Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

5m USD Ampleforth Sale on Tokinex Completed in 11 Seconds

14.06.2019 - 09:45

0

- Successful participants were able to contribute directly from their exchange wallet and will receive AMPL tokens in return within a few days. With verification completed in advance of the sale via the Blockpass KYC service, all participants have complete confidence that their identity data is secure, with no personal data stored by Ethfinex or Bitfinex post sale. 

"We are delighted to see the successful completion of our first sale on Tokinex in record time," said Jean Louis van der Velde, CEO of Bitfinex and Ethfinex. "The demand for the Ampleforth sale was incredibly high, and we were thrilled to provide the opportunity for people to contribute. We look forward to seeing how the Ampleforth project evolves and will announce Bitfinex and Ethfinex listings in due course."

Ampleforth's whitepaper, co-authored by Manuel Ricon Cruz, researcher at the Hoover Institute, introduces the Ampleforth protocol. Further context for understanding the implications of AMPL as a new type of synthetic commodity and economic theory is provided in the accompanying Red Book.

"We are overwhelmed by the excitement we've seen around the IEO," said Evan Kuo, CEO of Ampleforth. "The success of this raise is a strong indicator of the market needing more diversified assets other than what currently exists. Working with the Tokinex team gave us the opportunity to bring Ampleforth to life and we look forward to continually updating the community on our progress."

AMPL will be distributed to holders within the next few days, and time and date for Bitfinex and Ethfinex listing will follow shortly.

About Tokinex

Launched in May 2019, Tokinex is the IEO platform of Bitfinex and Ethfinex that brings fair opportunity to participate in curated token projects. It gives everyone the chance to contribute to pre-vetted token sales directly from their personal wallet through common crypto assets, and with no personal data or funds held by the exchange. Tokinex uniquely does not require tokens to pay an upfront fee for listing, and following a successful capital raise are subsequently listed on the two exchanges as permitted by applicable law.

For further information please contact partners@ethfinex.com.

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Addio a Riccardo, Siena colpita da due lutti in poche ore

Addio a Riccardo, Siena colpita da due lutti in poche ore

Arrestata avvocato di Siena, aggirava anziani

Arrestata avvocato di Siena, aggirava anziani

Scossa di terremoto a Cetona

Scossa di terremoto a Cetona

Mediagallery

Procedura UE, Di Maio: "Saremo responsabili, non fessi"

Procedura UE, Di Maio: "Saremo responsabili, non fessi"

(Agenzia Vista) Sassari, 14 giugno 2019 "Dobbiamo affrontare questa procedura di infrazione per tutelare i conti dell'Italia ma anche per abbassare le tasse e cercare di ottenere risultati per i cittadini. Noi saremo responsabili ma non fessi, sia ben chiaro: se qualcuno pensa DI tagliare i servizi agli italiani, le pensioni, i soldi per le scuole dei nostri figli, su questo troverà nel governo ...

 
Vasco infiamma San Siro: 6 date sold out, oltre 350mila persone

Vasco infiamma San Siro: 6 date sold out, oltre 350mila persone

Roma, 14 giu. (askanews) - Sei concerti, tutti sold out, allo Stadio di San Siro a Milano: 350mila persone hanno preso parte al concerto e show di Vasco Rossi. 29 canzoni del Komandante, per uno spettacolo emozionante. I sei concerti di Milano diventano ora un docu-concerto che verrà trasmesso su Canale 5 lunedì 17 giugno in prima serata. Si intitola "Siamo solo noi - 6 come 6", il racconto delle ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Foco al Aire

LOStheULTRAMAR con i cittadini di Vysočina in KoresponDance Festival (Rep.Ceca)

Dal Messico all'Umbria la danza degli LOStheULTRAMAR

Vengono dall'altra parte dell'oceano, dal Messico, e porteranno il fascino di una danza che richiama cadenze ancestrali, proprie delle tribù, in realtà profondamente calate ...

11.05.2019

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Social

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Belen Rodriguez torna a postare foto in bikini e i suoi follower impazziscono. Quasi un milione di like complessivi per le due foto pubblicate dalla showgirl sul suo profilo ...

23.04.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33