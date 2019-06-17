Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Kemin Launches New Vision and Logo for the Future

17.06.2019 - 09:45

0

- The new vision, "Kemin strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with our products and services", lays the groundwork for strategic growth and priorities for the company with operations on six continents and a portfolio of more than 500 specialty ingredients. Previously, Kemin reached 3.8 billion lives – more than half the world's population – every day through its products and services for humans, animals and pets. This vision was set in 1998, with a target goal of 2019. Kemin achieved the milestone two years early.

By 2042, the world's population will reach approximately 10 billion people. For Kemin to transform 80 percent of the world's population – approximately 8 billion – people must encounter Kemin products five times each day. From sunrise to sunset, a person may have eggs for breakfast, feed their pet, wear jeans, take a supplement and purchase bakery items or meat at the market – all opportunities that include Kemin ingredients.

"When we created our previous vision 20 years ago, it was ambitious and encompassed all aspects of our business. Since then, Kemin has grown ten-fold, and now the impact we can create is even greater," said Dr. Chris Nelson, President and CEO, Kemin. "By using our scientific expertise at the molecular level and continuing to innovate, we have the ability to be transformative on a global scale in a rapidly changing and growing marketplace. With a new vision to guide us, we are reenergized to reach more people with our products and services to truly transform the quality of life around the world."

Along with this vision, the new Kemin logo reflects the company's focus on future growth while respecting its history through a thoughtful evolution of the Kemin brand identity.

"Our previous logo was encased with a thick, red circle in the signature Kemin red. Now without a border, the new logo represents transparency and innovation," said Haley Stomp, Senior Vice President – Worldwide Marketing, Kemin. "The stylized 'K' remains, paying homage to the two previous Kemin logos. The red arch represents forward movement and calls attention to the 'I', emphasizing Kemin's innovation. The 'N' behind the red arch represents the Nelson family who stand behind Kemin now, as they have since the company's founding, and will continue to do so for generations to come."

Established in 1961 by R.W. and Mary Nelson, Kemin's primary focus was to develop innovative agricultural products. Today, Kemin remains privately owned-and-operated by the Nelson family and has expanded into the human and animal health and nutrition, aquaculture, pet food, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies and textile industries. With its growth and diversification, Kemin has been able to reach more than half the world's population by being the science inside countless products consumers interact with every day.

Major Kemin Product Innovations:   

With the new vision, Kemin strives to sustainably transform the quality of life around the world. By forming a new vision and transformed logo, Kemin is focused on expanding its global reach to achieve this goal. By incorporating a triple-bottom-line approach into all aspects of the Kemin business, and with its expertise on how to nourish, protect and innovate on a global scale, the company is dedicated to fostering healthy people, a healthy planet and a healthy business.  

"We believe the industries we serve and the science we stand behind offer endless opportunities to reduce our environmental impact and increase our contribution – all while continuing to serve our customers to transform the quality of life around the world," said Dr. Nelson. "With inspired molecular solutions, we are using science to provide answers to the world's challenges related to food, feed and health for humans and animals. We've turned our attention to ensuring that what we do at Kemin today creates a better tomorrow."

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies and textile industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 2,800 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

Media Contact: Lauren M.G. Burt, Worldwide Communications Manager, lauren.burt@kemin.com, +1 (515) 249-4219

Media Kit: www.kemin.com/mediakit

© Kemin Industries, Inc. and its group of companies 2019. All rights reserved. ® ™ Trademarks of Kemin Industries, Inc., U.S.A.Certain statements, product labeling and claims may differ by geography or as required by government requirements.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/901853/New_Kemin_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Terremoto nel Senese avvertito anche in Umbria e Lazio

Terremoti nel Senese: la scossa più forte avvertita anche in Umbria e Lazio

Tragico incidente, ecco chi era l'uomo morto carbonizzato

Tragico incidente, ecco chi era l'uomo morto carbonizzato

Ragazza in gravi condizioni dopo l'incidente stradale

Ragazza in gravi condizioni dopo l'incidente stradale

Mediagallery

Virginia Raffaele in Canada: sembra l'America con colesterolo ok

Virginia Raffaele in Canada: sembra l'America con colesterolo ok

Toronto, 17 giu. (askanews) - Premiata a Toronto all Italian Contemporary Film Festival per la serie tv "Come Quando Fuori Piove" andata in onda la passata stagione su Canale 9, Virginia Raffaele non perde l occasione di fare dell ironia. "È la prima volta che vengo in Canada e sono molto felice, è come stare in America ma con il colesterolo a posto", ha dichiarato l attrice sul palco canadese ...

 
Il feretro di Zeffirelli arriva a Palazzo Vecchio a Firenze

Il feretro di Zeffirelli arriva a Palazzo Vecchio a Firenze

Firenze, 17 giu. (askanews) - L'abbraccio di Firenze a Franco Zeffirelli inizia con l'allestimento della camera ardente nel Salone dei Cinquecento a Palazzo Vecchio. In queste immagini il feretro del grande regista e scenografo fa il suo ingresso nella sede del Comune in piazza della Signoria. I funerali di Zeffirelli, morto sabato 15 giugno a 96 anni nella sua casa romana, si svolgeranno domani, ...

 
I tesori segreti di Parma: la Pilotta, Leonardo e la Scapiliata

I tesori segreti di Parma: la Pilotta, Leonardo e la Scapiliata

Parma (askanews) - Nel cuore di Parma c'è qualcosa di più grande di quanto immaginassimo. Scoprire, soprattutto dopo essersi avvicinati con una dose di scetticismo un po' snob, il Complesso Monumentale della Pilotta è un'esperienza che restituisce un senso vero a frasi che credevamo essere state definitivamente consumate dall'abuso, come quella che "l'Italia è una miniera di tesori d'arte". ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Foco al Aire

LOStheULTRAMAR con i cittadini di Vysočina in KoresponDance Festival (Rep.Ceca)

Dal Messico all'Umbria la danza degli LOStheULTRAMAR

Vengono dall'altra parte dell'oceano, dal Messico, e porteranno il fascino di una danza che richiama cadenze ancestrali, proprie delle tribù, in realtà profondamente calate ...

11.05.2019

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Social

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Belen Rodriguez torna a postare foto in bikini e i suoi follower impazziscono. Quasi un milione di like complessivi per le due foto pubblicate dalla showgirl sul suo profilo ...

23.04.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33