults in comfort in less than 4 meters. Renault TRIBER is a modern, spacious yet compact, ultra-modular, a fuel-efficient vehicle with attractive interiors which boasts many modern and practical features. It offers an attractive, robust and compact design and is re-inventing space for all. Renault TRIBER has the largest boot capacity of its category, in the five-seater configuration.

As part of its Drive the Future strategic plan, Groupe Renault aims to increase sales by over 40%, with a target of more than 5 million vehicles by 2022 and aims to double the sales volume to 200,000 units annually over the next three years in India. Renault TRIBER brings to India the globally successful 1.0-litre Energy 3-cylinder petrol engine which will now be manufactured at the Chennai plant and sold at a competitive price in the Indian market in the second half of 2019.

For further information, please contact:

Jatin Aggarwal  Head - Public Affairs and Communication  Renault India Pvt. Ltd. jatin.aggarwal@renault.com @RenaultIndiaPR; @RenaultIndia

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/925337/Renault_TRIBER_Global_Reveal.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

Cavalli scambiati, condannato Trecciolino: ecco cosa ha deciso il giudice

Cavalli scambiati, condannato Trecciolino: ecco cosa ha deciso il giudice

Va a fuoco la cucina in un appartamento

Va a fuoco la cucina in un appartamento

Mediagallery

Ue, Conte: "Documento Cdm dimostrerà sopravvento nostre stime"

Ue, Conte: "Documento Cdm dimostrerà sopravvento nostre stime"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 19 giugno 2019 Ue, Conte: "Documento Cdm dimostrerà sopravvento nostre stime" "Documento Cdm dimostrerà sopravvento nostre stime". Così il Presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte, intervenuto in Aula al Senato in vista del Consiglio Europeo. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Monti duro con Conte: "Italia isolata in Europa a causa di un anno cacofonico del Governo"

Monti duro con Conte: "Italia isolata in Europa a causa di un anno cacofonico del Governo"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 19 giugno 2019 Monti duro con Conte: "Italia isolata in Europa a causa di un anno cacofonico del Governo" "Italia isolata in Europa a causa di un anno cacofonico del Governo". Così l'ex Presidente del Consiglio Mario Monti rispondendo al Presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte, intervenuto in Aula al Senato in vista del Consiglio Europeo. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander ...

 
Conte e i Ministri lasciano il Quirinale dopo la colazione con Mattarella

Conte e i Ministri lasciano il Quirinale dopo la colazione con Mattarella

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 19 giugno 2019 Conte e i Ministri lasciano il Quirinale dopo la colazione con Mattarella Il Presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte e i MInistri lasciano in automobile il Quirinale, dove hanno incontrato il Presidente della Repubblica Sergio Mattarella per una colazione di lavoro in vista del Consiglio Europeo. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Tonon (Ebs): da Biomasse impatti positivi su economia e ambiente

Tonon (Ebs): da Biomasse impatti positivi su economia e ambiente

Roma, 19 giu. (askanews) - Utili all'economia del nostro Paese e non solo. Questo è ciò che emerge dagli studi commissionati da Ebs, l'Associazione Energia da Biomasse Solide all'Università di Venezia e al Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche, rispetto all'utilizzo delle biomasse solide per la produzione di energia, e che sono stati illustrati durante la presentazione del primo "Rapporto ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Foco al Aire

LOStheULTRAMAR con i cittadini di Vysočina in KoresponDance Festival (Rep.Ceca)

Dal Messico all'Umbria la danza degli LOStheULTRAMAR

Vengono dall'altra parte dell'oceano, dal Messico, e porteranno il fascino di una danza che richiama cadenze ancestrali, proprie delle tribù, in realtà profondamente calate ...

11.05.2019

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Social

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Belen Rodriguez torna a postare foto in bikini e i suoi follower impazziscono. Quasi un milione di like complessivi per le due foto pubblicate dalla showgirl sul suo profilo ...

23.04.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33