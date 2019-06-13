Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Praxis Now Providing ICM.com With Smart Cashier Software to Increase Deposits

13.06.2019 - 11:15

0

-

Believing that in order for their world-wide consumers to be successful in their trades, they need complete support and resources. ICM long searched for a solution to integrate multiple payment methods displayed with a friendly UI via their ICM Cashier. Praxis, a payment management system, is now proudly providing ICM with precisely this solution via the company's Praxis Cashier product.

ICM Cashier will enable all of ICM's payment methods to be displayed and made clearly visible and accessible from a single dedicated payment page. This is because the cashier offers each merchant their own payment arena that is modular and can be tailored per: customer, country, currency, VIP group, or any parameter the merchant chooses. With an easy to use back office the merchant can add or remove processors, set velocity and volume limits and toggle with more than 100 various other features. The cashier back office offers fraud and risk management tools, device fingerprinting options to block suspecious activity - and enables ICM to cut a range of costs while increasing approval rates and customer deposits.

"The ICM.com team sincerely is one of the more professional and hands-on that we have seen. An increase of available deposit methods and transactions is what encouraged our colleagues at ICM to expand our collaboration early in the relationship. This in no way implies that we are content with the status quo, our hard-working staff is instilled with the value of always aiming to achieve more," said Amit Klatchko, founder and director of Praxis Cashier.

It is estimated that the collaboration between Praxis and ICM will continue to generate a 15-20% increase in customer deposits within the coming 3-6 months.

About Praxis

Praxis Cashier is a technology provider that has developed the ultimate smart cashier software designed with Fintech, Online Gaming, Travel and E-commerce businesses in mind. Praxis Cashier software was designed to overcome high-risk processing difficulties, bring industrial peace to companies and increase business' transaction approval rates by over 15%. With staff based in San Jose, Barcelona, Limassol and Kharkov, Praxis provides non-stop technological and support coverage around the globe.

For more information, visit www.praxiscashier.com.

About ICM.com

ICM is a Global Trusted Pioneer in the financial services and investment industry.ICM Brand was initiated in 2009 in the United Kingdom, and has expanded rapidly worldwide to cater for both retail and institutional clients globally with local offices in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and other regions.

ICM Capital Limited is a company registered in England and Wales, registered number: 07101360. ICM Capital Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) Register Number: 520965. Registered address: New Broad Street House, 35 New Broad St, London EC2M 1NH, United Kingdom.

For more information, visit https://www.icm.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/729707/Praxis_Logo.jpg

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Addio a Riccardo, Siena colpita da due lutti in poche ore

Addio a Riccardo, Siena colpita da due lutti in poche ore

Commozione per la scomparsa di Hamed del "BellaVista"

Commozione per la scomparsa di Hamed del "BellaVista"

Arrestata avvocato di Siena, aggirava anziani

Arrestata avvocato di Siena, aggirava anziani

Mediagallery

"I Am Me-Jackie Chan", la star del kung fu presenta il suo album

"I Am Me-Jackie Chan", la star del kung fu presenta il suo album

Roma, 13 giu. (askanews) - La super star del kung fu Jackie Chan è a Taiwan per promuvere il suo ultimo album intitolato "I Am Me-Jackie Chan", la cui produzione è durata 4 anni. "Contiene storie della mia vita. Ci sono canzoni di persone che ho amato e che ho lasciato e che non rivedrò più. Ci sono canzoni dedicate a mio figlio quando sbagliava e ci sono canzoni di mio figlio che mi diceva di ...

 
Fecondazione assistita, Aogoi: le linee guida scriviamole da soli

Fecondazione assistita, Aogoi: le linee guida scriviamole da soli

Milano, 13 giu. (askanews) - In Italia ogni anno circa 70mila coppie fanno ricorso alla procreazione medicalmente assistita, la cosiddetta Pma. In questi giorni, la Siru, Società Italiana della Riproduzione Umana, su delega del Ministero della Salute, sta lavorando alla stesura delle linee guida sulla gestione clinica dell infertilità. Per farlo, si è deciso di adattare al contesto italiano la ...

 
Raggi e Bonisoli inaugurano il nuovo itinerario dal Foro Romano ai Fori Imperiali

Raggi e Bonisoli inaugurano il nuovo itinerario dal Foro Romano ai Fori Imperiali

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 13 giugno 2019 Raggi e Bonisoli inaugurano il nuovo itinerario dal Foro Romano ai Fori Imperiali Si è tenuta presso la Curia Iulia del Parco archeologico del Colosseo la presentazione del nuovo itinerario dal Foro Romano ai Fori Imperiali. La Sindaca di Roma Virginia Raggi e il Ministro per i Beni e le attività culturali Alberto Bonisoli hanno tagliato il nastro inaugurale e ...

 
Tria: "Nessuna lite con Salvini su flat tax"

Tria: "Nessuna lite con Salvini su flat tax"

(Agenzia Vista) Lussemburgo, 13 giugno 2019 E' una "notizia chiaramente falsa, di colore, che io abbia litigato durante il vertice di Governo, che Salvini sia uscito perché arrabbiato con me, siamo usciti insieme": lo ha detto il ministro dell'economia Giovanni Tria entrando all'Eurogruppo. "C'è qualcuno che diffonde queste notizie false o sono inventate", ha aggiunto / Ebs Tv Fonte: Agenzia ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Foco al Aire

LOStheULTRAMAR con i cittadini di Vysočina in KoresponDance Festival (Rep.Ceca)

Dal Messico all'Umbria la danza degli LOStheULTRAMAR

Vengono dall'altra parte dell'oceano, dal Messico, e porteranno il fascino di una danza che richiama cadenze ancestrali, proprie delle tribù, in realtà profondamente calate ...

11.05.2019

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Social

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Belen Rodriguez torna a postare foto in bikini e i suoi follower impazziscono. Quasi un milione di like complessivi per le due foto pubblicate dalla showgirl sul suo profilo ...

23.04.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33