Infosys Recognized as Winner for 2019 Microsoft Global Alliance SI Partner of the Year

18.06.2019 - 12:45

0

- Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from a set of more than 2,900 entrants from 115 countries worldwide. Infosys was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Microsoft 2019 Global Alliance SI Partner of the Year. 

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year.

To know more about Infosys' Microsoft offerings and capabilities, please visit -

https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud/offerings/Pages/microsoft-azure.aspx 

https://www.infosys.com/services/microsoft-dynamics/pages/index.aspx 

LOGO: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg

Ragazza in gravi condizioni dopo l'incidente stradale

Va a fuoco la cucina in un appartamento

Terremoto nel Senese avvertito anche in Umbria e Lazio

Nevi (FI): nella PA anche buone pratiche, vanno prese a modello

Nevi (FI): nella PA anche buone pratiche, vanno prese a modello

Roma, 18 giu. (askanews) - "Ci sono molte buone pratiche nella PA, spesso se ne parla poco, invece ci sono e possono essere prese come modello per allargare e contaminare il funzionamento di tutta la PA italiana che ha necessità di rinnovarsi e di rispondere sempre più e sempre meglio al cittadino. Molta della sfiducia dipende anche dal funzionamento della PA, quindi è importante non solo per ...

 

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Foco al Aire

LOStheULTRAMAR con i cittadini di Vysočina in KoresponDance Festival (Rep.Ceca)

Dal Messico all'Umbria la danza degli LOStheULTRAMAR

Vengono dall'altra parte dell'oceano, dal Messico, e porteranno il fascino di una danza che richiama cadenze ancestrali, proprie delle tribù, in realtà profondamente calate ...

11.05.2019

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Social

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Belen Rodriguez torna a postare foto in bikini e i suoi follower impazziscono. Quasi un milione di like complessivi per le due foto pubblicate dalla showgirl sul suo profilo ...

23.04.2019

