Hainan Airlines Awarded the SKYTRAX 5-Star Airline Designation for the 9th Consecutive Year

18.06.2019 - 17:45

0

- SKYTRAX president Edward Plaisted presented the SKYTRAX 5-Star Airline award to Chairman of HNA Group Chen Feng at the award ceremony. Mr. Plaisted commented, "It is the 9th time Hainan Airlines has been honored as a SKYTRAX 5-Star Airline in 2019. Over the last 9 years, the carrier has continued to deliver innovations and breakthroughs in quality. By combining traditional Chinese influences with internationally-trendsetting designs, Hainan Airlines continues to position itself as a distinctly Eastern inspired leading global airline."

While accepting the award, Mr. Chen stated, "We are honored to receive the continued recognition from Chinese and international passengers as a recipient of the 2019 SKYTRAX World Airline Awards. It wouldn't be possible without the long-term trust and support of our passengers. We also dedicate this award to our global staff, who helped transform Hainan Airlines into an outstanding global aviation group through their unparalleled creativity."

Over the past year, Hainan Airlines has upgraded its products and optimized its services with the aim of creating an unparalleled air travel experience. The company partnered with renowned design firm PriestmanGoode to create the new "Dream Feather" visual design. The British firm's three-year project revolutionized passengers' flight experience from check-in to touchdown. Hainan Airlines' 787-9 Dreamliner with "Dream Feather" interiors were rolled out with the launch of the new Premium Economy class, providing a new option to international travelers.

As a customer feedback focused operator, Hainan Airlines responded to its passengers and upgraded its specialty Care More programs, designed to bring extra attention to the special needs of children, pregnant mothers, and senior citizen passengers onboard. 

Hainan Airlines' Hai Chef culinary services were also enhanced. It stepped up collaborations with R&D directors at leading international restaurants, famous chefs from Michelin-rated restaurants, and five-star hotels to provide passengers with authentic Chinese and Western delicacies at 30,000 feet.

Hainan Airlines has launched more than 2,000 domestic and international routes covering Asia, Europe, North America and Oceania, serving 63 cities outside of its home market in China. Since its maiden flight in 1993, Hainan Airlines has not had a major accident in its 26 years of operation, having logged over 7 million hours of safe flights. Looking forward, Hainan Airlines plans to further harness its global mindset to upgrade its full suite of products and services, aiming to deliver an unparalleled flying experience to travelers from all over the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/924610/Hainan_Airlines_SKYTRAX_5_Star_Award.jpg  

