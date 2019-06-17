Edicola

edelkrone Introduces Their First ORTAK Product

17.06.2019 - 15:16

- edelkrone wants to highlight that the 3D printers will be in every house in the near future, so with the ORTAK line, they aim to make the manufacturing more feasible, decrease the cost for both the customers and the company and reduce the return on investment time drastically.

FlexTILT Head 3D is the first product from the newly-launched ORTAK line for budget-friendly filmmaking.

It is the 3D printable version of FlexTILT Head 2, the company's best-selling tripod head as ultimate pan & tilt solution.

The company emphasizes that ORTAK products will be as fully functioning, durable and long-lasting as the originals for a much lower price. Customers will be able to customize the colors of the parts and get a better return on investments for their 3D printers. The good part is that if for any reason a part breaks, users will print their own spare parts.

The company also announced that it will not be the only or last ORTAK product and there are more products to come.

FlexTILT Head 3D is now available for $29 at http://edel.kr/ortak3d with free same day shipping worldwide.

For more information, visit edelkrone's website at www.edelkrone.com.

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902430/1_edelkrone.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902431/2_edelkrone.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902432/3_edelkrone.jpg

