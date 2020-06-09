Edicola

25th Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA): The First Ever Virtual Edition

09.06.2020 - 08:45

0

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EHA is organizing a virtual congress for the first time in its history. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing restrictions, it is no longer justified to hold the 25th Congress as originally planned in Frankfurt, Germany.

The EHA25 Virtual Congress will launch on June 11 and will run until June 21. Sessions will be available on-demand via the online platform until October 15, 2020.

 

 

The EHA25 Virtual Congress will be hosted on an innovative artificial intelligence (AI)–based platform. In addition to presenting sessions in a structured, easily navigable manner, the platform will offer participants a new experience. The platform uses AI to assist participants in compiling a program that is tailored to their professional interests and needs. Locating content on the Congress platform can be done either via preliminary program review or based on AI recommendations, Themes, Session types, Filter and search function.

June 11-14, 2020: Content available on-demand

All sessions will be published during the original Congress days in order to not impact pre-established publication, promotion, and compliance procedures:

June 15-21, 2020: Thematic days and special Q&A panel discussions

The thematic days will focus on subspecialties of hematology: Acute leukemia, Immunology, Red and white cell disorders, Coagulation disorders, Chronic myeloid neoplasms, Chronic lymphoid neoplasms and Lymphoma. Each thematic day will be kicked-off in the morning (CEST) with a live "Best of session," offering participants a quick update by summarizing the highlights of the theme. Dedicated one-hour question and answer panel discussions will be organized on each thematic day to address participants' questions.

Click here for the EHA25 Virtual Program. All sessions will be available on demand and may be watched at any time until October 15, 2020. In addition, new content will become available regularly after the official congress days.

www.ehaweb.org

Note for the editor:

The 25th Congress of EHA Virtual Edition is organized by EHA EHA President: John Gribben, United KingdomChair, Scientific Program Committee, 25th Congress: Kimmo Porkka, Finland

Press registrationRegistration for members of the press is free: click here for more information.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/622259/EHA_Logo.jpg

