Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Winner Of Three Audience Choice Awards PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Goes Global

19.06.2019 - 14:16

0

- ANNOUNCING STARS OF HAMBURG PRODUCTION

NATIONAL TOUR BEGINS PERFORMANCES OCTOBER 2020 IN PROVIDENCE, RI

CELEBRATE 55TH ANNIVERSARY OF ROY ORBISON & BILL DEES' MASTERPIECE BY BRINGING "OH, PRETTY WOMAN" INTO THE SHOW

NEW YORK, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL announces:

The second international production of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will open in 2020 on London'sWest End. Featuring original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell, London'sPRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will be produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions with Paula Wagner and team. 

Today in Hamburg, Germany, producer Paula Wagner and composers Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance introduce the world to the stars of the first international production of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL.  German theater stars Patricia Meeden, who plays Vivian, and Mark Seibert, who plays Edward, begin performances at Hamburg'sStage Theater an der Elbe on Monday, September 23, 2019.  Presented by Stage Entertainment, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will open Sunday, September 29, 2019.  

The first national tour of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will begin performances in October of 2020 at the Providence Performing Arts Center in RI.

The hit musical PRETTY WOMAN will pay homage to legendary recording artist Roy Orbison by bringing the world-renowned masterpiece "Oh, Pretty Woman", penned by Roy Orbison & Bill Dees, into the show in celebration of the 55th Anniversary of the venerable track.   Released as a single on August 1, 1964, "Oh, Pretty Woman" has sold over seven million copies, is synonymous with the late Roy Orbison, and became iconic as the title song of Garry Marshall's film.  "Oh, Pretty Woman" will be featured in the Broadway, National Tour, Hamburg and London productions.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, now in its twelfth month on Broadway, has broken the box office record four times at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre, and is a three time Audience Choice Award winner (Broadway.com).  Julia Roberts attended the August 2, 2018 performance of the record-breaking musical. 

Visit: PrettyWomanTheMusical.com

Contact: Polk & Co. - Alex Seeley (917-261-3988)

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/655950/Pretty_Woman_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Cavalli scambiati, condannato Trecciolino: ecco cosa ha deciso il giudice

Cavalli scambiati, condannato Trecciolino: ecco cosa ha deciso il giudice

Va a fuoco la cucina in un appartamento

Va a fuoco la cucina in un appartamento

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

Mediagallery

Roma, altra aggressione vicino Cinema America. Raggi: vergognoso

Roma, altra aggressione vicino Cinema America. Raggi: vergognoso

Roma, 19 giu. (askanews) - Identificati e denunciati quattro degli autori dell'aggressione del 16 giugno ai danni dei giovani dell'Associazione Cinema America. La notizia arriva nel giorno in cui si è verificata una nuova aggressione a Trastevere, a Roma, vicino l'arena estiva. La sindaca di Roma, Virginia Raggi, ha subito commentato: "Sono episodi vergognosi che non verranno mai tollerati in ...

 
Migranti, l'UNHCR: oltre 70 milioni di persone in fuga nel 2018

Migranti, l'UNHCR: oltre 70 milioni di persone in fuga nel 2018

Roma, 19 giu. (askanews) - Nel 2018 ci sono stati 70,8 milioni di persone che hanno dovuto abbandonare la propria casa o nazione a causa di guerre o persecuzioni. Un record che non tiene conto del numero reale di rifugiati e richiedenti asilo secondo l'Onu. Nel rapporto annuale dell'Alto Commissariato delle Nazioni Unite per i rifugiati (Unhcr) diffuso a Ginevra, si sottolinea che il numero ...

 
Busto di Einaudi alla Camera, Fico: "Era convinto europeista e antifascista"

Busto di Einaudi alla Camera, Fico: "Era convinto europeista e antifascista"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 19 giugno 2019 Busto di Einaudi alla Camera, Fico: "Era convinto europeista e antifascista" Nella Galleria dei Questori la scopertura del busto di Luigi Einaudi alla presenza del Presidente della Repubblica, Sergio Mattarella, del presidente della Camera, Roberto Fico, del Presidente del Centro studi "Gaetano Salvemini" di Napoli, Gianmarco Pondrano Altavilla, dei i ...

 
Gli Stati Generali della Consulenza promossi da Assoconsult, lo speciale

Gli Stati Generali della Consulenza promossi da Assoconsult, lo speciale

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 19 giugno 2019 Gli Stati Generali della Consulenza promossi da Assoconsult, lo speciale La decima edizione degli Stati Generali del Management Consulting dal titolo: "L'evoluzione del mercato del lavoro". L'iniziativa promossa dall'Assoconsult presso la Sala Andrea Pininfarina di Confindustria. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Foco al Aire

LOStheULTRAMAR con i cittadini di Vysočina in KoresponDance Festival (Rep.Ceca)

Dal Messico all'Umbria la danza degli LOStheULTRAMAR

Vengono dall'altra parte dell'oceano, dal Messico, e porteranno il fascino di una danza che richiama cadenze ancestrali, proprie delle tribù, in realtà profondamente calate ...

11.05.2019

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Social

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Belen Rodriguez torna a postare foto in bikini e i suoi follower impazziscono. Quasi un milione di like complessivi per le due foto pubblicate dalla showgirl sul suo profilo ...

23.04.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33