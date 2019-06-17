Edicola

The second Chengdu International Cosmetic Medicine Industry Conference and the "Capital of Cosmetic Medicine" summit forum opened in Chengdu on June 15, 2019

17.06.2019 - 14:15

0

- At the conference, lots of experts, scholars, industry investors, senior managers as well as cosmetic medicine physicians from domestic and overseas medical cosmetology industry were invited to communicate and discuss in terms of scientific research, technology, innovation, big data, standardization, construction of cosmetic medicine talent, occupational development, as well as supply chain. Meanwhile, at the conference, guests were also invited to offer advice and suggestions on Chengdu speeding up the construction of the global well-known "Capital of Cosmetic Medicine".

The cosmetic medicine industry delegations of multiple countries visited Chengdu in groups for the first time, promoting their cosmetic medicine industries and seeking for industrial project cooperation in Chinese market. There were lots of "first time" and "innovation" at this conference, such as setting up the first cosmetic medicine talent communication and occupational development forum in China, setting up the first whole process intelligent cosmetic medicine scene experience area in China, and setting up the forum about innovation and standardized development of medical cosmetology and life cosmetology for the first time. During 3 days of the conference, contracts were signed for a batch of key cosmetic medicine projects, the top 10 technological advances of plastic surgery was issued, and the new products, new technology, and new materials of domestic and overseas cosmetic medicine were exhibited.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/923682/Chengdu_cosmetic_medicine_summit.jpg  

