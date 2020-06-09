Edicola

Russell Reynolds Associates Hires Amy Scissons To Lead The Firm's Global Marketing Efforts

Russell Reynolds Associates Hires Amy Scissons To Lead The Firm's Global Marketing Efforts

09.06.2020 - 16:45

NEW YORK, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell Reynolds Associates, a global leadership advisory and search firm, today announced that Amy Scissons has joined the firm as its new Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. She is based in New York and also serves as a member of the firm's Operating Committee.

"We are delighted to have Amy join our senior leadership team," said Clarke Murphy, CEO of Russell Reynolds Associates. "Her experience leading across multiple industries and geographies aligns perfectly with our business. She also brings an exceptional record of success in leveraging digital and traditional platforms to support business growth objectives."

Prior to joining Russell Reynolds Associates, Scissons served as Chief Marketing Officer for Mercer's international region, where she led marketing operations in more than 100 cities and 41 countries for the global HR consulting firm. Her expertise includes integrated marketing strategy, demand generation, customer-centric digital/data-driven marketing and leading high-performance teams.

Scissons earned a BA in history and an MBA from McGill University. She also holds a Certificate in International Business from HEC Paris, has spoken as a guest lecturer at ESADE Business School and is fluent in English, Spanish and French.

About Russell Reynolds AssociatesRussell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory and search firm. Our 470+ consultants in 46 offices work with public, private and nonprofit organizations across all industries and regions. We help our clients build teams of transformational leaders who can meet today's challenges and anticipate the digital, economic and political trends that are reshaping the global business environment. From helping boards with their structure, culture and effectiveness to identifying, assessing and defining the best leadership for organizations, our teams bring their decades of expertise to help clients address their most complex leadership issues. We exist to improve the way the world is led. www.russellreynolds.com

Contact:         Emily HeinenRussell Reynolds Associates 212-351-2194emily.heinen@russellreynolds.com

