Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Sino-Russian (Harbin) economic and trade index launched to serve as barometer of bilateral trade

17.06.2019 - 09:45

0

- The index, developed by experts from institutions including the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), the Renmin University of China (RUC) and the University of International Business and Economics (UIBE), and organized by the China Economic Information Service (CEIS), is expected to reflect the economic and trade exchanges and also the trend of trade development between China and Russia, in an all-round, multi-level and objective manner.

Comprised of a national trade index and a regional trade index, the first issue of the Sino-Russian (Harbin) economic and trade index specifically covers the Sino-Russian trade index, Sino-Russian import index, Sino-Russian export index, intra-industry trade index and trade complementarity index.

It also includes Harbin urban influence coverage index which will help build Harbin into a hub city open to Russia by providing related decision support.

The index is not only a comprehensive review of and research on cooperation between Heilongjiang and Russia's counterparts, but also a guide in data support for their economic and trade cooperation, said Ma Youjun, an expert with the Heilongjiang Provincial Academy of Social Sciences, adding that big data support will be needed in the future Sino-Russian regional, investment and industry cooperation. 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Terremoto nel Senese avvertito anche in Umbria e Lazio

Terremoti nel Senese: la scossa più forte avvertita anche in Umbria e Lazio

Tragico incidente, ecco chi era l'uomo morto carbonizzato

Tragico incidente, ecco chi era l'uomo morto carbonizzato

Ragazza in gravi condizioni dopo l'incidente stradale

Ragazza in gravi condizioni dopo l'incidente stradale

Mediagallery

Virginia Raffaele in Canada: sembra l'America con colesterolo ok

Virginia Raffaele in Canada: sembra l'America con colesterolo ok

Toronto, 17 giu. (askanews) - Premiata a Toronto all Italian Contemporary Film Festival per la serie tv "Come Quando Fuori Piove" andata in onda la passata stagione su Canale 9, Virginia Raffaele non perde l occasione di fare dell ironia. "È la prima volta che vengo in Canada e sono molto felice, è come stare in America ma con il colesterolo a posto", ha dichiarato l attrice sul palco canadese ...

 
Il feretro di Zeffirelli arriva a Palazzo Vecchio a Firenze

Il feretro di Zeffirelli arriva a Palazzo Vecchio a Firenze

Firenze, 17 giu. (askanews) - L'abbraccio di Firenze a Franco Zeffirelli inizia con l'allestimento della camera ardente nel Salone dei Cinquecento a Palazzo Vecchio. In queste immagini il feretro del grande regista e scenografo fa il suo ingresso nella sede del Comune in piazza della Signoria. I funerali di Zeffirelli, morto sabato 15 giugno a 96 anni nella sua casa romana, si svolgeranno domani, ...

 
I tesori segreti di Parma: la Pilotta, Leonardo e la Scapiliata

I tesori segreti di Parma: la Pilotta, Leonardo e la Scapiliata

Parma (askanews) - Nel cuore di Parma c'è qualcosa di più grande di quanto immaginassimo. Scoprire, soprattutto dopo essersi avvicinati con una dose di scetticismo un po' snob, il Complesso Monumentale della Pilotta è un'esperienza che restituisce un senso vero a frasi che credevamo essere state definitivamente consumate dall'abuso, come quella che "l'Italia è una miniera di tesori d'arte". ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Foco al Aire

LOStheULTRAMAR con i cittadini di Vysočina in KoresponDance Festival (Rep.Ceca)

Dal Messico all'Umbria la danza degli LOStheULTRAMAR

Vengono dall'altra parte dell'oceano, dal Messico, e porteranno il fascino di una danza che richiama cadenze ancestrali, proprie delle tribù, in realtà profondamente calate ...

11.05.2019

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Social

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Belen Rodriguez torna a postare foto in bikini e i suoi follower impazziscono. Quasi un milione di like complessivi per le due foto pubblicate dalla showgirl sul suo profilo ...

23.04.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33