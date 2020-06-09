Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Microland's IIoT Prowess Gains PTC's Global System Integrator Status

comunicati

Microland's IIoT Prowess Gains PTC's Global System Integrator Status

09.06.2020 - 10:45

0

BENGALURU, India; LONDON and ATLANTA, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Microland today announced its inclusion in PTC Inc's elite list of Global System Integrators and Management Consultants, an ecosystem of digital transformation experts and industrial innovation thought leaders. This recognition is a validation of Microland's resolute focus on cross-industry digital transformation.

"Microland's strategic relationship with PTC has enabled us to accelerate the Industry 4.0 digital transformation journey of our clients. Leveraging PTC's ThingWorx® platform, we have built smart, connected, and integrated Industrial IoT solutions for several of our clients. Our IT-OT integration expertise, along with PTC's industrial automation suite, power our Industrial IoT solutions to drive higher efficiencies, increase productivity, enhance experiences and reduce operational risks," says Manjanath Nayak, Senior Vice President - Head of Global Industrial IoT Business, Microland.

Microland's IIoT business has enabled several enterprises to pursue an accelerated path to realise industrial process transformation. Microland's offerings under the IIoT service line include: 3-Step Accelerator (PoC led solutions), Integrated Smart Factory, Industrial Monitoring, Connected Enterprises and Managed Services.   

Microland has been working with PTC since 2017. Over the last three years the PTC-Microland collaboration has seen significant momentum with several jointly developed solutions deployed across multiple customer engagements. 

"Microland has demonstrated innovative thinking in solution development around our platform and have been proven in the most challenging of client engagements," says Rajkiran Chakkalongara, Senior Director & Head, IOT/AR Business, PTC, India.

Microland's industrial and software engineers, working alongside solution consultants, deliver ambitious IIoT system thinking and innovation, using analytics and artificial intelligence to drive predictable operations and unlock new opportunities. The focus is to enable enterprises to solve complex industrial challenges through IIoT system thinking and rapid prototyping to achieve a steady stream of quick wins with minimum investment.

Ravi Asrani, SVP, Global System Integrators & Management Consulting, PTC added, "PTC values Microland's system integration capability across industry sectors and its ability to deliver high-value business outcomes. Together, we can address the transformation promises that IIoT presents for the world."

The success of this partnership spans multiple geographies and industry verticals — one example being a successful implementation of smart manufacturing for TRL Krosaki Refractories, one of the largest refractory manufacturers in India.

Kumar Heramba Narayan Naik, CIO, TRL Krosaki, said, "We have embarked upon a program of modernising our manufacturing facilities leveraging Industrial IoT solutions with a primary objective of improving refractory brick quality.

Microland has been instrumental in the success of this modernization program. With an outcome driven approach, Microland helped us develop the business case and demonstrated strong system integration expertise across IT, OT and Analytics. They led the program of implementing PTC ThingWorx® resulting in real time operational visibility, digital workflows and asset performance tracking resulting in quicker decision making, reduced breakdowns and efficient workforce."

About Microland

Microland's delivery of digital and "Making Digital Happen" allows technology to do more and intrude less. We make it easier for enterprises to adopt nextGen Digital infrastructure. We enable this using our expertise in Cloud and Data Centers, Networks, Digital Workplace, Cybersecurity and Industrial IoT—ensuring the embrace of brilliance is predictable, reliable, and stable.

In the COVID impacted world, Microland is making digital happen for enterprises with a laser focus on services that are more relevant to our clients and prospects than ever before:

Incorporated in 1989 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Microland has more than 4,500 digital specialists across offices and delivery centers in Asia, Australia, Europe, Middle East and North America.

