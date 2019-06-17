Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

GCL System Integration Among First Companies Awarded LeTID test Certificate from TÜV Rheinland

17.06.2019 - 16:15

0

- "Being one of the few solar cell and module producers with the technology of reducing and controlling LeTID in mass production, the certificate is a testimony that the cast mono modules produced by GCL SI possess excellent anti-LeTID performance," said Guo Qizhi, General Manager of Module R&D Department of GCL SI at the awarding ceremony.

Before 2 PfG 2689/04.19 was published, there was no internationally accepted LeTED test criteria. TÜV Rheinland spent two years studying and testing modules with various technical roadmap, established the failure mechanism for LeTID and developed its widely representative internal test standard. The cast mono modules from GCL SI were among the first-batch in the world to receive certification due to the low cell oxygen and excellent LID & LeTID performance.

According to its latest annual report, has heavily invested in technology R&D, leading to many breakthroughs in 2018 including the technologies for high-efficiency cast mono and bifacial cells, N-type TOPCon industrialization, MBB half-cult cell modules, high-efficiency bifacial double glass modules, high-efficiency shingled modules and the smart, automated manufacturing system.

The company has industrialized its mono PERC high-efficiency cell technology and achieved the industrial application of the P-type high-efficiency black silicon PERC cells with low degradation. Orders for the mass-produced mono high-efficiency series are expected to hit 1GW in total in 2019. GCL SI's modules and solutions have reached 40 countries and regions across the world. Driven by science and technology innovation, the company will continue to serve global customers with more efficient and reliable modules and best services.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/923624/GCL_System.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Terremoto nel Senese avvertito anche in Umbria e Lazio

Terremoti nel Senese: la scossa più forte avvertita anche in Umbria e Lazio

Tragico incidente, ecco chi era l'uomo morto carbonizzato

Tragico incidente, ecco chi era l'uomo morto carbonizzato

Ragazza in gravi condizioni dopo l'incidente stradale

Ragazza in gravi condizioni dopo l'incidente stradale

Mediagallery

Salvini: "Condivido preoccupazioni Usa su Cina e Iran"

Salvini: "Condivido preoccupazioni Usa su Cina e Iran"

(Agenzia Vista) Washington, 17 giugno 2019 Salvini: "Condivido preoccupazioni Usa su Cina e Iran" "Condivido preoccupazioni Usa su Cina e Iran". Così il Ministro dell'Interno Matteo Salvini, intervenuto in un punto stampa da Washington dove ha incontrato il Segretario di Stato americano Mike Pompeo. /courtesy Facebook Matteo Salvini Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Patricia Arquette: finalmente si parla di parità salario e abusi

Patricia Arquette: finalmente si parla di parità salario e abusi

Roma (askanews) - Quest'anno ha vinto un Golden Globe per il film tv "Escape at Dannemora", e con il suo ultimo ruolo, quello di una madre disturbata e iperprotettiva nella serie "The Act", Patricia Arquette ha offerto un'altra grande prova. L'attrice americana è stata ospite della seconda edizione del Filming Italy Sardegna Festival, dove ha parlato di questo ruolo e di molto altro. "E' basato ...

 
"You need to calm down", il nuovo singolo di Taylor Swift

"You need to calm down", il nuovo singolo di Taylor Swift

Roma, 17 giu. (askanews) - È online il videoclip ufficiale di "You Need To Calm Down", nuovo singolo dell artista multiplatino e vincitrice di 10 Grammy Awards, Taylor Swift. Il brano, già disponibile nei digital store e nelle piattaforme streaming, anticipa l uscita in programma per il 23 agosto dell album, "Lover", il nuovo progetto discografico che segna il ritorno della popstar, arriva a due ...

 
Arresto cardiaco per Andrea Camilleri: è in terapia intensiva

Arresto cardiaco per Andrea Camilleri: è in terapia intensiva

Roma, 17 giu. (askanews) - Sono critiche le condizioni dello scrittore di 93 anni Andrea Camilleri, ricoverato per un arresto cardiorespiratorio all'ospedale Santo Spirito di Roma. Lo scrittore, celebre in tutto il mondo per aver creato il personaggio del commissario Montalbano è circondato dai suoi familiari. Roberto Ricci, direttore dipartimento emergenza accettazione del Santo Spirito, fa il ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Foco al Aire

LOStheULTRAMAR con i cittadini di Vysočina in KoresponDance Festival (Rep.Ceca)

Dal Messico all'Umbria la danza degli LOStheULTRAMAR

Vengono dall'altra parte dell'oceano, dal Messico, e porteranno il fascino di una danza che richiama cadenze ancestrali, proprie delle tribù, in realtà profondamente calate ...

11.05.2019

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Social

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Belen Rodriguez torna a postare foto in bikini e i suoi follower impazziscono. Quasi un milione di like complessivi per le due foto pubblicate dalla showgirl sul suo profilo ...

23.04.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33