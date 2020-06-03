HubMiner Inc. Announces the Launch of World First Advance Direct Liquid Cooling Miner: Enhanced Performance and Productivity

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hubminer Inc. (www.Hubminer.com) is strongly emerging as a game-changing discovery in the rapidly evolving global cryptocurrency market. The company recently announced its arrival with four cryptocurrency mining rigs, each offering hash rates that are unheard of in the industry. The four products from Hubminer Inc. can be used for mining Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Monero, Dash, and Zcash. The earliest customers of the company have already started to receive the first set of miner shipped out already.

Driven in part by recent speculation around Bitcoin's third halving, the current macroeconomic environment, and as more sophisticated investors enter a maturing market, According to the data released by TokenInsight, last quarter, total derivatives market trading volume on Huobi Futures reached $438 billion, accounting for 22% of the total market trading volume. While institutional traders were major contributors to the recent growth, there was also a substantial uptick in activity from retail traders.

"The last few quarters have been particularly exciting for the crypto derivatives market, but I'm more excited that the increased activity we're seeing today may be a catalyst for widespread crypto adoption," said Ciara. "Rising demand for crypto derivatives from both institutional and retail user bases signifies growing acceptance of digital assets and a maturing market."

Hubminer Inc. is constantly innovating to bring new, improved mining equipment to the market. Currently, the company's offering consists of HubMiner's range of mining rigs. They are multi-cryptocurrency mining platforms that support operations on Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and Dash blockchains. There are currently four different products on offer – F-X8, F-X16, F-X32 and F-X16 x2, all capable of supporting profitable operations on the blockchain of choice.

Delivery Fee and Custom Fee will be covered by HubMiner Inc., the customer only pays for the unit and receives everything needed for setup without any hidden fees. "Consumers now know our competitors are beat. They can't reach our power, and our extremely low power costs. We have huge mining power. It's the best investment on the market," said Richard McDermott, Operational Director, COO, HubMiner Inc. "We have strived to give customers the first-rate possible investment in the market."

Founded in 2017, HubMiner, described as the world's first dual-miner company, was established to develop and sell the world's first leading dual cryptocurrency miners using SHA-256 or Scrypt technology. Starting with the HubMiner, our task was to provide more power at lower costs. HubMiner is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices around the globe. For more information, see www.hubminer.com.

