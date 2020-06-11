Edicola

Comscore Maintains Dedication to European Video Measurement with Extended Partnerships

11.06.2020 - 09:45

Renewal of key partnerships in both Italy and Sweden reinforce the focus on TV and video measurement in the region

RESTON, Virginia, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, announced the extension of two key partnerships in Europe, increasing its focus on TV and Video measurement for the region.

In Italy, Comscore's partnership with Auditel, the independent authority for measurement of the Italian TV industry, has been renewed and extended through December 31, 2023. The extension marks a continuation of Auditel's project to measure TV Broadcasters video content on all digital devices. This innovative digital measurement project with Auditel provides minute by minute reporting and full coverage of both editorial and advertising content. The unique measurement capabilities inform the whole Italian TV market, from broadcasters and advertising investors to agencies and media centres.

In Sweden, Comscore renewed and extended its the partnership with MMS, the Swedish media industry's currency for video through March 2023. Comscore and MMS have been working together since 2010 to measure online video, helping agencies and advertisers across Sweden to understand and quantify the consumption and reach of online video across devices.

"We are delighted to be continuing our partnerships with Auditel and MMS," said Guido Fambach, Executive Vice President for EMEA & APAC at Comscore. "As Comscore continues to grow its capabilities in the video space internationally, it is essential for us to strengthen relationships with key players in important markets across Europe."

About Comscore  Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and linear TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

