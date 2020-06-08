Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

SDS Reinforces Product Management With UniCredit Top Manager Susanna Scheffold

comunicati

SDS Reinforces Product Management With UniCredit Top Manager Susanna Scheffold

08.06.2020 - 11:45

0

VIENNA, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Susanna Scheffold, ex-UniCredit Global Head of Securities Services for AT/CEE, will assume the executive function in SDS GEOS product management for the market leader for financial market operation solutions.

SDS (Software Daten Service) is a leading European provider of digital software and service solutions for the international financial service industry. With SDS GEOS, SDS provides a highly competitive off-the-shelf software for automated and global securities processing. For 2020, SDS expects processing volumes of about 100 million transactions via SDS GEOS applications at renowned banks all over Europe.

In order to further expand continuous business growth and the strong competitiveness of SDS GEOS, Susanna Scheffold will take on the position of Head of Product Management SDS GEOS. Susanna Scheffold already had product and customer responsibility in her leadership role of custody business for Austria and CEE at the Global Securities Services of the UniCredit group. Until 2016, she was successfully active at this group in various national and international segments in the context of securities operations, NAV calculation, Run and Change of the processing systems or efficiency strategies.

"Extensive industry knowledge is the prerequisite for the development of outstanding product solutions. SDS has always placed great importance on having profound and comprehensive banking know-how available within the team in addition to IT expertise in order to develop the best software solutions for the financial industry. With Susanna Scheffold, we gain a top expert and an industry insider," adds Ernst Kendlbacher, SDS Managing Director.

- Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

SDS Software Daten Service Gesellschaft m.b.H.Herbert Reinisch, Marketing Manager EuropeRennweg 97-99, 1030 Vienna, Austria

Contact:+43-(676)-882415188herbert.reinisch@sds.at

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Arezzo, incidente con 4 morti in A1: il video dello schianto. Due bimbi fra le vittime

Incidente con 4 morti in A1: il video dello schianto. Due bimbi fra le vittime

Arezzo, il babbo in cella si dà schiaffi: "Ho tentato di salvare i miei figli". Alcol zero. Rischia dura pena

Babbo in cella si prende a schiaffi: "Ho tentato di salvare i miei figli"

Arezzo, strage in A1: morti fratellini e nonni, così la dinamica, per il conducente c'è l'arresto

Morti fratellini e nonni, per il conducente c'è l'arresto. E' il padre dei bimbi

Mediagallery

La voce di Laura Chiatti per sostenere la lotta alla leucemia del comitato per la Vita Daniele Chianelli Video
Solidarietà

La voce di Laura Chiatti per sostenere la lotta alla leucemia del comitato per la Vita Daniele Chianelli Video

Per sostenere e raccontare le attività del Comitato per la vita “Daniele Chianelli”, di cui è madrina, Laura Chiatti ci mette anche la voce. La bella attrice umbra ha infatti doppiato un video realizzato al Residence “Daniele Chianelli” che descrive l’attività del Comitato impegnato da 30 anni nella ricerca, la cura e il supporto di malati di leucemie, linfomi, mielomi. La Chiatti accompagna gli ...

 
Covid-19, zero casi in Nuova Zelanda e la premier Ardern balla

Covid-19, zero casi in Nuova Zelanda e la premier Ardern balla

Milano, 8 giu. (askanews) - La Nuova Zelanda ha sconfitto il coronavirus: è guarito l'ultimo malato che era ancora in isolamento per Covid-19. Un successo che la premier Jacinda Ardern ha raccontato ai giornalisti di aver festeggiato così: "Ho fatto un piccolo ballo, davanti a mia figlia che da subito è rimasta sorpresa ma poi si è unita a me non capendo assolutamente perché ballassi in giro per ...

 
Ragazzo accoltellato a Milano: fermato figlio di un capo ultras

Ragazzo accoltellato a Milano: fermato figlio di un capo ultras

Milano, 8 giu. (askanews) - C'è un fermato per la maxi rissa con accoltellamento avvenuta nella notte tra venerdì e sabato in Corso Garibaldi a Milano tra giovani che si trovavano fuori dai locali. Il ventunenne Alessandro Caravita, con precedenti e figlio del leader storico degli ultras nerazzurri, Franco Caravita, è accusato di tentato omicidio aggravato, lesioni personali aggravate e porto di ...

 
Tensione in Brasile, Bolsonaro oscura dati su casi e morti Covid

Tensione in Brasile, Bolsonaro oscura dati su casi e morti Covid

Roma, 8 giu. (askanews) - Alta tensione in Brasile, che ha registrato più di 685mila casi e oltre 35mila morti per coronavirus e polemiche per la decisione del presidente Jair Bolsonaro di non pubblicare più sul sito del ministero della Salute il totale dei casi e dei decessi da Covid-19, ma solo il bollettino quotidiano. Secondo quanto riferito dai media brasiliani, questa scelta, già molto ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Ballando con le stelle, Cantante Mascherato e il nuovo programma di Maria De Filippi del sabato: anticipazioni

Televisione

La sfida del sabato sera fra  Maria De Filippi e Milly Carlucci: anticipazioni

Nuove sfide in televisione nel sabato sera degli italiani. Tv blog anticipa che Ballando con le stelle ripartirà su Rai1 dal prossimo 12 settembre di sabato sera. E' previsto ...

08.06.2020

Una vita, le anticipazioni della soap di Canale 5 da lunedì 8 a venerdì 12 giugno: Lucia e Telmo di nascosto

Televisione

Una vita, le anticipazioni della soap di Canale 5 da lunedì 8 a venerdì 12 giugno: Lucia e Telmo di nascosto

Va in onda su Canale 5 da oggi, lunedì 8 fino a venerdì 12 giugno alle ore 14.10. La soap «Una vita». Ecco una anticipazione con le trame, puntata per puntata. LUNEDÌ 8 ...

08.06.2020

Uomini e Donne, anticipazioni della puntata di oggi lunedì 8 giugno: la scelta di Giovanna Abate

Televisione

Uomini e Donne, anticipazioni puntata di oggi: la scelta di Giovanna

Torna Uomini e Donne su Canale 5. La puntata di oggi, lunedì 8 giugno 2020, è la penultima per il programma di Maria De Filippi che comincia alle ore 14.45. Alcune ...

08.06.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33