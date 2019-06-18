Infosys Recognized as Winner for 2019 Microsoft Global Alliance SI Partner of the Year

Conte a Napoli: “Le raffigurazioni sul sud sono molto relative”
comunicati
- Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from a set of more than 2,900 entrants from 115 countries worldwide. Infosys was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Microsoft 2019 Global Alliance SI Partner of the Year.
The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year.
To know more about Infosys' Microsoft offerings and capabilities, please visit -
https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud/offerings/Pages/microsoft-azure.aspx
https://www.infosys.com/services/microsoft-dynamics/pages/index.aspx
LOGO: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg
Flat Tax, Centinaio: “Non siamo qui per vivacchiare cerchiamo alternative da punto di vista fiscale”
Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X
Powered by Miles 33
Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria