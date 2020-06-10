Galderma Global Research Reveals Struggles of People With Rosacea and Psoriasis of the Face Experiencing a Lack of Control and Impact on Mental Wellbeing

Healthcare professionals (HCPs) encouraged to investigate true impacts beyond the visible, empower patients with knowledge and aim for 'clear' (IGA 0) skin to improve outcomes

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new expert-authored Galderma report released today reveals the true extent of the hidden burden of rosacea and psoriasis of the face on patients' lives.

Findings of this global survey – Beyond the visible: rosacea and psoriasis of the face – show that regardless of the disease (rosacea (ROS) or psoriasis of the face (PsO)), almost all (90%) of the patients surveyed felt their disease was partially or totally uncontrolled, and experienced a similar impact on working life, with 40% of sufferers across both diseases admitting that their condition impairs their work activities.1

Over half of patients surveyed felt their disease significantly affected their daily lives (58% ROS vs 55% PsO), with 1 in 2 people self-reporting moderate-to-severe depression† (49% ROS vs 54% PsO) and at least a third self-reporting moderate-to-severe anxiety‡ (34% ROS vs 43% PsO).1

However, when it comes to assessing new patients, quality of life (QoL) and psychosocial impact is not top of mind for HCPs, with only a limited number of doctors surveyed mentioning that they investigate QoL issues in practice (9% ROS vs 22% PsO).1

Based on these findings involving over 600 patients with facial skin disease (rosacea or psoriasis)* and 361 doctors across 6 countries, the report explores the challenge of controlling the two diseases, quality of life issues, similarities and disparities in disease management, mental health impacts, as well as HCP attitudes and approaches, with the aim of improving disease outcomes.

Commenting on the findings, Prof. Dr Jerry Tan, Adjunct Professor, Western University, Ontario, Canada, and one of the expert authors of the report says:

"This ground-breaking study is helping to evolve treatment practice in rosacea and psoriasis. There is much to be learned from current practice and the striking similarities between rosacea and psoriasis of the face, in terms of impact on patients' productivity and daily lives, which further demonstrates the importance of improving outcomes."

Invisible symptoms such as stinging, burning and itching are driving disease burden for many sufferers, yet only a quarter of doctors surveyed are routinely assessing these symptoms with their rosacea patients (27% ROS vs 40% PsO).1

Though more than half of all patients in the survey, regardless of disease, were ashamed of their condition, it was rosacea patients that were more likely to blame themselves for flare-ups (28% ROS vs 20% PsO), said they experience low self-esteem (34% ROS vs 20% PsO) and low confidence (30% ROS vs 18% PsO).1

Almost half (46%) of rosacea patients and almost a third (30%) of patients with psoriasis on the face still believed their disease was triggered by lifestyle choices, demonstrating a need for increased patient education.1

The benefits of achieving 'clear' (IGA 0) are well-established in both diseases, and positively, 44% of rosacea patients surveyed recognized that 'clear' skin is possible (vs 35% PsO).1

Encouragingly, the majority of sufferers surveyed expressed a desire to understand more about their disease (73% ROS vs 65% PsO), leading the report's authors to highlight the need for HCPs to empower their patients through knowledge, discuss the invisible as well as visible impacts, and help them to understand the benefits of aiming for 'clear' (IGA 0) to improve outcomes.1

* All patients surveyed claimed to be experiencing a moderate to severe disease impact on their lives

† Self-reported, measured using Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9)

‡ Self-reported, measured using General Anxiety Disorder-7 scale (GAD-7)

About rosacea

Rosacea is a common inflammatory skin disease that presents variable clinical characteristics, of which the most common are flushing, persistent erythema, and inflammatory lesions. It mainly affects the central areas of the face, such as the cheeks and nose. The disease can affect both adult men and women, usually after the age of 30. Additionally, symptoms such as stinging, burning and increased sensitivity of the skin are common. The eyes are often affected, and might present as red, dry or itchy.

Although the cause of the disease is still under debate, various trigger factors are known, including spicy foods, alcohol, emotional stress, sun/UV-exposure, hot baths and beverages. Demodex, generally harmless mites, can also be found in the skin in an elevated quantity in people with rosacea.

Rosacea may worsen over time if left untreated. People that suspect they suffer from rosacea should visit their dermatologist or healthcare provider for diagnosis and discuss what treatment is right for them. Because rosacea is a highly visible disease, it is known to cause embarrassment and anxiety in some patients, which in turn may cause frustration and have a negative impact on their social life.

About psoriasis

Psoriasis is a chronic, inflammatory skin disease estimated to affect approximately 125 million people worldwide.3 It ranges in severity from a few scattered red, scaly plaques (lesions), to involvement of almost the entire body surface. It may worsen with age, or wax and wane in its severity.4

Having psoriasis can be a heavy physical, social, emotional and economic burden. It may also increase the risk of developing other conditions like heart disease or diabetes. While there is currently no cure for psoriasis, there is a range of treatment options to alleviate symptoms.3

About Rosacea: Beyond the Visible

Rosacea: Beyond the Visible is a global disease awareness campaign, launched in June 2018 by Galderma. The campaign was initially launched to raise awareness of an expert-authored report highlighting the results of a global market research study involving >700 people with rosacea and >550 physicians, which investigated the true burden of rosacea. The campaign has a dedicated Twitter @Beyond_visible and @Rosacea_beyondthevisible Instagram channel, through which information is shared and those living with rosacea and HCPs are encouraged to participate in conversations about the reality of life with this skin disease.

About Beyond the visible: rosacea and psoriasis of the face

A global market research study involving 300 rosacea patients, 318 patients with psoriasis on the face and 361 doctors in 6 different countries (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Poland and the USA) investigating their experience of living with, or treating patients living with, rosacea or psoriasis of the face. An expert-authored report of the findings was released in May 2020 and seeks to address three key questions – What is the true extent of the burden patients face? How does it differ across the two facial skin diseases? By looking at the impact of facial skin disease from different angles, what insights can we gain to help patients and doctors achieve the best outcomes?

