Questex's 8 European Trial Master File Summit

18.06.2019 - 12:15

0

- 2019 Summit Upgrades 15 Case Studies — Replicable Practices: Learn Lessons the Easy Way Inspections Trends Revealed — Workshop to Compare Inspection Experiences 35+ Speakers — Get Actionable Insights From TMF Leaders and Stakeholders Hot Topics — Oversight, Automation, Risk-Based Strategies, Artificial Intelligence, and More 10+ Hours of Networking With 150 ParticipantsDiverse Perspectives — Presentations and Panels Featuring CRO and Site Points of View Integration — Learn Practical Engagement Tips From Multiple Functions Technology — Interoperability, Bots, Automation, Migration, Dashboards, ePRO, eConsent, and More

We have expanded this year's programme to include two tracks on each day, so participants may better tailor their own learning and networking. For more information, download the full programme here.

https://tmfsummit.com/europe

Ready to register? Click here and be sure to mention Discount Code PRNEWSVIP for 15% off the standard registration rate!

Get Involved

Thank You to Our 2019 Sponsors!

About ExL Events ExL Events — a division of Questex, LLC — develops engaging, content-driven conferences and partnered events for dynamic industry audiences, including pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, diagnostic and contract research organizations; hospital networks; physicians; and communications and other entities. Behind our diverse event portfolio, our experienced team conducts extensive market research and targeted outreach. The results translate into innovative, high-quality events that facilitate the exchange of critical information between industry professionals and suppliers who support shared goals.

About Questex At Questex, we are passionate about driving business outcomes. We connect buyers and sellers and help both achieve their goals. We are online, on devices and live with experiential engagements. We understand the buyer's behavior and evolving needs and connect them with the seller through continual touchpoints. From discovery through purchase and purchase through advocacy, we supply unmatched access, insight, engagement and turnkey solutions all in one place.

