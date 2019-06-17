Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Discover the Story Behind Greatness with GAC Motor

17.06.2019 - 18:15

0

- Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8557051-gac-motor-salute-the-ordinary/

This story has been told by GAC Motor in the first video 'Boat' as part of its new brand film series 'Salute the Ordinary'. In the brand film series, GAC Motor discovers stories about the greatness created by ordinary people in their daily life and shows its respect to them. The teacher in "Boat" is an average man in the eyes of most people, while the inspiration he brought to his students has made him a great teacher.

The story embodies the idea that every ordinary person's role in society is significant in building up a community no matter what job they hold.

This theme is reflected in all employees at GAC Motor. Following the company's vision of pursuing greatness and commitment to achieving the dream of creating an enjoyable life of mobility for global consumers, all GAC Motor staff contribute their professionalism to their ordinary positions within the company, to develop high-quality products.

"GAC Motor pays tribute to ordinary people who work hard for a better life with 'Salute the Ordinary'. We respect the values created in every ordinary position and encourage individuals and groups to overcome challenges with persistence to achieve their dreams of greatness," says Yu Jun, president of GAC Motor.

About GAC MotorFounded in 2008, Guangzhou Automobile Group Motor CO., LTD (GAC Motor) is a subsidiary of GAC Group which ranks 202nd among Fortune Global 500 companies. The company develops and manufactures premium quality vehicles, engines, components and auto accessories. GAC Motor has now ranked first among all Chinese brands for six consecutive years in J.D. Power Asia Pacific's China Initial Quality StudySM (IQS), demonstrating the company's quality-centric strategy from innovative research and development (R&D), manufacturing to supply chain and sales & services.

For more information, please visit:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GACMotorInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/gac_motorTwitter: https://www.twitter.com/gac_motorYouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/GACMotorOfficialFor media enquiries, please contact:Sukie WongPhone: +86-186-8058-2829Email: GACMotor@126.com

Photo - https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8557051-gac-motor-salute-the-ordinary/image/DiscovertheStory_1560526678461-HR.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Terremoto nel Senese avvertito anche in Umbria e Lazio

Terremoti nel Senese: la scossa più forte avvertita anche in Umbria e Lazio

Tragico incidente, ecco chi era l'uomo morto carbonizzato

Tragico incidente, ecco chi era l'uomo morto carbonizzato

Ragazza in gravi condizioni dopo l'incidente stradale

Ragazza in gravi condizioni dopo l'incidente stradale

Mediagallery

"You need to calm down", il nuovo singolo di Taylor Swift

"You need to calm down", il nuovo singolo di Taylor Swift

Roma, 17 giu. (askanews) - È online il videoclip ufficiale di "You Need To Calm Down", nuovo singolo dell artista multiplatino e vincitrice di 10 Grammy Awards, Taylor Swift. Il brano, già disponibile nei digital store e nelle piattaforme streaming, anticipa l uscita in programma per il 23 agosto dell album, "Lover", il nuovo progetto discografico che segna il ritorno della popstar, arriva a due ...

 
Arresto cardiaco per Andrea Camilleri: è in terapia intensiva

Arresto cardiaco per Andrea Camilleri: è in terapia intensiva

Roma, 17 giu. (askanews) - Sono critiche le condizioni dello scrittore di 93 anni Andrea Camilleri, ricoverato per un arresto cardiorespiratorio all'ospedale Santo Spirito di Roma. Lo scrittore, celebre in tutto il mondo per aver creato il personaggio del commissario Montalbano è circondato dai suoi familiari. Roberto Ricci, direttore dipartimento emergenza accettazione del Santo Spirito, fa il ...

 
Il team vincitore dei Cy4Games sale sul podio a Singapore

Il team vincitore dei Cy4Games sale sul podio a Singapore

Roma, 17 giu. (askanews) - Italia sul podio a Singapore, nella competizione per hacker etici Cyber Defenders Discovery Camp (CDDC), organizzata dal Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA): due team italiani si sono aggiudicati il secondo ed il terzo posto, davanti a paesi come Israele, notoriamente conosciuti per l'elevata competenza nel contrasto alle minacce cyber. La partecipazione dei ...

 
Modernità e tradizione insieme: Giuseppe Carta in mostra a Nuoro

Modernità e tradizione insieme: Giuseppe Carta in mostra a Nuoro

Roma, 17 giu. (askanews) - Peperoncini giganti, cipolle, limoni. "Giuseppe Carta - Orti di Grazia", una mostra evento al Museo Del Costume di Nuoro, con tre sale interamente dedicate all'artista di Banari e numerose installazioni itineranti. Fino al 27 ottobre un'esposizione che vuole raccontare il percorso artistico dell'artista e la sua evoluzione perpetua, dove la scultura entra nella pittura ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Foco al Aire

LOStheULTRAMAR con i cittadini di Vysočina in KoresponDance Festival (Rep.Ceca)

Dal Messico all'Umbria la danza degli LOStheULTRAMAR

Vengono dall'altra parte dell'oceano, dal Messico, e porteranno il fascino di una danza che richiama cadenze ancestrali, proprie delle tribù, in realtà profondamente calate ...

11.05.2019

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Social

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Belen Rodriguez torna a postare foto in bikini e i suoi follower impazziscono. Quasi un milione di like complessivi per le due foto pubblicate dalla showgirl sul suo profilo ...

23.04.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33