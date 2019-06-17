Edicola

The HONOR 20 Color Report: 'Positivity' in Vogue in Fashion Capitals London and Milan

17.06.2019 - 16:45

0

- However, despite the positive power of color, we're not taking notice of the colors around us, because we're too busy, in a hurry or distracted. Less than 1 in 3 (30%) people in Milan and London are always paying attention to the mood-enhancing shades on show in the world around us.

The HONOR 20 Color Report has been commissioned to challenge this oversight and encourage people to capture the wonder of color around them and utilise the cutting-edge technology of the HONOR 20 Series professional camera - harnessing the power to positively impact their lives.

The HONOR 20 Color Report found two-thirds (66%) of people believe the colors they wear can create the ultimate first impression, and more than half (53%) believe other people form opinions of them based on the colors they wear.

Color Expert Jules Standish - a leading authority on color trends - explains that color is powerful because it elicits emotional rather than rational responses from our brains:

"First impressions are important, and what better way to broadcast to the world who you are than through fashion. Blue clothing and accessories help you project an image of trust, diplomacy and reliability - which is perfect for job interviews. Wearing black for a first date projects mystery, and ensures you keep your emotions in check with the intention of revealing more about your true nature at a later stage of the relationship. In comparison, wearing red on a first date projects passion and excitement, while demanding attention."

To encourage people to witness and capture the wonder around them, HONOR last night unveiled the HONOR 20 series. Built with a best-in-class AI quad camera smartphone, the new technology performs like a DSLR but with the comfort and style of a smartphone. With four different camera lenses, it allows users to transform a magical moment into a still photograph or a video both during the day and at night.

HONOR President George Zhao said, "At HONOR, we know how important color is. The HONOR 20 series has used the most advanced camera technology to help users experience the wonders of the world like never before. HONOR understands that color is not just a thing that you see, but something that you feel - and this insight is paramount to the design and performance of the new smartphone."

HONOR, design ethos 'Always Better' is showcased in the innovative design and unique colors of the new HONOR 20 smartphone – Phantom Black and Phantom Blue. These magnificent colors have been elevated by the wonder of cutting edged dynamic holographic design. This dynamic Holographic glassback was made in a two-staged process made possible by HONOR's industry-first Triple 3D Mesh technology. The depth layer is created using a precise technique. It is embedded with millions of miniature prisms that resemble pieces of diamonds. The outcome is a depth-inducing optical effect that makes the HONOR 20 Series stand out from its predecessors. 

ENDS

About HONOR

HONOR is a leading smartphone brand. The brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, HONOR has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers. For more information, please visit HONOR online at www.hihonor.com or follow us on:

https://www.facebook.com/honorglobal/ https://twitter.com/Honorglobal https://www.instagram.com/honorglobal/ https://www.youtube.com/honorglobal

About Jules Standish

Jules Standish, The Color Counsellor is an expert personal style & color consultant, lecturer at The London College of Style, public speaker, media commentator and author of the Amazon bestseller "How NOT to Wear Black" and "The Essential Guide to Mindful Dressing". For more information, visit: http://www.colourconsultancy.co.uk/about.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/923801/HONOR.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/923802/Jules_Standish.jpg

 

