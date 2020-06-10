Edicola

Pentahotels Are Welcoming Back Business and Leisure Guests After National COVID-19 Lockdowns

10.06.2020 - 16:15

Introducing new standards, the operational measures of 'Between Us' and interview with the Chief of Operations, Andrew Munt

FRANKFURT, Germany, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As business and leisure guests are steadily returning to Pentahotels, the team at Penta has implemented new 'distance proof' operational measures, guaranteeing guests a safe stay while still providing their relaxed neighbourhood lifestyle vibe. The brand used the lockdown period to prepare for a safe return of its guests, deconstructing and reassembling its entire scope of products and services to provide maximum safety. The result is an enhanced experience with many added benefits for the guests of Pentahotels.

Rogier Braakman, Managing Director of Penta Hotels Worldwide, joined the company in February and has been leading Penta through these challenging times. "Knowing that you are safe while travelling is the most important factor when making a journey," he states. "This is why our most important message to our guests is: we did not rest; we worked hard in all areas of our hotels to remain your choice for a safe and worry-free stay."

Rogier adds: "We have implemented new hygiene and safety standards without jeopardising the special Penta spirit that our guests will still enjoy. We call this new set of measures 'Between Us'. 'Between Us' represents our belief that despite the current situation, something very positive is happening among mankind. It is that special bond we have with our guests and within our teams that, while still respecting physical distance, brings us closer together and makes it work - between us."

To create 'Between Us', Penta studied the regulations and best practices in its different markets and worked together with international health and safety advisors to develop a new operating standard. The brand has already trialled these measures in some locations with much success. The past weeks have been used to forge new partnerships, such as the one with Dutch aviation supplier Foodcase International BV - for guest hygiene kits and F&B solutions; and also to introduce great tools like the an intuitive training app from Knowingo, to train and certify staff on COVID-19 containment.

All reopening dates and information on the new measures can be found at www.pentahotels.com/betweenus.

Interview with Andrew Munt, Chief of Operations at Penta 

Q: Andrew, all these measures that travellers are confronted with these days… it feels that travelling used to be a more fun before the COVID-19 pandemic, right?

A: Anyone who travels needs to be sure that it is safe to do so and we wanted to actively show the newly implemented safety measures. Our approach aimed to do this while still keeping the inviting, friendly, light-hearted and entertaining spirit of the brand that is Penta.

Q: How do you build the bridge between a safe stay and the Penta experience?

A: First, we deeply reviewed the entire hotel experience. We refined existing procedures and concentrated on those that make a difference to the health and safety of our guests.

All new measures are themed 'Between Us', which is much more than just a catchy phrase. 'Between Us' guides you through the entire guest journey; before arrival, during the stay and after departure.

Q: And where is the fun?

A: The fun starts even before the guest arrives. We created video briefings similar to those explaining the safety features of a plane. Mixed with our own sense of humour of course. Upon arrival, the guest receives a complimentary safety kit, and there is much more for our guests that will help to make it work 'Between Us'.

We designed new routines that appear simple and intuitive to our guests. 'Between Us' should help us reconnect. Everything 'Between Us' should turn the negative into something positive. Something fun.

Q: Is there anything you would like to add?

A: Yes. In the past month, we have seen the personal sacrifices and the uncertainty, but also the commitment, the positivity and the team spirit from everyone who has worked towards the reopening of our hotels. We all worked hard for this moment and it is a great honour welcoming our guests back to a more resilient and even better Penta than before.

To receive the full interview please get in touch with public.relations@pentahotels.com. It  features the following additional information:

Penta® represents a new generation of neighbourhood lifestyle hotels offering modern-minded individuals and business travellers comfort and style in a relaxed atmosphere. Known for its unique interior design and attitude, the lifestyle brand stands for true innovation in the industry's upper-midscale segment. With 28 operating hotels under the brand across Europe and Asia, the hallmark of the hotel chain is the Pentalounge – a combination of lounge, bar, café and reception – that stands out with its "living room" look and feel. For further information and bookings, please visit www.pentahotels.com. Follow us on facebook.com/pentahotels and instagram.com/pentahotels for our latest news.

- Picture available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) –

Global Marketing & Communications Phone: +49 (0) 69 256699 760E-Mail: public.relations@pentahotels.com 

