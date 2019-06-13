Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Emaar Hospitality Group Unveils Vida Emirates Hills, an Upscale Lifestyle Hotel in a Tranquil Setting

13.06.2019 - 10:45

0

- The 160-room hotel is the third to open in Dubai under the Vida Hotels and Resorts brand and the 16th hotel in the portfolio of Emaar Hospitality Group. Vida Emirates Hills offers exceptional summer stay deals with 50% off on the best available rate valid for bookings until July 31 for stays until September 30, 2019.

Chris Newman, COO of Emaar Hospitality Group, said, "Vida Emirates Hills brings the unique value proposition of being the first Vida hotel in the established Emirates Hills neighbourhood. It is a lively and vibrant hub that inspires guests – and assures a resort-like ambience with spectacular views of two golf courses."

Only 20 minutes from the Dubai International Airport and 30 minutes from the Al Maktoum International Airport, Vida Emirates Hills has a central location that offers ease of access to the city's business centres and leisure destinations.

Several of the resort-style rooms and suites offer lush golf views. All rooms feature state-of-the-art technology and amenities with an interactive TV system and Apple TV, complimentary Wi-Fi and 24-hour room service.

Every detail is thoughtfully taken care of complemented by 24-hour concierge service and recreational bicycles and electric scooters to explore the green trails of the neighbourhood. The Fitness Centre has the latest equipment while the swimming pool opens to spectacular views.

Vida Emirates Hills offers distinct dining concepts. Guests can savour afternoon tea with a twist at Stage 2. Origins is an all-day, every day, every-person eatery. Junipers is the destination lounge offering memorable indoor and outdoor experiences. There will be several F&B activations in the outdoor area overlooking the two golf courses.

Vida Emirates Hills features 10 state-of-the-art meeting rooms. The hotel will also delight art lovers with its commitment to promoting design, art, photography and local culture. Book now at: www.vidahotels.com

For details:

Kelly HomeASDA'A BCW+971-4-450-7600kelly.home@bcw-global.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902279/Vida_Emirates_Hills.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902278/Vida_Emirates_Hills.jpg

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Addio a Riccardo, Siena colpita da due lutti in poche ore

Addio a Riccardo, Siena colpita da due lutti in poche ore

Commozione per la scomparsa di Hamed del "BellaVista"

Commozione per la scomparsa di Hamed del "BellaVista"

Arrestata avvocato di Siena, aggirava anziani

Arrestata avvocato di Siena, aggirava anziani

Mediagallery

"I Am Me-Jackie Chan", la star del kung fu presenta il suo album

"I Am Me-Jackie Chan", la star del kung fu presenta il suo album

Roma, 13 giu. (askanews) - La super star del kung fu Jackie Chan è a Taiwan per promuvere il suo ultimo album intitolato "I Am Me-Jackie Chan", la cui produzione è durata 4 anni. "Contiene storie della mia vita. Ci sono canzoni di persone che ho amato e che ho lasciato e che non rivedrò più. Ci sono canzoni dedicate a mio figlio quando sbagliava e ci sono canzoni di mio figlio che mi diceva di ...

 
Fecondazione assistita, Aogoi: le linee guida scriviamole da soli

Fecondazione assistita, Aogoi: le linee guida scriviamole da soli

Milano, 13 giu. (askanews) - In Italia ogni anno circa 70mila coppie fanno ricorso alla procreazione medicalmente assistita, la cosiddetta Pma. In questi giorni, la Siru, Società Italiana della Riproduzione Umana, su delega del Ministero della Salute, sta lavorando alla stesura delle linee guida sulla gestione clinica dell infertilità. Per farlo, si è deciso di adattare al contesto italiano la ...

 
Raggi e Bonisoli inaugurano il nuovo itinerario dal Foro Romano ai Fori Imperiali

Raggi e Bonisoli inaugurano il nuovo itinerario dal Foro Romano ai Fori Imperiali

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 13 giugno 2019 Raggi e Bonisoli inaugurano il nuovo itinerario dal Foro Romano ai Fori Imperiali Si è tenuta presso la Curia Iulia del Parco archeologico del Colosseo la presentazione del nuovo itinerario dal Foro Romano ai Fori Imperiali. La Sindaca di Roma Virginia Raggi e il Ministro per i Beni e le attività culturali Alberto Bonisoli hanno tagliato il nastro inaugurale e ...

 
Tria: "Nessuna lite con Salvini su flat tax"

Tria: "Nessuna lite con Salvini su flat tax"

(Agenzia Vista) Lussemburgo, 13 giugno 2019 E' una "notizia chiaramente falsa, di colore, che io abbia litigato durante il vertice di Governo, che Salvini sia uscito perché arrabbiato con me, siamo usciti insieme": lo ha detto il ministro dell'economia Giovanni Tria entrando all'Eurogruppo. "C'è qualcuno che diffonde queste notizie false o sono inventate", ha aggiunto / Ebs Tv Fonte: Agenzia ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Foco al Aire

LOStheULTRAMAR con i cittadini di Vysočina in KoresponDance Festival (Rep.Ceca)

Dal Messico all'Umbria la danza degli LOStheULTRAMAR

Vengono dall'altra parte dell'oceano, dal Messico, e porteranno il fascino di una danza che richiama cadenze ancestrali, proprie delle tribù, in realtà profondamente calate ...

11.05.2019

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Social

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Belen Rodriguez torna a postare foto in bikini e i suoi follower impazziscono. Quasi un milione di like complessivi per le due foto pubblicate dalla showgirl sul suo profilo ...

23.04.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33