Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Osborne+Co Receives Masterplan Approval on Ambitious £400M Belfast Placemaking Project

14.06.2019 - 11:45

0

- It is set to revive Belfast by linking the city centre with wider East Belfast, repopulating the city and becoming a new eco-system for the city's creative/tech business economy. Through office space for c.  8000 jobs, c. 675 apartments, a hotel, cultural and leisure facilities, River Lagan bridge improvements and creative work spaces it reimagines the former industrial site as a new thriving hub of Belfast. It is one of the most complex placemaking projects in the world, coming at this critical time against the backdrop of BREXIT, no power sharing executive and a community that has been historically divided. Its vision is to deliver a world-class waterfront locale and regeneration for the city that puts Belfast and its people on a global stage.   

Conor Osborne, Director of Osborne+Co commented: "The Waterside has the potential to make a profound difference to Belfast. We see it as a tool to help drive workplace and cultural evolution in Belfast. This approval sends out a powerful signal that Belfast is open for business and ready to succeed on a global scale." The project is being overseen by Placemaking visionary and Osborne+Co Chairman, Chris Kane who previously led the development of BBC's £2BN property strategy and estate transformation. Flan McNamara, former Project Director on the £2BN London Bridge Quarter (& The Shard) is Construction Director.

Privately owned, the founding directors of Osborne+Co have delivered more than 20m Sq Ft of developments across four continents worth £2.5BN to date. A truly global player, the company is currently working on 15 projects in seven countries but The Waterside is the most ambitious in the company's history. Driving the vanguard of change in the global real estate sector, Osborne+Co's vision is to deliver best in class developments with a specific focus on the end user client, which may be a city such as Belfast and its people, or the biggest multinationals in the world. This built-to-suit disruptive approach sees them working hand-in-hand in delivering the global property requirements to multinationals such as HSBC, Nestle, Santander, Citi Group and Standard Chartered.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/901849/Osborne_Co_Waterside_Belfast.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Addio a Riccardo, Siena colpita da due lutti in poche ore

Addio a Riccardo, Siena colpita da due lutti in poche ore

Arrestata avvocato di Siena, aggirava anziani

Arrestata avvocato di Siena, aggirava anziani

Scossa di terremoto a Cetona

Scossa di terremoto a Cetona

Mediagallery

Procedura UE, Di Maio: "Saremo responsabili, non fessi"

Procedura UE, Di Maio: "Saremo responsabili, non fessi"

(Agenzia Vista) Sassari, 14 giugno 2019 "Dobbiamo affrontare questa procedura di infrazione per tutelare i conti dell'Italia ma anche per abbassare le tasse e cercare di ottenere risultati per i cittadini. Noi saremo responsabili ma non fessi, sia ben chiaro: se qualcuno pensa DI tagliare i servizi agli italiani, le pensioni, i soldi per le scuole dei nostri figli, su questo troverà nel governo ...

 
Vasco infiamma San Siro: 6 date sold out, oltre 350mila persone

Vasco infiamma San Siro: 6 date sold out, oltre 350mila persone

Roma, 14 giu. (askanews) - Sei concerti, tutti sold out, allo Stadio di San Siro a Milano: 350mila persone hanno preso parte al concerto e show di Vasco Rossi. 29 canzoni del Komandante, per uno spettacolo emozionante. I sei concerti di Milano diventano ora un docu-concerto che verrà trasmesso su Canale 5 lunedì 17 giugno in prima serata. Si intitola "Siamo solo noi - 6 come 6", il racconto delle ...

 
Nba, Toronto campione. Il primo titolo vinto fuori dagli Usa

Nba, Toronto campione. Il primo titolo vinto fuori dagli Usa

Oakland, 14 giu. (askanews) - I Toronto Raptors vincono gara-6, battono Golden State in volata nell'ultima partita disputata alla Oracle Arena ed entrano di diritto nella storia della Lega - conquistando il primo titolo della franchigia e al tempo stesso di una squadra canadese in NBA. Un successo meritato, al termine di una battaglia in cui gli Warriors hanno perso Klay Thompson nell'ultimo ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Foco al Aire

LOStheULTRAMAR con i cittadini di Vysočina in KoresponDance Festival (Rep.Ceca)

Dal Messico all'Umbria la danza degli LOStheULTRAMAR

Vengono dall'altra parte dell'oceano, dal Messico, e porteranno il fascino di una danza che richiama cadenze ancestrali, proprie delle tribù, in realtà profondamente calate ...

11.05.2019

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Social

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Belen Rodriguez torna a postare foto in bikini e i suoi follower impazziscono. Quasi un milione di like complessivi per le due foto pubblicate dalla showgirl sul suo profilo ...

23.04.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33