Read more here: https://www.microland.com/

ThingWorx is a registered trademark of PTC Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/965328/Microland.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Arezzo, il babbo in cella si dà schiaffi: "Ho tentato di salvare i miei figli". Alcol zero. Rischia dura pena

Babbo in cella si prende a schiaffi: "Ho tentato di salvare i miei figli"

Arezzo, incidente con 4 morti in A1: il video dello schianto. Due bimbi fra le vittime

Incidente con 4 morti in A1: il video dello schianto. Due bimbi fra le vittime

Uomini e Donne, anticipazioni della puntata di oggi lunedì 8 giugno: la scelta di Giovanna Abate

Uomini e Donne, anticipazioni puntata di oggi: la scelta di Giovanna

Mediagallery

Boldrini ricorda in aula George Floyd, poi si inginocchia con altri deputati

Boldrini ricorda in aula George Floyd, poi si inginocchia con altri deputati

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 09 giugno 2020 Boldrini ricorda in aula George Floyd, poi si inginocchia con altri deputati La deputata PD Laura Boldrini ha ricordato alla Camera dei Deputati George Floyd. Al termine dell'intervento si è inginocchiata assieme ad altri deputati. / webtv Camera Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
George Floyd, Trump: "Nessun taglio di fondi alla nostra polizia"

George Floyd, Trump: "Nessun taglio di fondi alla nostra polizia"

(Agenzia Vista) Washington, 09 giugno 2020 George Floyd, Trump: "Nessun taglio di fondi o smantellamenti della nostra polizia" "Non ci sarà taglio dei fondi. Non ci sarà lo smantellamento della nostra polizia, Non ci sarà alcuna smobilitazione della nostra polizia. La nostra polizia ci ha permesso di vivere in pace e vogliamo assicurarci che al suo interno non ci siano personaggi negativi. A ...

 
'Ndrangheta, operazione della Polizia in Trentino-Alto Adige, 20 arresti

'Ndrangheta, operazione della Polizia in Trentino-Alto Adige, 20 arresti

(Agenzia Vista) Trento, 09 giugno 2020 'Ndrangheta, operazione della Polizia in Trentino-Alto Adige, 20 arresti E’ in corso da questa notte una vasta operazione antimafia della Polizia di Stato di Trento con l’impiego di circa 200 uomini, coordinati dalla Procura della Repubblica -Direzione Distrettuale Antimafia-, diretta a disarticolare una locale di ‘ndrangheta, da anni operante a Bolzano, ...

 
Trent'anni fa il Mondiale di Italia 90: il gol di Schillaci all'Austria diede il via alle notti magiche. Video
CALCIO

Video Trent'anni fa il Mondiale di Italia 90: il gol di Schillaci all'Austria

Trent'anni fa, 9 giugno 1990, l'esordio dell'Italia contro l'Austria, allo stadio Olimpico di Roma, diede via alle mitiche notti magiche al Mondiale di calcio di Italia '90. La prima partita degli azzurri del ct Vicini fu complicata e si sbloccò solo nella parte finale grazie a una giocata sulla destra di Gianluca Vialli che mise la palla al centro in cui trovò prontissimo Salvatore Schillaci, ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv 9 giugno: Carlo Conti e Gianni Morandi ad Assisi, musica all'insegna della solidarietà

Gianni Morandi

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv Carlo Conti e Gianni Morandi ad Assisi, musica e solidarietà

Stasera in tv 9 giugno, alle 20.35 dalla Piazza della Basilica superiore di San Francesco d'Assisi, Rai Radio 1 trasmetterà insieme a Rai 1 il concerto "Con il Cuore, nel ...

09.06.2020

Stasera in tv 9 giugno due puntate di "La Cattedrale del Mare" su Canale 5

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 9 giugno due puntate di "La Cattedrale del Mare" su Canale 5

Stasera in tv 9 giugno nuovo appuntamento con la serie tv spagnola "La Cattedrale del Mare" (Canale 5, ore 21,20). Le anticipazioni della puntata 1×07 ("Vendetta"). A ...

09.06.2020

Stasera in tv 9 giugno torna "Fuori dal Coro": Mario Giordano intervista Giorgia Meloni

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 9 giugno torna "Fuori dal Coro": Mario Giordano intervista Giorgia Meloni

Stasera in tv 9 giugno, in prima serata su Rete 4 (ore 21,25), nel nuovo appuntamento con "Fuori dal Coro", Mario Giordano intervista la leader di Fratelli d’Italia Giorgia ...

09.06.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33