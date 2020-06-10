Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

L.E.A.F. Pharmaceuticals Lead Investigational Product for Lung and Colorectal Cancers, LEAF-1401, Featured at the 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO)

comunicati

L.E.A.F. Pharmaceuticals Lead Investigational Product for Lung and Colorectal Cancers, LEAF-1401, Featured at the 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO)

10.06.2020 - 08:45

0

Treatment with LEAF-1401 exposes the tumor to 20-times more pentaglutamated pemetrexed than conventional pemetrexed.  Polyglutamated pemetrexed has been shown to be 80-times more potent than pemetrexed in inhibiting thymidylate synthase (TS), a key enzyme in the folate pathway. Pemetrexed (Alimta®) is today one of the leading backbone chemotherapies for lung cancer in the world.

VALLEY FORGE, Pennsylvania, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- L.E.A.F. Pharmaceuticals LLC ("LEAF"), a global pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel anticancer drugs, announced today that results from a preclinical study of LEAF-1401, the Company's lead anticancer product, were presented at the 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of ASCO held from May 29 - 31, 2020. ASCO is the world's largest cancer conference which brings together, from around the world, both cancer researchers and cancer healthcare providers to review and discuss new cancer treatments being developed worldwide.  Treatment with LEAF-1401 resulted in 20-fold higher intratumoral exposure levels of pentaglutamated pemetrexed (the main active form of pemetrexed) and 30-fold higher intratumor exposure levels of pemetrexed itself, when compared to treatment with currently approved pemetrexed (Alimta®).

Details of the poster are as follows:

Poster #3524-254: Intratumoral Exposure Levels of Pentaglutamated Pemetrexed following Treatment with LEAF-1401 and Pemetrexed.

A copy of the poster is available on the LEAF website (click here).

LEAF-1401, a new generation onco-immuno antimetabolite designed to disrupt dysregulated 1-carbon metabolism in cancer and the immune system, is a liposomal formulation of gamma L-pentaglutamated pemetrexed.  Gamma L-polyglutamated pemetrexed has been shown to be 80-times more potent than pemetrexed in inhibiting thymidylate synthase.  In Oct 2018, LEAF received positive feedback following Pre-Investigational New Drug (Pre-IND) interactions with the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) about LEAF-1401, where the Agency indicated that LEAF-1401 may be acceptable for development and registration under 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway. In addition, the Agency also provided guidance on how to establish a "bridge", between this product and Alimta®, the US FDA approved listed drug, for the purpose of fulfilling the 505(b)(2) registration path requirements.

"The selection of LEAF-1401 by the ASCO Science Committee for presentation at this year's annual ASCO meeting marked an important milestone in the recognition, by world's leading cancer experts, of the future role this new investigational product is expected to play in the treatment of cancer," says Founder, President, and CEO of L.E.A.F. Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Clet Niyikiza.

"Although pemetrexed remains a backbone of treatment regimens approved for lung cancer, an unacceptable number of lung cancer patients treated with pemetrexed alone or in combination with novel drugs, such as immunotherapy, eventually succumb to this disease," says Dr. Victor Moyo, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer of L.E.A.F. Pharmaceuticals.  Dr. Moyo added, "The results from LEAF-1401 preclinical studies, in which significantly higher levels of pemetrexed and the more potent pentaglutamated pemetrexed are delivered to the tumor with an increased antitumor effect, point to a high likelihood that LEAF-1401 could achieve improved outcomes for patients with lung cancer."

For more information, please visit www.leafpharmaceuticals.com.

About L.E.A.F. Pharmaceuticals

L.E.A.F. Pharmaceuticals is a global pharmaceutical company with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative and safe therapies for cancer.  LEAF is committed to Lifting and Empowering All Families (L.E.A.F.) by developing and making accessible new cancer medicines for patients globally, especially the lesser served regions of the world.

