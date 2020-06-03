Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Chinese Spirits Brand Shede Wins the Three-star Superior Taste Award, a New Record in ITI's 15-year History

comunicati

Chinese Spirits Brand Shede Wins the Three-star Superior Taste Award, a New Record in ITI's 15-year History

03.06.2020 - 12:45

0

BRUSSELS, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 2, 2020, the International Taste Institute (ITI, formerly ITQI) officially announced the awards for the evaluation of global food and beverages, one of the most prestigious awards in the industry. In the evaluation for 2020, food and beverages from over 800 producers worldwide were tasted and evaluated, of which only 325 were granted the world-renowned three-star Superior Taste Award. Only 14 winners were spirits and liquor companies. Among them was Shede Spirits, which won two three-star awards with its ultra-high-end best selling products -- Tianzihu and Wisdom Shede.

At the same time, 8 other spirits products from Shede Spirits were granted two-star or one-star Superior Taste Awards. This is the "grand slam" in the sector of Chinese spirits tasting, as well as a new ITI record, as this was the first time that a Chinese spirits brand won the three-star Superior Taste Award.

"Nature is the best distiller and time is the best bartender." Inspired by this idea, Shede's spirits boast an exceptional aged flavor and have become the symbol of high-end Chinese spirits.

Chinese spirits enjoy a long history yet are rarely seen in the West. The official recognition Shede Spirits, a Chinese brand, received will surely bring more Chinese spirits to the world stage.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1176230/Shede_Spirits.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Antonio Pappalardo, nuova vita del generale in Tunisia: "In Italia si muore, qui soldi e ragazze aperte" VIDEO

Antonio Pappalardo, nuova vita del generale in Tunisia: "In Italia si muore, qui soldi e ragazze aperte" VIDEO

Un nuovo caso positivo e quattro guarigioni. Montalcino e Sarteano i comuni interessati

Un nuovo caso positivo e quattro guarigioni. Montalcino e Sarteano i comuni interessati

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, in una strada di Bari filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina in una strada di Bari

Mediagallery

Salvini: "Dialogo con Governo? A giudicare da aula non lo vogliono"

Salvini: "Dialogo con Governo? A giudicare da aula non lo vogliono"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 03 giugno 2020 Salvini dialogo con Governo vedendo aula vuota direi che non lo vuole Matteo Salvini alla sede Anpal per incontrare il presidente Domenico Parisi. Il leader della Lega, accompagnato da Claudio Durigon, è stato contestato dai lavoratori che stavano tenendo un presidio di protesta davanti la sede. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Salvini alla sede Anpal, contestato dai lavoratori: "Sei uno sciacallo"

Salvini alla sede Anpal, contestato dai lavoratori: "Sei uno sciacallo"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 03 giugno 2020 Salvini contestato dai lavoratori Anpal in protesta sei uno sciacallo Matteo Salvini alla sede Anpal per incontrare il presidente Domenico Parisi. Il leader della Lega, accompagnato da Claudio Durigon, è stato contestato dai lavoratori che stavano tenendo un presidio di protesta davanti la sede. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Mobilità Roma, Calabrese (Ass. Mobilità): "Il traffico in città è diminuito del 30 percento"

Mobilità Roma, Calabrese (Ass. Mobilità): "Il traffico in città è diminuito del 30 percento"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 03 giugno 2020 Mobilità Roma, Calabrese (Ass. Mobilità): "Il traffico in città è diminuito del 30 percento" La sindaca di Roma Virginia Raggi presenta la terza flotta di monopattini sharing messi a disposizione dalla società Bird. Alla conferenza stampa al Colosseo presenti anche Cristina Donofrio, general manager di Bird Italia, e all'assessore alla Mobilità di Roma ...

 
Mobilità verde, Raggi: "Traghettiamo Roma verso una nuova era, i cittadini sono pronti"

Mobilità verde, Raggi: "Traghettiamo Roma verso una nuova era, i cittadini sono pronti"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 03 giugno 2020 Mobilità verde, Raggi: "Traghettiamo Roma verso una nuova era, i cittadini sono pronti" La sindaca di Roma Virginia Raggi presenta la terza flotta di monopattini sharing messi a disposizione dalla società Bird. Alla conferenza stampa al Colosseo presenti anche Cristina Donofrio, general manager di Bird Italia, e all'assessore alla Mobilità di Roma Capitale, ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Caso Floyd, Elisabetta Canalis si unisce ai manifestanti nelle strade di Los Angeles: il video

NEGLI USA

Caso Floyd, Elisabetta Canalis si unisce ai manifestanti nelle strade di Los Angeles: il video

Anche Elisabetta Canalis è scesa in strada a Los Angeles per manifestare insieme alle nipoti dopo la morte di George Floyd. La showgirl di origini sarde, ex velina di ...

03.06.2020

Trent'anni fa Beautiful entrava nelle case degli italiani: i record della soap opera e un'anticipazione

TELEVISIONE

Beautiful 30 anni fa entrava nelle case degli italiani: i record e un'anticipazione

Era il 4 giugno 1990 quando Beautiful entrò nelle case degli italiani senza uscirne più. La famiglia Forrester e tutti i suoi personaggi, da Ridge a Brooke, passando per Eric ...

03.06.2020

Stasera in tv 3 giugno il film "The new world - Il nuovo mondo" su Iris. Con Colin Farrell

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 3 giugno il film "The new world - Il nuovo mondo" su Iris. Con Colin Farrell

Stasera in tv 3 giugno il film "The new world - Il nuovo mondo" (Iris, ore 21). Pellicola americana del 2005, la regia è di Terrence Malick, nel cast ci sono Colin Farrell, ...

03.06.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33