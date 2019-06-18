Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Art of the Wild Comes to Life in Paris at the Extravagant Launch of HyperNature, an Event by Perrier-Jouët

18.06.2019 - 13:46

0

-

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8561651-perrier-jouet-art-of-the-wild-hypernature/

Creative freedom and an unconventional observation of nature have been at the heart of Maison Perrier-Jouët's identity since its very foundation. This enduring bond with art and nature is expressed today through Art of the Wild: the universe as seen by the House to re-enchant the everyday through the presence of vibrant, unbridled nature.

Among the guests at the HyperNature by Perrier-Jouët launch were a number of the House's Artisans of the Wild, an international community of ambassadors, representing a diversity of creative fields from art and design to fashion and food, who embody the House's values. Last night, fellow Artisans of the Wild model Winnie Harlow, British designer Bethan Laura Wood, Michelin-starred chef Akrame Benallal and French contemporary art gallerist, Emmanuel Perrotin were all in attendance, spreading Maison Perrier-Jouët's free spirit. The evening rounded off with an enchanting acoustic set from French indie duo Brigitte.

The extraordinary rooftop setting of Le Dernier Etage in Paris has been infused with the extravagance of Maison Perrier-Jouët's Art of the Wild. For the coming week, the space has been transformed, with reinvented nature asserting itself at every turn and sweeping panoramic views of the city amping up the ambiance as day turns to night.

Throughout the week, a varied programme of workshops, installations, live music and celebrations connecting art, nature, food and champagne will take place as part of HyperNature by Perrier-Jouët. Among them, Maison Perrier-Jouët Cellar Master Hervé Deschamps will be leading exclusive tastings for guests to (re)discover the floral, intricate style that has defined Maison Perrier-Jouët's champagnes since its foundation in 1811. "HyperNature table by Akrame", a harmonious meeting between Akrame Benallal's gastronomy and Perrier-Jouët cuvées, will be open for lunch and dinner throughout the week. Bethan Laura Wood's dazzling, interactive life-sized tree sculpture will offer up a whimsical new champagne tasting ritual, while the aromas of the Perrier-Jouët Blanc de Blancs cuvée will be revealed with an innovative olfactory experience.

HyperNature by Perrier-Jouët is a unique, multisensory opportunity to discover over 200 years of Maison Perrier-Jouët's heritage and an invitation to step into the Art of the Wild universe.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/924524/HyperNature_tree_from_Bethan_Laura_Wood_by_Perrier_Jouet.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Ragazza in gravi condizioni dopo l'incidente stradale

Ragazza in gravi condizioni dopo l'incidente stradale

Va a fuoco la cucina in un appartamento

Va a fuoco la cucina in un appartamento

Terremoto nel Senese avvertito anche in Umbria e Lazio

Terremoti nel Senese: la scossa più forte avvertita anche in Umbria e Lazio

Mediagallery

Nevi (FI): nella PA anche buone pratiche, vanno prese a modello

Nevi (FI): nella PA anche buone pratiche, vanno prese a modello

Roma, 18 giu. (askanews) - "Ci sono molte buone pratiche nella PA, spesso se ne parla poco, invece ci sono e possono essere prese come modello per allargare e contaminare il funzionamento di tutta la PA italiana che ha necessità di rinnovarsi e di rispondere sempre più e sempre meglio al cittadino. Molta della sfiducia dipende anche dal funzionamento della PA, quindi è importante non solo per ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Foco al Aire

LOStheULTRAMAR con i cittadini di Vysočina in KoresponDance Festival (Rep.Ceca)

Dal Messico all'Umbria la danza degli LOStheULTRAMAR

Vengono dall'altra parte dell'oceano, dal Messico, e porteranno il fascino di una danza che richiama cadenze ancestrali, proprie delle tribù, in realtà profondamente calate ...

11.05.2019

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Social

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Belen Rodriguez torna a postare foto in bikini e i suoi follower impazziscono. Quasi un milione di like complessivi per le due foto pubblicate dalla showgirl sul suo profilo ...

23.04.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33