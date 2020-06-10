Edicola

New Delegate Destination Site launched, helping planners promote their upcoming events

10.06.2020 - 08:45

0

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creating memorable business events in a COVID-19 business environment is now much simpler thanks to the Melbourne Convention Bureau's (MCB) new digital marketing site designed to help planners and professional conference organisers (PCOs) promote Melbourne and Victoria to delegates attending future meetings.

 The Delegate Destination Site provides event organisers with relevant destination content and resources to help optimise their business event and boost delegate engagement with the event's host destination.

MCB Chief Executive Officer, Julia Swanson said like most businesses, MCB is focused on maintaining support for its clients and is responding by reorganising the digital delivery of some of its products and services in lieu of traditional sales and marketing activities.

"As cities worldwide are in different stages of the coronavirus pandemic, usual conference promotion and marketing schedules have been disrupted.

"We need to be providing alternative solutions to ensure clients can keep promoting their meetings, particularly as face-to-face engagement opportunities are limited."

The Delegate Destination Site builds on the event planning support already provided by MCB, Victoria's lead agency in acquiring and delivering business events in the region.

"This is a challenging time for our clients, as their organisations grapple with their own financial challenges, travel restrictions, changing consumer sentiment and a new level of health and safety responsibilities.

"MCB recognises this, and the need to quickly develop new ways of boosting delegate registration to upcoming events," said Ms. Swanson.

Several conference organisers have already commenced using the Delegate Destination Site, which can be easily accessed via a button on their conference website and integrated easily into organisers existing communication channels. The site's VR and experiential content is proving to be a real hit as demand for virtual and hybrid meetings increases. 

The user-friendly site features a wide range of resources to virtually explore the destination, key travel information, exciting itinerary ideas, and special offers from MCB partners to experience the best of Melbourne and regional Victoria.

What's more, with many clients and international delegates continuing to work remotely, the site also boasts a light-hearted 'Working from Home Kit'. At its core, the survival kit has a destination focus and offers some fun online activities such as a colouring-in book to keep the kids entertained, Melbourne Zoom backgrounds and virtual experiences provided by MCB partners.

Media enquiries:Giselle Lloyd, Melbourne Convention Bureau T +61 3 9002 2325 / +61 429 553 183 / giselle.lloyd@melbournecb.com.au

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1178720/Laneway_Scooter_visionsofvictoria1163040_305.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1178768/Melbourne_Convention_Bureau_Logo.jpg     

 

