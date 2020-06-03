Edicola

EZVIZ Introduces C3X: A Dual-Lens Color Night Vision Security Camera with Built-in AI to Detect Vehicle and Person Motion Events

EZVIZ Introduces C3X: A Dual-Lens Color Night Vision Security Camera with Built-in AI to Detect Vehicle and Person Motion Events

03.06.2020 - 12:45

Rather than leveraging spotlights, the AI-powered smart home camera uses unprecedented dual-lens to render color monitoring in dark environments

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EZVIZ, a global-leading smart home security brand, announced the launch of its most advanced and highly anticipated outdoor Wi-Fi camera, the C3X. The camera uses a dual-lens camera setup to produce color video in extremely dark environments (min. illumination in lab test: 0.005 lux). C3X users see authentic details in nighttime images, such as the color of clothes and cars, which are routinely lost in traditional security cameras.

Powered by embedded AI deep learning algorithms, the C3X camera recognizes moving persons and vehicles, and distinguish those from animals, foliage, or other insignificant objects. The camera will push real-time notifications to the user's phone when vehicles and/or persons cross specific lines that the user drew on the application. No subscription fee is required for the functionality.

C3X features a built-in siren and strobe light, and can be programmed to issue them upon detecting motion-based events. Users can change the siren to a pre-recorded audio track, saying, for example, "You've entered private property". The camera's alert accuracy continually improves since the EZVIZ team keeps improving the model and makes regular firmware updates available through the companion app.

For European customers, EZVIZ provides an option of free 24-hour cloud storage for each C3X camera, effective throughout the product's operating life. Users can choose to store video clips onto the company's Europe-based cloud servers or on a local micro SD card of up to 256 GB storage, or both.

"C3X is the company's most sophisticated smart home camera to date," said EZVIZ global product manager Jobs Cheung. "The camera has integrated user's favorite EZVIZ features, such as proactive defense, two-way communication, and micro-SD card support."

As an outdoor Wi-Fi camera with the IP67 weatherproof rating and dual-antenna for stable wireless connections, the C3X delivers year-round security and peace of mind.

More specs:

Following the launch of the company's first color night vision camera at last year's IFA, EZVIZ is extending its excellence by bringing low-light color night vision and AI capabilities to more of its smart home cameras. "We're proud of what we've accomplished, and we hope our customers are too," adds Cheung.

Product and service specifications and availability vary by country. Please contact a local EZVIZ representative for precise information.

About EZVIZ Europe

Since 2016, EZVIZ has been creating a strong base in the European market and is committed to developing its market share across the continent in Benelux, France, Germany, UK, Greece, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and more. Headquartered in Hoofddorp, Netherlands, EZVIZ's European division has adopted a proactive growth strategy through its dedicated sales, marketing, technical support and logistics team.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1172372/C3X_news_image.jpg

