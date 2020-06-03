Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

HubMiner Inc. Announces the Launch of World First Advance Direct Liquid Cooling Miner: Enhanced Performance and Productivity

comunicati

HubMiner Inc. Announces the Launch of World First Advance Direct Liquid Cooling Miner: Enhanced Performance and Productivity

03.06.2020 - 17:15

0

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hubminer Inc. (www.Hubminer.com) is strongly emerging as a game-changing discovery in the rapidly evolving global cryptocurrency market. The company recently announced its arrival with four cryptocurrency mining rigs, each offering hash rates that are unheard of in the industry. The four products from Hubminer Inc. can be used for mining Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Monero, Dash, and Zcash. The earliest customers of the company have already started to receive the first set of miner shipped out already.

Driven in part by recent speculation around Bitcoin's third halving, the current macroeconomic environment, and as more sophisticated investors enter a maturing market, According to the data released by TokenInsight, last quarter, total derivatives market trading volume on Huobi Futures reached $438 billion, accounting for 22% of the total market trading volume. While institutional traders were major contributors to the recent growth, there was also a substantial uptick in activity from retail traders.

"The last few quarters have been particularly exciting for the crypto derivatives market, but I'm more excited that the increased activity we're seeing today may be a catalyst for widespread crypto adoption," said Ciara. "Rising demand for crypto derivatives from both institutional and retail user bases signifies growing acceptance of digital assets and a maturing market."

Hubminer Inc. is constantly innovating to bring new, improved mining equipment to the market. Currently, the company's offering consists of HubMiner's range of mining rigs. They are multi-cryptocurrency mining platforms that support operations on Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and Dash blockchains. There are currently four different products on offer – F-X8, F-X16, F-X32 and F-X16 x2, all capable of supporting profitable operations on the blockchain of choice.

Delivery Fee and Custom Fee will be covered by HubMiner Inc., the customer only pays for the unit and receives everything needed for setup without any hidden fees. "Consumers now know our competitors are beat. They can't reach our power, and our extremely low power costs. We have huge mining power. It's the best investment on the market," said Richard McDermott, Operational Director, COO, HubMiner Inc. "We have strived to give customers the first-rate possible investment in the market."

About HubMiner Inc.

Founded in 2017, HubMiner, described as the world's first dual-miner company, was established to develop and sell the world's first leading dual cryptocurrency miners using SHA-256 or Scrypt technology. Starting with the HubMiner, our task was to provide more power at lower costs. HubMiner is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices around the globe. For more information, see www.hubminer.com.

Contact:

Hubminer Robin Silvarobin.pr@hubminer.com+972765994656

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Antonio Pappalardo, nuova vita del generale in Tunisia: "In Italia si muore, qui soldi e ragazze aperte" VIDEO

Antonio Pappalardo, nuova vita del generale in Tunisia: "In Italia si muore, qui soldi e ragazze aperte" VIDEO

Un nuovo caso positivo e quattro guarigioni. Montalcino e Sarteano i comuni interessati

Un nuovo caso positivo e quattro guarigioni. Montalcino e Sarteano i comuni interessati

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, in una strada di Bari filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina in una strada di Bari

Mediagallery

George Floyd, il segretario di +Europa Della Vedova protesta davanti ambasciata Usa a Roma

George Floyd, il segretario di +Europa Della Vedova protesta davanti ambasciata Usa a Roma

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 03 giugno 2020 George Floyd, il segretario di +Europa Della Vedova protesta davanti ambasciata Usa a Roma Il segretario di +Europa, Benedetto Della Vedova, davanti all'ambasciata Usa a Roma con un cartello con la scritta "This is not America - Black Lives Matter": "Siamo qui oggi per dire che per noi di +Europa le vite dei neri americani contano, per dire che questa non è la ...

 
Coronavirus, Renzi: "Ripartenza opportunità per cambiare tutto"

Coronavirus, Renzi: "Ripartenza opportunità per cambiare tutto"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 03 giugno 2020 Coronavirus, Renzi: "Ripartenza opportunità per cambiare tutto" "L'Italia può utilizzare la stagione post Covid come la più grande opportunità del Paese per cambiare tutto. Ora o mai più. Abbiamo spazio, soldi, idee ed energie". Così il leader di Italia Viva Matteo Renzi, presentando il suo ultimo libro "La mossa del cavallo" in diretta Facebook. Fonte: ...

 
IL CORONAVIRUS NEL MONDO - 3 GIUGNO

IL CORONAVIRUS NEL MONDO - 3 GIUGNO

Milano, 3 giu. (askanews) - Le immagini dell'emergenza coronavirus da tutto il mondo il 3 giugno. ITALIA Da oggi gli italiani possono tornare a muoversi in tutto il Paese: cadono le barriere regionali alzate lo scorso marzo con l'esplosione dell'epidemia. Inizia la Fase3, e ci si potrà spostare senza dover più giustificare i movimenti e senza autocertificazione. Controlli al confine tra Italia e ...

 
Hong Kong, Lam: Pechino non indietreggerà su legge sicurezza

Hong Kong, Lam: Pechino non indietreggerà su legge sicurezza

Pechino, 3 giu. (askanews) - La leader di Hong Kong Carrie Lam ha affermato oggi che il governo di Pechino non farà un passo indietro in merito alla nuova legge sulla sicurezza nazionale per l'ex colonia britannica, anche se il Regno Unito ha intensificato le critiche al progetto. Lam, parlando nel corso di un viaggio a Pechino per discutere della nuova legge sulla sicurezza, è stata affiancata ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Oriana scatenata: lady Dybala infiamma Instagram con un balletto... caliente. Il video

SOCIAL

Oriana scatenata: lady Dybala infiamma Instagram con un balletto... caliente. Il video

Oriana Sabatini, fidanzata di Paulo Dybala, attaccante della Juventus, ha pubblicato un video davvero bollente sul suo profilo Instagram facendo letteralmente impazzire i ...

03.06.2020

Caso Floyd, Elisabetta Canalis si unisce ai manifestanti nelle strade di Los Angeles: il video

NEGLI USA

Caso Floyd, Elisabetta Canalis si unisce ai manifestanti nelle strade di Los Angeles: il video

Anche Elisabetta Canalis è scesa in strada a Los Angeles per manifestare insieme alle nipoti dopo la morte di George Floyd. La showgirl di origini sarde, ex velina di ...

03.06.2020

Trent'anni fa Beautiful entrava nelle case degli italiani: i record della soap opera e un'anticipazione

TELEVISIONE

Beautiful 30 anni fa entrava nelle case degli italiani: i record e un'anticipazione

Era il 4 giugno 1990 quando Beautiful entrò nelle case degli italiani senza uscirne più. La famiglia Forrester e tutti i suoi personaggi, da Ridge a Brooke, passando per Eric ...

03.06.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33