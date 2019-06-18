Edicola

US Army deploys Howler counter-UAS capability into the battlefield

18.06.2019 - 12:45

0

- Howler, a name coined by the U.S. Army, combines the capabilities of Raytheon's Ku band radio frequency system multi-mission simultaneous radar and Coyote® unmanned aircraft system. The KuRFS advanced electronically scanned array acquires and tracks all size UAS threats. Coyote works with KuRFS using its advanced seeker and warhead to identify and eliminate UAS threats.

"We developed and fielded this system in just 17 months," said Bryan Rosselli, vice president of Mission Systems and Sensors. "Detecting the drone threat is the first critical step in the counter-UAS kill chain. The combination of precise tracking and engagement of these two proven systems gives the U.S. Army a vital capability to defeat this constantly evolving threat."

In addition to providing advanced situational awareness, precise discrimination and mobility to successfully counter UAS threats, Howler gives the Army singular flexibility to adapt to the quickly changing, multidimensional threat environment.

"Test after test proves that our Coyote is an integral solution for defeating the growing number of enemy drones in the skies above the battlefield," said Sam Deneke, Raytheon Land Warfare Systems vice president. "Protecting soldiers on the ground is a top priority, and this new system truly delivers."

Raytheon's portfolio of sensors, and kinetic and non-kinetic effectors networked into a command and control system covers the full counter-UAS kill chain.

About RaytheonRaytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 97 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I® products and services, sensing, and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Follow us on Twitter.

www.raytheon.com

Media ContactsJaclyn Gutmann+1.781.879.2789idspr@raytheon.com

John B. Patterson+1.520.440.2194rmspr@raytheon.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/629408/Raytheon_Logo.jpg

