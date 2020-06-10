Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

A Legacy of Expertise. The Future of Selling: Global Sales Training Companies Richardson & Sales Performance International Become Richardson Sales Performance.

comunicati

A Legacy of Expertise. The Future of Selling: Global Sales Training Companies Richardson & Sales Performance International Become Richardson Sales Performance.

10.06.2020 - 16:45

0

PHILADELPHIA, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Richardson and Sales Performance International (SPI), a leader in the global sales training and performance improvement space, announced their new company name today: Richardson Sales Performance. This follows the announcement in late 2019 that the two companies would merge under the ownership of Kartesia.

For over 40 years, both companies have worked with customers to drive sales results through the development of people, process, and technology. As one company, Richardson Sales Performance will work with leading sales organizations to simplify and solve their sales-growth needs through their sales management operations, their field sales capabilities, and the data and tools that help their teams get ahead and stay ahead.

With digitally enabled delivery of time-tested methodologies and behavioral science-backed skills that have helped grow companies all over the world, the new Richardson Sales Performance exists to help organizations find the best path to outperformance by revealing the organization's potential with actionable clarity.

This clarity is more critical than ever in a global business setting characterized by a growing sphere of stakeholders and intensified competition, which together create increasing complexity for sales organizations.

John Elsey, President and CEO of Richardson Sales Performance, explains, "We bring simplification without sacrificing sophistication in our drive to solve the sales-growth equation for customer-centric organizations." This equation consists of agile, analytic, and buyer-aligned components that work in unity to form a standardized selling methodology. Richardson Sales Performance offers this structure to help sales professionals execute the skills and strategies that foster growth. This approach recognizes that modern selling organizations need to gain immediate traction while developing long-term outperformance.

The international team at Richardson Sales Performance is excited to deliver this outcome by embedding selling practices that are durable enough to drive results in any market amid ongoing change. This durability comes from the collaborative customization that addresses each organization's needs through growth-focused partnerships and measurable tracking of sales performance improvement. With professionals based in the US, Europe, and Asia, Richardson Sales Performance continues to support customers with its global presence.

To learn more about Richardson Sales Performance, please visit us online at https://www.richardson.com. Follow us on our New LinkedIn Page.

Media Contact: Meghan Steiner, Vice President of Marketing — Meghan.Steiner@richardson.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1178731/Richardson_Sales_Performance_Logo.jpg  

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Siena, morte David Rossi ex capo comunicazione Banca Mps. La figlia: "Aspettiamo le motivazioni da Genova"

Morte David Rossi, ex capo comunicazione Banca Mps. La figlia: "Aspettiamo motivazioni da Genova"

Arezzo, incidente con 4 morti in A1: il video dello schianto. Due bimbi fra le vittime

Incidente con 4 morti in A1: il video dello schianto. Due bimbi fra le vittime

Morto Pau Dones, leader dei Jarabe de Palo. Le lacrime di Jovanotti: "Esserti amico un gran regalo"

Video Morto Pau Dones dei Jarabe de Palo. Le lacrime di Jovanotti sui social

Mediagallery

Emergenza Covid, Speranza: "Serve limpida dialettica tra maggioranza e opposizione"

Emergenza Covid, Speranza: "Serve limpida dialettica tra maggioranza e opposizione"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 10 giugno 2020 Emergenza Covid, Speranza: "Serve limpida dialettica tra maggioranza e opposizione" Il ministro della Salute Roberto Speranza intervenendo nell'Aula del Senato sul contenuto dei provvedimenti di attuazione delle misure di contenimento per evitare la diffusione del virus Covid-19 / Senato Tv Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Migranti, una chiesa e una casa cantoniera trasformate in rifugi, nei guai 17 attivisti a Torino

Migranti, una chiesa e una casa cantoniera trasformate in rifugi, nei guai 17 attivisti a Torino

(Agenzia Vista) Torino, 10 giugno 2020 Migranti, una chiesa e una casa cantoniera trasformate in rifugi, nei guai 17 attivisti a Torino Una chiesa e una casa cantoniera trasformate in rifugi utilizzati per assistere migranti irregolari. I Carabinieri di Torino eseguono provvedimento di divieto dimora nei confronti di 17 attivisti anarco-ambientalisti per i reati di invasione edifici e violazione ...

 
Migranti, Di Maio: flussi verso Italia inferiori ad anni scorsi

Migranti, Di Maio: flussi verso Italia inferiori ad anni scorsi

Roma, 10 giu. (askanews) - "L'instabilità creata dall'emergenza pandemica ha accentuato i flussi migratori verso l'Europa" ma i flussi nel Mediterraneo e gli sbarchi sulle coste italiane "rimangono oggi drasticamente ridotti rispetto agli anni precedenti". Lo ha spiegato il ministro degli Esteri Luigi Di Maio durante il question time di oggi alla Camera, precisando che "la Libia si conferma il ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Pierluigi Diaco piange in diretta tv a Io e Te per l'omaggio a Tortora, Frizzi, Damato, Sabani e Rispoli

Televisione

Pierluigi Diaco piange in diretta tv a Io e Te per l'omaggio a Tortora, Frizzi, Damato, Sabani e Rispoli

Pierluigi Diaco piange in diretta tv nella trasmissione di oggi, mercoledì 10 giugno 2020, di Io e Te in onda su Rai1.  Scoppia in lacrime per l'omaggio a Enzo Tortora, ...

10.06.2020

Tu sì que vales stasera mercoledì 10 giugno 2020: la puntata che va in onda su Canale 5: anticipazioni

Televisione

Tu sì que vales stasera mercoledì 10 giugno 2020: la puntata che va in onda su Canale 5: anticipazioni

Nuovo appuntamento, stasera mercoledì 10 giugno 2020 in tv, con la replica della finale “Tu Si Que Vales” dello scorso dicembre. Va in onda su Canale 5. Per approfondire ...

10.06.2020

Stasera in tv mercoledì 10 giugno 2020: La regina del peccato film thriller su Rai2. La trama

Televisione

Stasera in tv mercoledì 10 giugno 2020: La regina del peccato film thriller su Rai2. La trama

Stasera, mercoledì 10 giugno 2020 (qui trovi i programmi tv in prima serata), va in onda su Rai Due alle ore 21:20 il film thriller La regina del peccato. La trama è la ...

10.06.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33