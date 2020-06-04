Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Servier Completes the Acquisition of Symphogen

comunicati

Servier Completes the Acquisition of Symphogen

04.06.2020 - 15:45

0

PARIS, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Servier, an independent international pharmaceutical company, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Symphogen A/S.

Symphogen will now function as Servier's antibody center of excellence across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology. Symphogen, now a Servier subsidiary, will keep its operational autonomy and continue to rely on its experienced employees while maintaining its headquarters in Ballerup, Denmark.

As part of the acquisition, Christophe Thurieau, Executive Director of Servier Research Institute, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Symphogen and Karin Garre, former Chief Operating Officer of Symphogen, has been appointed General Manager of Symphogen. Martin Olin, former Chief Executive Officer of Symphogen, will act as an external consultant to support this transition. 

Claude Bertrand, Executive Vice-President Research & Development at Servier, said: "The completion of this acquisition enables Servier to boost its antibody capabilities in oncology and its other therapeutic areas. The efficient antibody discovery and research platform of Symphogen will strengthen our R&D capabilities and pipeline in line with our aim of making life-saving treatments available to more patients across the world."

Christophe Thurieau, Executive Director of Servier Research Institute and Chief Executive Officer of Symphogen, added: "In line with the values of Symphogen, we also strongly believe that innovation and collaboration are key to develop treatments for the benefit of patients. We are very pleased to welcome Symphogen as part of the Servier Group and look forward to further collaborating with the team on developing breakthrough antibody therapies for patients."

Karin Garre, General Manager of Symphogen, concluded: "The completion of this transaction marks a very exciting journey for Symphogen and Servier. Anchored in a pre-existing strategic collaboration, this acquisition supports the R&D strategy of Servier within antibodies thanks to the capabilities of Symphogen. As the two organizations share key values, I believe this unification is positioned for a great outcome going forward." 

PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1175338/Servier_PDF_EN.pdf  Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1175327/Servier_Logo.jpg   

Contact: Sonia Marques, presse@servier.com, Tel. +33(0)1-55-72-40-21 / +33(0)7-84-28-76-13. Jean-Clément Vergeau, presse@servier.com, Tel. +33(0)1-55-72-46-16 / +33(0)6-79-56-75-96.

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Emma Marrone cambia look: eccola allo specchio, il video su Instagram

Emma Marrone cambia look: eccola allo specchio, il video su Instagram

In Toscana mascherine gratis nelle edicole dal 6 giugno. Il primo pacco è di dieci pezzi. Ecco come fare

Mascherine gratis nelle edicole dal 5 giugno. Primo pacco di dieci pezzi

Antonio Pappalardo, nuova vita del generale in Tunisia: "In Italia si muore, qui soldi e ragazze aperte" VIDEO

Antonio Pappalardo, nuova vita del generale in Tunisia: "In Italia si muore, qui soldi e ragazze aperte" VIDEO

Mediagallery

Kenya premia bimbo di 9 anni: ha costruito una macchina lavamani

Kenya premia bimbo di 9 anni: ha costruito una macchina lavamani

Milano, 4 giu. (askanews) - La sua storia aveva commosso il mondo; il piccolo Stephen, un bimbo keniano di 9 anni, che abita con la sua famiglia nel villaggio di Mukwa, nella contea di Bungoma, nell'ovest del Paese, sentendo gli appelli a un rigido rispetto delle norme igieniche per contrastare la pandemia di coronavirus Sars-Cov2, aveva costruito tutto da solo una macchina artigianale che ...

 
Governo, Renzi: voteremo nel 2023, non vedo cambi di governo

Governo, Renzi: voteremo nel 2023, non vedo cambi di governo

Roma, 4 giu. (askanews) - Voteremo nel 2023. Lo ha assicurato Matteo Renzi. Il Leader di Italia Viva lo ha detto nel corso della presentazione del suo libro 'La mossa del cavallo' alla Galleria Borghese a Roma. "Visto che voteremo nel 20203, c'è da rimettere mano alle regole del gioco. Serve una leadership consolidata dal voto diretto", ha dichiarato. Secondo il leader di Italia viva non ci si ...

 
Sono 45 per Angelina Jolie: bellissima ed esempio per tante donne

Sono 45 per Angelina Jolie: bellissima ed esempio per tante donne

Roma, 4 giu. (askanews) - Il mondo del cinema festeggia Angelina Jolie che compie 45 anni il 4 giugno e sul web spopolano foto dell'attrice bellissima oggi come tanti anni fa. Una donna forte, esempio per tante con le sue scelte coraggiose di sottoporsi a doppia mastectomia e alla rimozione delle ovaie per prevenire il cancro di cui è morta sua madre e per l'essersi spesa sempre nelle cause ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv 4 giugno la quinta stagione di "Che Dio ci aiuti" con Elena Sofia Ricci

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 4 giugno la quinta stagione di "Che Dio ci aiuti" con Elena Sofia Ricci

Stasera in tv 4 giugno prime due puntate della quinta stagione di "Che Dio ci aiuti" (su Rai 1 a partire dalle 21,25) con Elena Sofia Ricci nei panni di suor Angela.  Primo ...

04.06.2020

Stasera in tv 4 giugno "Escape Plan 2 - Ritorno all'inferno" con Sylvester Stallone

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 4 giugno "Escape Plan 2 - Ritorno all'inferno" con Sylvester Stallone

Stasera in tv 4 giugno appuntamento con "Escape Plan 2 - Ritorno all'inferno". Pellicola del 2018, regia di Steven Mille, nel cast anche Sylvester Stallone e Dave Bautista. ...

04.06.2020

Stasera in tv 4 giugno "Alessandro Borghese 4 Ristoranti": a Milano per il miglior brunch

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 4 giugno "Alessandro Borghese 4 Ristoranti": a Milano per il miglior brunch

Stasera in tv 4 giugno va in onda la settima puntata della sesta stagione di "Alessandro Borghese 4 Ristoranti" (Sky Uno ore 21,15). Lo chef romano nato a San Francisco cerca ...

04.06.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33