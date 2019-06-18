Edicola

Aeroflot Named Best Airline in Eastern Europe for Eighth Time at Skytrax World Airline Awards 2019

18.06.2019 - 16:45

0

- Known as the Oscars of the aviation world, the World Airline Awards are handed out annually by Skytrax, the leading global authority on airline and airport service quality. Ratings are based on the world's largest passenger satisfaction survey, which took place from September 2018 to May 2019 with online voting in English, French, Spanish, Japanese, Chinese and Russian. This year passengers from over 100 countries voted on 300 airlines from around the globe.

Vitaly Saveliev, CEO of Aeroflot, said: "Being named Best Airline in Eastern Europe for the eighth time is a great honour and recognition of our efforts on a global level. We thank all passengers who voted for Aeroflot. Their votes encourage us to further enhance our premium service and achieve the ambitious goals set out in our Strategy 2023."

Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax, said: "Aeroflot remains a true customer favourite and winning this top global award is a fabulous recognition of the high quality service being delivered by all the front-line staff at Aeroflot. We congratulate them on such a great achievement."

About Aeroflot

Aeroflot is Russia's flagship carrier and a proud member of the SkyTeam global airline alliance. Aeroflot serves 159 destinations in 54 countries.

Aeroflot's 252-strong fleet is the youngest of any airline worldwide that operates more than 100 aircraft. In 2018, Aeroflot carried 35.8 million passengers (55.7 million passengers as Aeroflot Group including subsidiaries).

Aeroflot holds 4-Star Airline status from Skytrax and was named Best Airline in Eastern Europe for the eighth time at the 2019 Skytrax World Airline Awards. Aeroflot has also been awarded a five-star global airline rating by US aviation association APEX. Aeroflot is the world's strongest airline brand according to leading brand strategy consultancy Brand Finance.

Find out more at http://www.aeroflot.com/.

