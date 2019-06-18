Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Shephard Media: Chinese Ambitions Fuel Global Naval Procurement

18.06.2019 - 09:45

0

- Published in May this year, Shephard Media's Naval Vessels Market Report and Forecast 2019-2029 details $310.3 billion of procurement by the Pentagon and $269.5 billion among China's Pacific neighbours. Commenting on these figures, Matthew Smith, Shephard's Director Analysis, said: "Despite fears of the People's Republic 'catching up' with the US, we are forecasting that the DoD will still spend more than twice as much as China on ship procurement over the forecast period."

The report – the second in a new series which also covers armoured vehicles and military unmanned systems – provides a detailed, 25,000-word analysis of market trends and competitive opportunities, broken down into regions and classes of vessel. It is illustrated with over 40 charts and supplemented by company profiles of leading suppliers in this sector. This analysis is further complemented by an extensive data pack with forecast details on over 450 procurement programmes and requirements around the world.

Regions covered: North America  Asia-PacificEuropeMiddle EastCentral/South AmericaAfrica

Vessels covered include:  aircraft carriers amphibious assault corvettes destroyers fast attack frigates LPDs minehunters OPVs support ships submarines

Companies profiled: ASC Austal Damen ScheldeDSME Fincantieri Hyundai Irving Lockheed Martin Naval Group Navantia ThyssenKrupp

Shephard Media is a globally recognised top-four publisher in the defence sector, with over 35 years' experience delivering insight to this community.

Its market reports are developed by a team of analysts and subject matter experts, using a combination of open-source research, the proprietary Shephard Plus database of over 9,000 aerospace and defence systems and the company's respected, award-winning journalism.

For more information about Shephard and this series of reports, visit our website.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/923916/Shephard_Media_Naval_Report.jpg

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Ragazza in gravi condizioni dopo l'incidente stradale

Ragazza in gravi condizioni dopo l'incidente stradale

Terremoto nel Senese avvertito anche in Umbria e Lazio

Terremoti nel Senese: la scossa più forte avvertita anche in Umbria e Lazio

Va a fuoco la cucina in un appartamento

Va a fuoco la cucina in un appartamento

Mediagallery

Salvini: "Ministro per affari UE? Il nome ce l'ho"

Salvini: "Ministro per affari UE? Il nome ce l'ho"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 18 giugno 2019 Salvini ministro per affari UE il nome ce l'ho L'assemblea nazionale di Confartigianato - Imprese 2019 presso il centro congressi la Nuvola a Roma. Presenti i due vice-premier Matteo Salvini e Luigi Di Maio, oltre a numerosi esponenti del mondo politico. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Di Maio e Salvini all'assemblea di Confartigianato, la stretta di mano tra i due

Di Maio e Salvini all'assemblea di Confartigianato, la stretta di mano tra i due

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 18 giugno 2019 Di Maio e Salvini all'assemblea di Confartigianato, la stretta di mano tra i due L'assemblea nazionale di Confartigianato - Imprese 2019 presso il centro congressi la Nuvola a Roma. Presenti i due vice-premier Matteo Salvini e Luigi Di Maio, oltre a numerosi esponenti del mondo politico. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Salario minimo, Salvini: "Prima viene il taglio delle tasse"

Salario minimo, Salvini: "Prima viene il taglio delle tasse"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 18 giugno 2019 Salario minimo, Salvini prima viene il taglio delle tasse L'assemblea nazionale di Confartigianato - Imprese 2019 presso il centro congressi la Nuvola a Roma. Presenti i due vice-premier Matteo Salvini e Luigi Di Maio, oltre a numerosi esponenti del mondo politico. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Nasce "Nessun pensiero" la polizza che protegge il mutuo

Nasce "Nessun pensiero" la polizza che protegge il mutuo

Siena, 18 giu. (askanews) - Proteggere il proprio lavoro, affrontare con serenità momenti difficili legati a imprevisti personali. Sono gli obiettivi che hanno spinto Axa e Mps a mettere a disposizione della propria clientela "Nessun Pensiero" la polizza che protegge il mutuo in caso di problemi legati alla salute, al lavoro, al reddito personale come spiega Andrea Gavioli Responsabile Area ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Foco al Aire

LOStheULTRAMAR con i cittadini di Vysočina in KoresponDance Festival (Rep.Ceca)

Dal Messico all'Umbria la danza degli LOStheULTRAMAR

Vengono dall'altra parte dell'oceano, dal Messico, e porteranno il fascino di una danza che richiama cadenze ancestrali, proprie delle tribù, in realtà profondamente calate ...

11.05.2019

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Social

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Belen Rodriguez torna a postare foto in bikini e i suoi follower impazziscono. Quasi un milione di like complessivi per le due foto pubblicate dalla showgirl sul suo profilo ...

23.04.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33