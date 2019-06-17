Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Blis Expands Into the Netherlands With First Hire

17.06.2019 - 09:45

0

- Noordhoorn is the first hire for Blis in the Netherlands and is a prominent figure in the industry. He was previously Managing Director, Benelux at Adello, a mobile demand-side platform where he also sat on their global leadership team. He held a commercial role at Dept, one of Europe's fastest growing digital agencies, and began his career as a Management consultant. He has a firm understanding of the industry and also lectures on the subjects of Marketing and Innovation at the Department of Business Studies at Leiden University. Noordhoorn is also Chairman of the IAB Mobile Taskforce in Amsterdam.

Charlie Smith, Blis Managing Director, Europe said: "As we see year-on-year growth across Europe, Lucas is the ideal person to launch our operations across the Netherlands with his in-depth industry knowledge and market experience. I feel confident that entering the Netherlands with someone of Lucas' calibre will drive even greater success for Blis in the region."

"I am very excited about joining Blis and applying my experience to help achieve growth in the Netherlands. Blis' real-world intelligence offering is a valuable product and something that I can see impacting the Dutch market in a positive way."

Noordhoorn joining Blis comes as the company continues to scale operations across EMEA and North America.

About Blis

Blis is the global leader in real-world intelligence. We specialise in understanding real, human behaviour by analysing vast quantities of mobile location data. This gives businesses a uniquely powerful tool: the truth about what people actually do, to improve consumer engagement and deliver measurable sales uplift.

Our Smart Platform provides unmatched transparency, accuracy and scale through three proprietary technologies: SmartPin, Smart Scale and Smart Places. This enables more effective planning, activation and measurement for marketers and business decision makers alike, fuelling the next generation of insight-driven marketing.

With 31 offices across five continents, Blis works with the world's largest and most customer-driven companies across all verticals including Unilever, Samsung, McDonald's, HSBC, Mercedes Benz and Peugeot, as well as every major media agency to reach over a billion mobile devices a year. To learn more, visit blis.com.

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Terremoto nel Senese avvertito anche in Umbria e Lazio

Terremoti nel Senese: la scossa più forte avvertita anche in Umbria e Lazio

Tragico incidente, ecco chi era l'uomo morto carbonizzato

Tragico incidente, ecco chi era l'uomo morto carbonizzato

Ragazza in gravi condizioni dopo l'incidente stradale

Ragazza in gravi condizioni dopo l'incidente stradale

Mediagallery

Virginia Raffaele in Canada: sembra l'America con colesterolo ok

Virginia Raffaele in Canada: sembra l'America con colesterolo ok

Toronto, 17 giu. (askanews) - Premiata a Toronto all Italian Contemporary Film Festival per la serie tv "Come Quando Fuori Piove" andata in onda la passata stagione su Canale 9, Virginia Raffaele non perde l occasione di fare dell ironia. "È la prima volta che vengo in Canada e sono molto felice, è come stare in America ma con il colesterolo a posto", ha dichiarato l attrice sul palco canadese ...

 
Il feretro di Zeffirelli arriva a Palazzo Vecchio a Firenze

Il feretro di Zeffirelli arriva a Palazzo Vecchio a Firenze

Firenze, 17 giu. (askanews) - L'abbraccio di Firenze a Franco Zeffirelli inizia con l'allestimento della camera ardente nel Salone dei Cinquecento a Palazzo Vecchio. In queste immagini il feretro del grande regista e scenografo fa il suo ingresso nella sede del Comune in piazza della Signoria. I funerali di Zeffirelli, morto sabato 15 giugno a 96 anni nella sua casa romana, si svolgeranno domani, ...

 
I tesori segreti di Parma: la Pilotta, Leonardo e la Scapiliata

I tesori segreti di Parma: la Pilotta, Leonardo e la Scapiliata

Parma (askanews) - Nel cuore di Parma c'è qualcosa di più grande di quanto immaginassimo. Scoprire, soprattutto dopo essersi avvicinati con una dose di scetticismo un po' snob, il Complesso Monumentale della Pilotta è un'esperienza che restituisce un senso vero a frasi che credevamo essere state definitivamente consumate dall'abuso, come quella che "l'Italia è una miniera di tesori d'arte". ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Foco al Aire

LOStheULTRAMAR con i cittadini di Vysočina in KoresponDance Festival (Rep.Ceca)

Dal Messico all'Umbria la danza degli LOStheULTRAMAR

Vengono dall'altra parte dell'oceano, dal Messico, e porteranno il fascino di una danza che richiama cadenze ancestrali, proprie delle tribù, in realtà profondamente calate ...

11.05.2019

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Social

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Belen Rodriguez torna a postare foto in bikini e i suoi follower impazziscono. Quasi un milione di like complessivi per le due foto pubblicate dalla showgirl sul suo profilo ...

23.04.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33