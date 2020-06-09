Edicola

Planet Announces 50cm SkySat Imagery, Tasking Dashboard and Up to 12x Revisit

09.06.2020 - 13:15

SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet, operator of history's largest commercial fleet of satellites, today announced three new product releases as part of their overall tasking offerings. Combined, these releases not only enhance the core imagery for analysis, but also reduce friction to acquire that data.

Higher resolution 50 cm imagery. In just six months, Planet successfully lowered their SkySat constellation to enhance the spatial resolution of their SkySat imagery from 80 cm to 50 cm for our ortho product. This improvement enables customers to get a more precise view of changing conditions on the ground and adds more granular context to decision-making. This is particularly important for commercial and government mapping use cases, where seeing smaller features like road surface markings are key.

Tasking Dashboard. Planet wants to democratize access to their assets, and have heard from all their users a desire to have simpler and faster workflows. Planet's imaging pipeline and delivery infrastructure have been built in the cloud and both the Tasking Dashboard and API are the latest results of that foundation. The Tasking Dashboard is a new user interface that allows customers to request SkySat collections, while our new API provides efficient, automated accessInstead of spending precious time going back and forth with a human rep, with the Tasking Dashboard and API, customers can autonomously submit, modify and cancel SkySat imagery requests. This enables visibility into the end-to-end experience, from order to fulfillment, so expectations can be managed with analysts and teams.

Rapid Revisit: Up to 12x revisit capabilities. While Planet leads the market with guaranteed sub-daily revisit, the upcoming launch of six new SkySats will allow Planet to image certain locations up to 12 times per day and a global average of 7 times per day. This unprecedented capability will provide more rapid response to global events and enable imaging at times of the day previously unseen by satellites.

Planet continues to apply an agile aerospace approach to their SkySat offerings to support their growing customer base, from federal and civil governments, commercial forestry, energy and more. These product advances are key components of our overall mission to democratize access to satellite imagery, providing critical intelligence to customers and organizations when they need it most.

About Planet: Planet is the leading provider of global, near-daily satellite imagery data and insights. Planet is driven by a mission to image all of Earth's landmass every day, and make global change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest earth observation fleet of satellites, and provides the online software, tools and analytics needed to deliver data to users. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on Twitter at @planetlabs.

Planet, press@planet.com, 904-228-1801

