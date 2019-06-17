Edicola

Rove At The Park Opens Doors to a Thrilling Lifestyle Experience in Dubai Parks and Resorts

17.06.2019 - 08:45

0

- Rove At The Park has 579 comfortably sized rooms and interconnecting family rooms. Guests at Dubai Parks and Resorts can access more than 100 fun and adrenaline-packed rides and attractions spread across MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, BOLLYWOOD PARKS™ Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai and LEGOLAND® Water Park as well as free access to themed zones at Riverland™ Dubai.

Paul Bridger, Corporate Director of Operations, Rove Hotels, said: "Guests love Rove Hotels for their central location, amenities, convenience and assured value, which have made the brand one of the most popular in the city. We are delighted to open Rove At The Park that offers a great getaway for Rovers."

"Dubai Parks and Resorts is a dynamic leisure destination that appeal to families, couples, and theme-park enthusiasts. Opening a second hotel is part of our strategy to have more than 1,300 keys at the destination by the second half of 2020," said Ahmed AlRayyes, Chief Retail & Hospitality Officer, DXB Entertainments, the company that owns Dubai Parks and Resorts.

Rove At The Park is only a half hour drive from Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport. Guests can easily access several shopping and entertainment centres as well as the Expo 2020 Dubai site.

All rooms are designed to delight guests with a 48-inch interactive TV screen with a smart media hub and free wi-fi. The rooms have designer mattresses, pull-out beds for extra guests and a modern bathroom with power rain showers. The hotel offers smart services such as late check-out at 2pm, 24-hour gym, a pool and sun deck. The hotel has a 24-hour boutique convenience store, self-service laundromat and luggage store rooms. The Daily is an all-day hangout where guests can eat in or grab and go. 

There are five other hotels under the brand in Dubai including Rove Downtown, Rove City Centre, Rove Healthcare City, Rove Trade Centre and Rove Dubai Marina.

ContactKelly HomeASDA'A BCW+9714 4507600    kelly.home@bcw-global.com

 

 Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/923483/Rove_At_The_Park.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/923484/Rove_At_The_Park.jpg