Media Contact: Dr. Navreet DhindsaCorporate Communicationsndhindsa@leafpharmaceuticals.comPhone: +1 781 305 4192

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/430239/LEAF_Pharmaceuticals_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Siena, morte David Rossi ex capo comunicazione Banca Mps. La figlia: "Aspettiamo le motivazioni da Genova"

Morte David Rossi, ex capo comunicazione Banca Mps. La figlia: "Aspettiamo motivazioni da Genova"

Arezzo, incidente con 4 morti in A1: il video dello schianto. Due bimbi fra le vittime

Incidente con 4 morti in A1: il video dello schianto. Due bimbi fra le vittime

Morto Pau Dones, leader dei Jarabe de Palo. Le lacrime di Jovanotti: "Esserti amico un gran regalo"

Video Morto Pau Dones dei Jarabe de Palo. Le lacrime di Jovanotti sui social

Mediagallery

Il dentista ai tempi del Covid, DentalPro: tecnologia e sicurezza

Il dentista ai tempi del Covid, DentalPro: tecnologia e sicurezza

Milano, 9 giu. (askanews) - Andare dal dentista ai tempi del Covid-19. Dopo la fase di massima emergenza gli studi odontoiatrici riprendono l'attività con nuove procedure. Nel settore c'è però anche chi non si è mai fermato, come il gruppo DentalPro, di cui abbiamo incontrato l'amministratore delegato Michel Cohen. "DentalPro - ha spiegato ad askanews - ha tenuto aperti tutti i centri, che sono ...

 
Con il Cuore nel nome di Francesco da Assisi, Gianni Morandi canta Lucio Dalla: il video da brividi
Televisione

Con il Cuore da Assisi, Gianni Morandi canta Lucio Dalla: il video da brividi

Con il Cuore nel nome di Francesco da Assisi, in diretta su Rai1 martedì 9 giugno 2020, con  Gianni Morandi e Carlo Conti per le famiglie in difficoltà. Grazie ai Frati Francescani, è così ripartito l’evento  benefico con la raccolta fondi da destinare a tutte quelle persone in crisi per via dell’emergenza Coronavirus. Dalla Basilica Superiore di San Francesco d’Assisi, la coppia Conti e Morandi ...

 
Siena, Juan Quintero executive chef di San Felice propone una ricetta per ripartire dopo la lunga inattività
Nel Chianti

Cucinare come un executive chef: la ricetta di Juan Quintero di San Felice

Juan Quintero è un giovane chef per il quale tanti colleghi pluristellati hanno già pronosticato una luminosa carriera ai massimi livelli. Ha già lavorato con Massimo Bottura, è stato premiato dal critico gastronomico Luigi Cremona e, dall'inverno del 2019, è l'executive chef a Borgo San Felice, nel Chianti, voluto espressamente da Enrico Bartolini, che di stelle Michelin ne ha 8, sommando tutte ...

 
Trent'anni fa il Mondiale delle notti magiche: l'Italia scopre Tomáš Skuhravý. Il video
CALCIO

Video Trent'anni fa le notti magiche: l'Italia scopre Tomáš Skuhravý e i suoi gol

Trent'anni fa, 10 giugno 1990, i Mondiali di calcio di Italia '90. Nel terzo giorno di partite l'Italia scopre un bomber che poi scrisse pagine di storia in Serie A: Tomáš Skuhravý, che poi nel Genoa segnò 58 gol in 163 partite. Mitica la sua coppia con l'uruguagio Pato Aguilera e il blitz di Anfield Road a Liverpool. Skhuravy - segnando una doppietta - fu il trascinatore della Cecoslovacchia che ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Con il Cuore nel nome di Francesco da Assisi, Gianni Morandi canta Lucio Dalla: il video da brividi

Televisione

Con il Cuore da Assisi, Gianni Morandi canta Lucio Dalla: il video da brividi

Con il Cuore nel nome di Francesco da Assisi, in diretta su Rai1 martedì 9 giugno 2020, con  Gianni Morandi e Carlo Conti per le famiglie in difficoltà. Grazie ai Frati ...

10.06.2020

Stasera in tv 10 giugno torna "Chi l'ha visto?" e la svolta sulla caso di Maddie McCann

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 10 giugno torna "Chi l'ha visto?" e la svolta sulla caso di Maddie McCann

Stasera in tv 10 giugno va in onda un altro appuntamento con "Chi l'ha visto?", storico formati di Rai 3 (ore 21,20). Conduce Federica Sciarelli. Nel corso del programma ...

10.06.2020

Stasera in tv 10 giugno altre due puntate di "Nero a metà" con Claudio Amendola

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 10 giugno altre due puntate di "Nero a metà" con Claudio Amendola

Stasera in tv 10 giugno due puntate della serie "Nero a Metà" (Rai 1 ore 21,25) con Claudio Amendola. Una canzone per te: Carlo e Malik si ritrovano a indagare sulla morte di ...

10.06.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33